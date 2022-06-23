Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- GLBXF
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2022 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Jack Stoch
17,372,089
25,918
Dianne Stoch
15,655,707
1,742,300
Ian Atkinson
12,827,007
4,571,000
Chris Bryan
15,622,007
1,776,000
Johannes H. C. van Hoof
17,383,707
14,300
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.
A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the “Circular”), approving the 2022 Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
%
Number
%
17,204,914
98.89
193,093
1.11
A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the Circular, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
%
Number
%
15,395,314
88.49
2,002,693
11.51
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
We Seek Safe Harbour.
Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
55,467,917 shares issued and outstanding