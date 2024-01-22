Globetronics Technology Bhd.'s (KLSE:GTRONIC) 14% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 42% as well as institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Globetronics Technology Bhd indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 9 shareholders own 50% of the company

15% of Globetronics Technology Bhd is held by insiders

Every investor in Globetronics Technology Bhd. (KLSE:GTRONIC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 42% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions who own 34% came under pressure after market cap dropped to RM1.0b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Globetronics Technology Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Globetronics Technology Bhd

KLSE:GTRONIC Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Globetronics Technology Bhd?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Globetronics Technology Bhd. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Globetronics Technology Bhd's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:GTRONIC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

Globetronics Technology Bhd is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia, with ownership of 14%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

Story continues

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Globetronics Technology Bhd

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Globetronics Technology Bhd.. Insiders own RM149m worth of shares in the RM1.0b company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Globetronics Technology Bhd. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.6%, of the Globetronics Technology Bhd stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Globetronics Technology Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.