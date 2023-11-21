Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.0125 on the 22nd of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Glomac Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Glomac Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0545, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0125. This works out to a decline of approximately 77% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Although it's important to note that Glomac Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While EPS growth is quite low, Glomac Berhad has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Glomac Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think that Glomac Berhad could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Glomac Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

