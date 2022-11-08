U.S. markets closed

Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Globus Medical
·18 min read
Globus Medical
Globus Medical

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • Worldwide net sales were $254.1 million, an increase of 10.6%, or 12.6% on a constant currency basis

  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $47.4 million

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.47 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.50

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $82.8 million, or 32.6% of net sales

“Our third quarter sales grew 12.6% on a constant currency basis, as we continue to make market share gains by providing industry leading innovative solutions in spine care,” commented Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “Our U.S. Spine business grew an impressive 9.0%, which is evidence of our ability to hold the share gains we’ve made in the past several years, while also continuing to take new share across the U.S. market. International Spine sales increased by 11.1% on an as-reported basis, and 24.8% on a constant currency basis as we continue to increase our brand recognition on the global healthcare stage. Enabling Technologies grew 19.0% to $24.1 million, driven by continued robotic system demand and new interest in our Excelsius3D™ imaging system. Globus Medical remains well positioned to continue providing innovative procedural solutions to help patients with musculoskeletal disorders.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $254.1 million, an as-reported increase of 10.6% over the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 12.6% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 9.5% compared to the third quarter of 2021. International net sales increased by 17.7% over the third quarter of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 31.8% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $47.4 million, an increase of 0.5% over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.47, compared to $0.45 for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was in line with the same period in the prior year at $0.50, and includes current period non-operating headwinds related to a higher effective tax rate and unfavorable currency fluctuations.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.9 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company remains debt free.

2022 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2022 guidance of $1.025 billion in net sales and decreased full year 2022 guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to $2.03 from $2.10 to account for the impact of unfavorable currency fluctuations and a higher effective tax rate.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2022 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net sales

 

$

254,148

 

 

$

229,721

 

 

$

748,345

 

 

$

708,081

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

65,497

 

 

 

58,554

 

 

 

193,134

 

 

 

177,427

 

Gross profit

 

 

188,651

 

 

 

171,167

 

 

 

555,211

 

 

 

530,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

18,701

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

53,508

 

 

 

46,324

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

106,576

 

 

 

96,444

 

 

 

314,042

 

 

 

301,589

 

Provision for litigation

 

 

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

2,341

 

 

 

511

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

13,229

 

 

 

13,970

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

(652

)

 

 

363

 

 

 

(1,832

)

 

 

14,507

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

128,949

 

 

 

117,838

 

 

 

381,288

 

 

 

376,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income/(loss)

 

 

59,702

 

 

 

53,329

 

 

 

173,923

 

 

 

153,753

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income/(expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income/(expense), net

 

 

3,899

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

8,918

 

 

 

7,358

 

Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)

 

 

(2,210

)

 

 

(898

)

 

 

(3,708

)

 

 

(969

)

Other income/(expense)

 

 

74

 

 

 

(84

)

 

 

1,770

 

 

 

437

 

Total other income/(expense), net

 

 

1,763

 

 

 

1,123

 

 

 

6,980

 

 

 

6,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income/(loss) before income taxes

 

 

61,465

 

 

 

54,452

 

 

 

180,903

 

 

 

160,579

 

Income tax provision

 

 

14,034

 

 

 

7,241

 

 

 

40,799

 

 

 

26,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

$

47,431

 

 

$

47,211

 

 

$

140,104

 

 

$

134,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities

 

 

(4,380

)

 

 

(991

)

 

 

(18,239

)

 

 

(3,431

)

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

 

 

(2,478

)

 

 

(491

)

 

 

(7,215

)

 

 

(3,578

)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

 

 

(6,858

)

 

 

(1,482

)

 

 

(25,454

)

 

 

(7,009

)

Comprehensive income/(loss)

 

$

40,573

 

 

$

45,729

 

 

$

114,650

 

 

$

127,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.33

 

Diluted

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.30

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

99,652

 

 

 

101,104

 

 

 

100,638

 

 

 

100,477

 

Diluted

 

 

101,417

 

 

 

104,418

 

 

 

102,789

 

 

 

103,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share values)

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

134,223

 

 

$

193,069

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

271,063

 

 

 

250,378

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,284 and $4,962, respectively

 

 

206,307

 

 

 

164,436

 

Inventories

 

 

282,408

 

 

 

237,001

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

23,803

 

 

 

18,417

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

1,215

 

Total current assets

 

 

920,001

 

 

 

864,516

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $332,917 and $305,575, respectively

 

 

236,342

 

 

 

221,076

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

503,965

 

 

 

562,475

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

54,057

 

 

 

68,660

 

Goodwill

 

 

181,774

 

 

 

179,708

 

Other assets

 

 

35,654

 

 

 

36,334

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

44,719

 

 

 

24,494

 

Total assets

 

$

1,976,512

 

 

$

1,957,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

31,971

 

 

$

21,955

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

88,361

 

 

 

91,168

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

1,308

 

 

 

1,046

 

Business acquisition liabilities

 

 

11,329

 

 

 

11,770

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

12,286

 

 

 

12,025

 

Payable to broker

 

 

 

 

 

2,200

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

145,255

 

 

 

140,164

 

Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

52,965

 

 

 

58,755

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,578

 

 

 

4,314

 

Other liabilities

 

 

12,603

 

 

 

12,642

 

Total liabilities

 

 

212,401

 

 

 

215,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,401,459 and 79,113,916 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

77

 

 

 

79

 

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

22

 

 

 

22

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

606,352

 

 

 

553,787

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

(32,226

)

