Glow Concept/Winky Lux Debuts on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that viral beauty brand Winky Lux (the Glow Concept brand) made its first appearance on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Winky Lux creates magically innovative makeup and skincare featuring clean ingredients and next-gen technology. In the last year, it's omni-channel distribution has expanded into all Target stores and Ulta Beauty, complimenting a thriving e-commerce business. Known for its super viral moments, Winky Lux products featured on TikTok and Instagram have sold out overnight. Its Pop-Up Shops are legendary, its product innovation addictive, and everything is so fun—makeup with skincare benefits and vice versa in packaging that's like jewelry for your vanity.

"Winky Lux is thrilled to be among the fastest growing companies in the US," says Co-Founder and CEO Natalie Mackey. "We owe our growth to our incredible team of innovators, operators and dreamers who've consistently believed in Winky Lux's big audacious goal of "Being the Most Joyful Beauty Brand in the World." We couldn't be happier than to share this stage with so many inspiring organizations and look forward to more exciting growth ahead."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Glow Concept's Winky Lux:

Winky Lux is a joyful brand of clean makeup and skincare. Natalie Mackey co-founded the brand with a spirited vision of fun. The Winky World is carefully and intentionally extra, always pushing boundaries of what can and can't be done. Luxurious yet accessible, Winky Lux offers a range of innovative, high-quality beauty products designed to merge science with sass. Effective formulas with clinically proven ingredients are delivered in casings that double as jewelry for your shelf. It's not just a brand but a lifestyle where anyone can indulge without ever settling for boring or bland. Winky Lux is plastic neutral, thoughtfully sourced, clean, and cruelty-free. For more information, visit www.winkylux.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

