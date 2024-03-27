Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.'s (TSE:GMX) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Globex Mining Enterprises' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Globex Mining Enterprises is:

4.3% = CA$1.4m ÷ CA$32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Globex Mining Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

At first glance, Globex Mining Enterprises' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.5% either. Globex Mining Enterprises was still able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Globex Mining Enterprises' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 28% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Globex Mining Enterprises fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Globex Mining Enterprises Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Globex Mining Enterprises doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Globex Mining Enterprises has some positive aspects to its business. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Globex Mining Enterprises visit our risks dashboard for free.