 

 

(6,772

)

Retained earnings

 

 

1,189,886

 

 

 

1,194,272

 

Total equity

 

 

1,764,111

 

 

 

1,741,388

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,976,512

 

 

$

1,957,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

140,104

 

 

$

134,085

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

51,342

 

 

 

53,038

 

Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities

 

 

4,446

 

 

 

1,763

 

Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net

 

 

5,890

 

 

 

5,570

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

24,303

 

 

 

22,781

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

(396

)

 

 

883

 

Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities

 

 

(2,043

)

 

 

14,336

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

(17,014

)

 

 

(3,131

)

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

241

 

 

 

383

 

Payment of business acquisition related liabilities

 

 

(2,021

)

 

 

 

(Increase)/decrease in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(46,200

)

 

 

(19,928

)

Inventories

 

 

(48,650

)

 

 

(9,161

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(6,866

)

 

 

(794

)

Increase/(decrease) in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

10,407

 

 

 

2,521

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

7,500

 

Income taxes payable/receivable

 

 

(710

)

 

 

(9,825

)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

 

 

114,493

 

 

 

200,021

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(322,100

)

 

 

(347,057

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

239,126

 

 

 

171,886

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

89,978

 

 

 

82,882

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(55,707

)

 

 

(39,853

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets

 

 

(1,175

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

 

 

(49,878

)

 

 

(132,142

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of business acquisition liabilities

 

 

(5,288

)

 

 

(4,763

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

26,228

 

 

 

59,933

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(144,493

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

 

(123,553

)

 

 

55,170

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

 

 

92

 

 

 

(570

)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(58,846

)

 

 

122,479

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

193,069

 

 

 

239,397

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

134,223

 

 

$

361,876

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

58,301

 

 

$

39,450

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

5,341

 

 

$

3,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Musculoskeletal Solutions

 

$

230,060

 

 

$

209,478

 

 

$

681,704

 

 

$

652,157

 

Enabling Technologies

 

 

24,088

 

 

 

20,243

 

 

 

66,641

 

 

 

55,924

 

Total net sales

 

$

254,148

 

 

$

229,721

 

 

$

748,345

 

 

$

708,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

134,223

 

 

$

193,069

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

271,063

 

 

 

250,378

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

503,965

 

 

 

562,475

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

$

909,251

 

 

$

1,005,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except percentages)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income/(loss)

$

47,431

 

 

$

47,211

 

 

$

140,104

 

 

$

134,085

 

Interest (income)/expense, net

 

(3,899

)

 

 

(2,105

)

 

 

(8,918

)

 

 

(7,358

)

Provision for income taxes

 

14,034

 

 

 

7,241

 

 

 

40,799

 

 

 

26,494

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,578

 

 

 

16,751

 

 

 

51,342

 

 

 

53,038

 

EBITDA

 

75,144

 

 

 

69,098

 

 

 

223,327

 

 

 

206,259

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,314

 

 

 

7,451

 

 

 

24,303

 

 

 

22,781

 

Provision for litigation

 

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

2,341

 

 

 

511

 

Acquisition related costs/licensing

 

(652

)

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

(938

)

 

 

16,688

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

82,806

 

 

$

78,335

 

 

$

249,033

 

 

$

246,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales

 

18.7

%

 

 

20.6

%

 

 

18.7

%

 

 

18.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

 

32.6

%

 

 

34.1

%

 

 

33.3

%

 

 

34.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income/(loss)

$

47,431

 

 

$

47,211

 

 

$

140,104

 

 

$

134,085

 

Provision for litigation

 

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

2,341

 

 

 

511

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

4,324

 

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

13,229

 

 

 

13,970

 

Acquisition related costs/licensing

 

(652

)

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

(938

)

 

 

16,688

 

Tax effect of adjusting items

 

(839

)

 

 

(846

)

 

 

(3,280

)

 

 

(4,906

)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

$

50,264

 

 

$

52,724

 

 

$

151,456

 

 

$

160,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.30

 

Provision for litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.14

 

Acquisition related costs/licensing

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.16

 

Tax effect of adjusting items

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

32,920

 

 

$

77,262

 

 

$

114,493

 

 

$

200,021

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(11,983

)

 

 

(17,795

)

 

 

(55,707

)

 

 

(39,853

)

Free cash flow

$

20,937

 

 

$

59,467

 

 

$

58,786

 

 

$

160,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Reported

 

Currency
Impact on 

 

Constant
Currency

 

 

September 30,

 

Net Sales

 

Current

 

Net Sales

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

2021

 

Growth

 

Period Net Sales

 

Growth

United States

 

$

217,024

 

 

$

198,172

 

 

9.5

%

 

$

 

 

9.5

%

International

 

 

37,124

 

 

 

31,549

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

(4,445

)

 

31.8

%

Total net sales

 

$

254,148

 

 

$

229,721

 

 

10.6

%

 

$

(4,445

)

 

12.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Reported

 

Currency
Impact on 

 

Constant
Currency

 

 

September 30,

 

Net Sales

 

Current

 

Net Sales

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

2021

 

Growth

 

Period Net Sales

 

Growth

United States

 

$

638,707

 

 

$

606,608

 

 

5.3

%

 

$

 

 

5.3

%

International

 

 

109,638

 

 

 

101,473

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

(9,283

)

 

17.2

%

Total net sales

 

$

748,345

 

 

$

708,081

 

 

5.7

%

 

$

(9,283

)

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


