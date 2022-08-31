U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.75
    +19.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,922.00
    +147.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,432.50
    +73.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.70
    +10.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.45
    +0.81 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1678
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3900
    -0.3590 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,249.36
    -158.94 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.34
    +2.94 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Gloucester Council planning site still disrupted from cyber attack

·2 min read
Stock photo of gloved hacker using computer
The malware is understood to have got in via an email sent by a third party to a council officer

A council's planning portal is still facing disruption after a cyber attack last year.

Gloucester City Council's services were hit on 20 December, after malware was sent to a council member by email.

At the time, the website's benefits, house sales and planning application sections were all affected.

Eight months on, Cllr Jeremy Hilton said the council needs to "get its act together". The council declined to comment on the latest issues.

Most of these issues have been fixed but the council is yet to restore its planning portal to how it was before the cyber attack.

It is currently not possible to view historic planning application details or submit comments through the online portal.

To view current plans residents have to click on the relevant ward and find the application in a list.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Hilton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service "the planning portal must be fully restored as matter of urgency".

He said: "The public and councillors cannot read the written representations that have been sent in and they have to rely solely on the officer report, which is published a few days before the planning committee meets. This isn't good enough."

'Delays to service'

Gloucester City Council's website says: "It is not currently possible to view historic planning applications on our website and we are not able to email or post plans to customers.

"Please note that as a result of the cyber incident and the new processes we have put into place there may unfortunately be delays to our service.

"We are working hard to address these issues and will update our website as soon as we have more information."

Gloucester City Council has not given a timeframe for when the issue will be resolved.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Central bankers worry that a new era of high inflation is beginning

    There are three reasons to believe that may be the case

  • U.S. Army grounds Boeing-made Chinook helicopters fleet

    Planemaker Boeing Co makes the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters that supports disaster relief operations and medical evacuation. "The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing

    TASS Agency TwitterThe Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off.“I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated areas is supporting us. They realize that we are defending their right to a peaceful life and their children’s happiness,” the director, Viktor Zolotov, told Putin, according to the K

  • The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it

    Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to pivot from its inflation-fighting stance got a rude awakening on Friday. Price stability is still the Fed's top priority.

  • TSMC making 'excellent' progress with Arizona chip plant, state governor says

    Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is making "excellent" progress building its new plant in Arizona, the governor of the U.S. state said on Wednesday, going on to praise his state's role in training Taiwanese fighter pilots. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Delays Continue; Investor Interest Wanes: Report

    It’s the latest in a string of delays for the planned $1 billion bond offering.

  • New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe

    Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries. The outage for maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 0100 GMT on Aug. 31 and 0100 GMT on Sept. 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom. Data from the Nord Stream 1 operator's website showed flows at zero for 0600-0700 Central European Time (0400-0500 GMT) on Wednesday, the third hour in a row of no flows.

  • New Bill Would Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is one of the cornerstone programs of the American Social Safety net - even if it doesn't always completely cover a person's retirement expenses, it gives everyone something to build off of when planning for their golden years. … Continue reading → The post New Bill Would Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Belarusian media publishes intercepted conversations of Russian pilots during Sunday's attack on Sarny

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 16:19 The Belaruski Hajun monitoring group [an independent Belarusian military-monitoring media outlet] has published an audio recording of Russian pilots communicating during the attack of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

  • Fed likely needs to push interest rates above 3.5%, and hold them there until 2024, Williams says

    The Federal Reserve likely needs to raise interest rates above 3.5% and keep them there until 2024, New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday.

  • About the death of Putin and his entire system

    The price of Ukraine's victory is already enormous. So are geopolitical changes that will necessarily occur in connection with the victory.

  • Pound sinks to two-year low as 'deep, dark recession' looms

    The pound tumbled to a two-year low on Tuesday and the cost of borrowing surged as Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary warned that a “deep, dark recession” is looming over households and businesses.

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • Google worker who opposed contract with Israel quits, claiming retaliation and a climate of silencing pro-Palestinian workers

    “Google systematically silences Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, and Muslim voices concerned about Google’s complicity in violations of Palestinian human rights,” Ariel Koren wrote in her letter.

  • How is U.S. paying for student loan relief?

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about how the Biden administration plans to pay for the student loan forgiveness plan.

  • Russia Halts Gas Supply to France’s Engie as Crisis Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis escalated as Russian natural-gas giant Gazprom PJSC said it will halt supplies to French utility Engie SA because of a disagreement over payments. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended