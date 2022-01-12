U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0070 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0073 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6760
    -0.6340 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,843.32
    +1,098.57 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Globiance Launches GlobianceDEX, the First Decentralized Exchange on XDC Network (XinFin)

·4 min read

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Global financial services group Globiance launched the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on the XDC (XinFin) blockchain 4.0, GlobianceDEX, on December 8, 2021. The platform supports peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries and offers incentives and rewards for liquidity providers.

A decentralized exchange (DEX) is a peer-to-peer marketplace where transactions occur directly between crypto traders. DEXs fulfill one of the core capabilities of cryptocurrencies: They facilitate financial transactions that are not conducted by banks, brokers or other intermediaries.

GlobianceDEX is deployed on the XDC blockchain 4.0. The XDC network is a growing blockchain platform that has enhanced its predecessor Ethereum's vision for a decentralized, blockchain-powered ecosystem with code-enforceable smart contracts. The XDC network is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling it to attract a large community of Ethereum developers and encouraging various dapps , built on the Ethereum network, to migrate to XDC. Nearly zero gas fees, 2 seconds transaction time and 2000 TPS are other factors that make it attractive to build on XDC Network.

In this way, Globiance leaves behind the traditional architecture of digital exchanges, as the new platform has no order book and works with a design called Automated Market Maker (AMM).

GlobianceDEX The first and currently only decentralized exchange, the first of its kind on the XDC network, live since 8.12.2021 allows trading in all types of assets. Traders can customize slippage, deadline, and swap path according to their needs. New projects can launch tokens directly after their successful deployment on the blockchain.

First generation stable coins suffer under low transaction speed and high gas fees.

GlobianceDEX was developed as an Automated Market Maker (AMM), using EURG and USDG stablecoins as underlying prices pegged to their respective fiat currencies, and GBEX, USDG, and WXDC as a common base. The Globiance stablecoins EURG, USDG (XRC-20) also benefit from lowest possible fees and instant transfers, enabling Interoperability with ISO20022 messaging standards making them the most reasonable stablecoins in the market.

AMMs are smart contracts that hold liquidity reserves or pools of liquidity that traders can trade against. These reserves are funded by liquidity providers. Anyone can be a liquidity provider who deposits an equivalent of two different tokens into the pool. In return, traders pay a fee to the pool, which is then distributed to liquidity providers according to their share of the pool.

Liquidity providers create a market by depositing an equivalent of two tokens. In return, liquidity providers receive "liquidity tokens" representing their share of the total liquidity pool. These liquidity tokens can be redeemed for the share they represent in the pool. Funds can be withdrawn at any time.

GlobianceDEX supports Private Key, Keystore, D'CENT, and XDCPay/XinPay as methods for connecting wallets. The team is working to expand connectivity options.

For more information, please read the GlobianceDEX frequently asked questions.

FAQ: https://dex.globiance.com/faq

What's next for GlobianceDEX?

Globiance never rests! The company is working around the clock to enhance the platform and improve and create new incentive models for liquidity. For example, yield farming with liquidity pool tokens and staking are being considered.

In addition, a multi-asset platform (Cross DEX) is a goal. GlobianceDEX is developing an NFT marketplace, NFT gaming and more!

GlobianceDEX is the new member in the Globiance family. Previously, the company successfully launched stablecoins, crypto payment gateways, the Globiance Centralized Exchange, traditional banking services, and GBEX, a third-generation exchange token used across all platforms which is the base token of the entire Globiance ecosystem.

The team, led by CEO Oliver Marco La Rosa and CPO Irina La Rosa, is also working to expand all of its businesses around the world.

More about Globiance

Globiance is a financial services group consisting of cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Founded in 2018, Globiance provides financial services to corporate and retail clients. The Globiance platform includes cryptocurrency and fiat currency exchange and trading (SGD, EUR, HKD, GBP, USD, etc.), stable coins (EURG, USDG, SGDG … ) in major currencies, payment solutions, and global remittances.

For more information please visit:

GlobianceDEX website: https://dex.globiance.com/
Globiance website: https://globiance.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/globiancegroup
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcH7telVP7Laxh4LLZsrSg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/globiance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Globiance/
GitHub: https://github.com/Globiance/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globiance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globiance/

For more information, please contact:

Olivier Richard
Managing Director Globiance Switzerland
or@globiance.com

SOURCE: Globiance CH AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682063/Globiance-Launches-GlobianceDEX-the-First-Decentralized-Exchange-on-XDC-Network-XinFin

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why 7% Inflation Today Is Far Different Than in 1982

    Inflation was last this high around 40 years ago, but the inflation rate was falling in the early ’80s as the Fed pushed the economy into a recession.

  • Why Shares of Viatris Fell 27.8% in 2021

    The company, formed by the merger of Mylan and the Upjohn division of Pfizer, has underwhelmed investors.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were tumbling today after an analyst cut his price target for the company's stock yesterday. Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland lowered his price target for Teladoc's stock from $183 to $118 yesterday. The analyst maintained his overweight rating for the stock but said that some of Teladoc's product integrations "are much less mature than we appreciated."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys After Tilray Gives Sector A Break?

    The descent for Canadian marijuana stocks continued last year, as expectations dimmed for cannabis reform in the U.S.

  • What economists are saying about the highest inflation in nearly 40 years

    U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades in December, with inflationary pressures rippling through the economy as supply chain bottlenecks persisted alongside elevated demand.