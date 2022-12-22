U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Gloves Market will worth USD 14.5 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Gloves Market Size By Material (Polyethylene, Natural Rubber, Neoprene, Vinyl and Nitrile), By Product (Powder-Free and Powdered), By Type (Protective Gloves and Disposable Gloves), By End User (Food & Beverage, Medical & Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Construction and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Gloves market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the gloves market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/gloves-market/213/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, product, type, end user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global gloves market are Midas Safety, 3M, Lakeland Inc., MCR Safety, Honeywell International Inc., ANSELL LTD., DELTA PLUS, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Superior Glove, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide aluminium foil packing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Gloves are hand covers with distinct compartments for the fingers and thumbs. Gloves are worn to protect the hands from potential biological, physical, and chemical hazards. Gloves shield the hands by establishing a barrier between the skin on the hands and the outside world. Protective gloves and disposable gloves are the two types of gloves that are most frequently used by different end users. The automobile and construction industries, among others, utilise protective gloves frequently. The healthcare industry is anticipated to grow in reaction to rising healthcare costs, which is anticipated to increase demand for disposable gloves. As the importance of raw materials in providing high heat resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight properties increases, it is anticipated that major market players will increase their research and development efforts. Given the prevalence of rashes, hand cuts, skin conditions, and bloodborne pathogens in a variety of industries, including healthcare, mining, construction, etc., where gloves are necessary for the prevention of these risks, safety regulations are predicted to drive the glove market over the forecast period. The demand for gloves is anticipated to rise over the course of the forecast period as a result of rising employee safety concerns and initiatives aimed at lowering injury rates in manufacturing facilities.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/213

Scope of Gloves Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Material, Product, Type, End User and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Midas Safety, 3M, Lakeland Inc., MCR Safety, Honeywell International Inc., ANSELL LTD., DELTA PLUS, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Superior Glove, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health among others

Segmentation Analysis

The nitrile segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The material segment includes polyethylene, natural rubber, neoprene, vinyl and nitrile. The nitrile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Those with latex allergies prefer nitrile gloves because they are less likely to cause allergic reactions because they are latex-free. However, market participants are concentrating on creating novel, more functional, and affordable nitrile gloves. The growth of the gloves market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for nitrile gloves from a variety of end users.

The powder-free segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes protective gloves and disposable gloves. The powder-free segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, several governments are anticipated to enact stronger restrictions regarding powdered gloves, which is anticipated to favourably affect the market growth for powder-free gloves. Powder-free gloves are expected to remain popular in a number of sectors, including the chemical, medical, and food processing industries.

The medical & healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The end user segment includes food & beverage, medical & healthcare, automotive, electronics, construction and others. The medical & healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The gloves market is being driven by the demand for gloves from medical professionals worldwide who use them for examinations and testing and to restrict contact with infected patients. They also provide defence against germ transmission at work, blood-borne pathogens in the environment, and other pollutants linked to blood-borne infections.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the gloves include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Europe region witnessed a major share. Disposable gloves are now being used more frequently in the area as a result of rising health awareness and income, which is helping the market as a whole flourish. Disposable medical gloves are the best means of avoiding infections while performing surgery and receiving medical treatment.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's gloves market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029.. Medical tests and treatments will be in high demand due to the nation having one of the highest cancer rates in the world, which will have an impact on the sales of personal protective equipment, especially medical gloves.

  • China

China gloves market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the top consumers of foreign LPG. Throughout the forecast period, market expansion would be accelerated by the increasing steps taken by the top authorities to provide incentives, start-up subsidies, and distribution licences to stimulate increased consumption and usage of LPG fuels, notably in the transportation sector.

  • India

India's gloves market size was valued at USD 5846.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 972203.18 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2022 to 2029. India's glove market is being driven by a growth in end users as well as rising safety and hygienic concerns. As the healthcare and food industries expand, it is anticipated that Indian disposable glove producers would soon have access to attractive opportunities.

Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by rising demand for gloves in the healthcare sector to prevent cross-contamination and to maintain hygienic conditions.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/213/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size By Product (Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware & Cook Tops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, and Other Appliances), By Application (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-kitchen-appliances-market/273

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Size By Type (Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer), By Application (Commercial and Individual), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-shoe-dryer-market/269

Garbage Bag Market Size By Product (Recyclable Garbage Bags and Non-Recyclable Garbage Bags), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/garbage-bag-market/251

Flexible Bottle Market Size By Material Type (LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, and Others), By Capacity (500-750 ml, 250-500 ml, 750-1000 ml, and 1 ltr & Above), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-bottle-market/250

Wearable Materials Market Size by Type (Polyurethanes, Silicones and Fluoroelastomers), By Function (Sensing, Warming, Harvesting, Cooling, Thermoelectricity and Others), By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/wearable-materials-market/239

Hair Color Market Size By Product (Permanent, Temporary, and Others), By End-user (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-color-market/235

Contact Lens Market Size By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others), By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented), By Usage (Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement and Traditional), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/contact-lens-market/234

Sanitary Ware Market Size By Material (Ceramic, Plastic, and Other), By Type (Water Closet, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns, and Other), By Application (Kitchen and Bathroom), By End User (Residential and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/sanitary-ware-market/225

Massage Chair Market Size By Nature (Conventional and Robotic), By Product Type (Inversion Massage Chairs, Zero Gravity Massage Chairs, Targeted Massage Products, Full Body Massage Chairs, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/massage-chair-market/224

Indoor Plants Market Size By Types (Shade-loving plants, Low light plants, and High light plants), By Application (Commercial Application and Home Decoration), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/indoor-plants-market/223


