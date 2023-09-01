Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.0125 on the 22nd of December. This payment takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Glomac Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Glomac Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 33.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0545 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.0125. This works out to a decline of approximately 77% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Unfortunately, Glomac Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. If Glomac Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Glomac Berhad's Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Glomac Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Glomac Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

