U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    +15.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,195.00
    +92.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.00
    +38.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.00
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.60
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.85 (+11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1560
    +0.0067 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1850
    -1.4600 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,352.91
    -2,215.77 (-9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.50
    -39.20 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.84
    -74.02 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Glory Star Launches Its Digital Collection NFT App CheerReal

·5 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star", the "Company" or "we"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that on September 9, 2022, it has officially launched CheerReal, a self-developed brand-new digital collection non-fungible tokens ("NFT") application, in both iOS and Android. Users can download CheerReal either from iOS or Android App Stores to get access to the digital arts on their mobile devices.

As a pioneer in cultural and entertainment industries, Glory Star constantly innovates the blockchain-based application scenario technology, explores the commercial potential in the digital world, enriches cultural products, and develops new business sectors such as media consumption. These initiatives of CheerReal are in line with the Company's Metaverse strategy to improve industrial digitization, digital disruption in the entertainment industry.

CheerReal allows different cultural elements to coincide beyond imagination and brings a new immersive experience of digital arts that derived from the traditional field.

As the technical support of CheerReal, BSN-Decentralized Digital Certificate ("BSN-DDC") provides the underlying technical support of the blockchain for the issuance and transactions of digital collections. BSN-DDC was jointly initiated by the State Information Center, China Mobile, China UnionPay and other companies to offer digital collection certificate technology services and trusted certificate storage services. CheerReal's engineering team comprises top-tier industry talents, focusing on research and development ("R&D") of blockchain ecology, security, and other related technologies. In addition, the engineering team is actively involved in R&D of copyright confirmation, hash certificate, InterPlanetary File System ("IPFS") technology, and decentralized exchange ("DEX") and IDEX exchange. The engineering team is committed to provide innovative content and technology and strong technical support for CheerReal.

CheerReal is committed to deploying global digital assets and creating a leading-edge virtual digital business ecosystem, along with efficient and close connections between artists, collectors, and the marketplace. CheerReal aims to accelerate the digitization of cultural and artworks, promote and maximize the value of digital assets, and create a new ecosystem of the digital asset economy. The Company expects to establish a new ecosystem of digital assets to materialize CHEERS Metaverse economy.

Relying on Glory Star's powerful content ecological matrix, CheerReal can develop its own intellectual property and artworks efficiently, while utilizing Glory Star's extensive experience in internet operating to further establish an ecological cycle to ensure the competitiveness of the CHEERS family is continually reinforced.

About Glory Star

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has been laser focused on developing an ecosystem for its users that incorporates quality content, e-commerce, social networking, and gaming. The Company continues to integrate its cutting edge blockchain technologies, massive user base from its CHEERS ecosystem, quality content offerings, and its well-established e-commerce platform, and through the right application of 5G, AR, VR and NFT technologies to develop a metaverse boasting a wide range of "online + offline" and "virtual + reality" scenarios. Glory Star's CHEERS Video and e-Mall platforms provide a solid foundation for it to rapidly develop different entertainment and shopping applications for the metaverse. Glory Star also provides a suite of tools for its users to facilitate the development of new content by creators. The Company is remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way new media and e-commerce is operated. For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glory-star-launches-its-digital-collection-nft-app-cheerreal-301623999.html

SOURCE Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Preorders Strong Ahead Of Friday's Retail Launch

    Preorders of Apple's iPhone 14 smartphones are tracking as good as or possibly better than last year's iPhone 13 models, analysts say.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Tab worth £219 – here’s how to get yours

    Buy one Samsung Galaxy tablet, and get another absolutely free

  • New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

    Are these stock recommendations boring, predictable, and obvious? You bet they are. But that's also the point.

  • iOS 16: Apple introducing new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ option to iPhone

    Apple is adding a new “Clean Energy Charging” feature to the iPhone. The company made the announcement as it released iOS 16, the new major operating system upgrade for its phones. “Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources,” the press release reads.

  • Court Confirms Record $4.1 Billion Fine Against Google in Android Antitrust Case

    The tech giant can appeal the decision—linked to the Android mobile operating system and Chrome internet browser—to the EU's top court.

  • BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

  • Ethereum’s Merge Is Nearing. What It Means for Coinbase, Nvidia, and Other Stocks.

    The long-awaited upgrade to one of crypto's key networks will also be felt in the stock market, from trading platforms to chip makers.

  • Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei

    The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple declined to comment, while TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the same.

  • Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Google suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday when a top European court fined it 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, offering a precedent for other regulators to ratchet up pressure. The unit of U.S. tech giant Alphabet had challenged an earlier ruling, but the decision was broadly upheld by the Europe's second-highest court in Wednesday's ruling and the fine was reduced only modestly from 4.34 billion euros. This is the second court defeat for Google which lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases.

  • iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max: Everything to Know About Apple's Newest Phones

    Read on for everything you need to know about the four new iPhones and how to preorder them.

  • Amazon Prime Video: Are streaming services worth the cost?

    Amid the pressures of the rising cost of living and as the price of these services goes up, it’s worth considering whether we are getting real value from them.

  • Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis

    Unicode Consortium, an organization maintaining the official emojis catalog for smartphones, published the Unicode 15.0 standard on Tuesday with 31 new emojis including a pushing hand, a shaking face (or I’m SHOOK), a moose, a goose, the long-awaited pink heart, and a Wi-Fi/wireless sign. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects. The search giant said that the new emojis will be available by the end of the year on Android and next year on other Google products.

  • 2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now

    Despite weakness in the broader crypto market, both Chiliz and Cosmos have been turning in strong recent performances.

  • Smart Water Solutions - A New Frontier for 5G, IoT and BSS

    By Rahul Darmwal

  • VMware (VMW) Settles Backlog Disclosure Investigation With SEC

    VMware (VMW) reaches a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to resolve a previously disclosed investigation for $8 million.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

    The bump in mining difficulty comes as hashrate remains strong, despite bitcoin’s price edging downwards.

  • Google loses appeal over record EU anti-trust Android fine

    An EU court has largely upheld a £3.5bn fine against Google over its Android platform.