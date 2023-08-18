Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.0125

Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.0125 on the 22nd of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Glomac Berhad

Glomac Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Glomac Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 33.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0125. This works out to a decline of approximately 75% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Unfortunately, Glomac Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. If Glomac Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Glomac Berhad's Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Glomac Berhad has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Glomac Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.