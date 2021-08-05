U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.50
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,741.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.75
    +21.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.10
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.66
    -0.38 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5820
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,531.74
    +855.45 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.47
    +25.70 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.91
    +6.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

GLP and Sequoia China Close Nearly US$800 Million Strategic Investment in Leading Consumer PE Firm Harvest Capital

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a US$480 million investment from Hongtai Hengye in 2018, Harvest Capital, China's leading consumer PE firm, closed a strategic investment of nearly US$800 million from GLP Pte. Ltd. and Sequoia China last month.

Harvest Capital, founded in 2007, is a veteran PE firm focused on large-scale consumer-oriented and modern service industries. Over the last several years, the company has developed and followed three key investment tracks: a track which meets the most common yet most rigid expectations of our investors by focusing on livelihood infrastructure companies with deep potential and long-term compounding investment value; second, consumer-oriented growth brands that are responsive to changes in consumer expectations in China's lower-tier cities; and, third, innovative and iterative companies that are tacitly integrated with technological advances and transformation in traditional consumer industries.

In the view of Song Xiangqian, founding partner and chairman of Harvest Capital, the company abides by certain immutable investment principles that drive the company's acquisition decisions: "buy industry growth, buy company growth, and buy the learning ability and mental growth of the entrepreneurs that run them". To take it a step further, Harvest Capital believes in the importance of professional empowerment and value creation, and is committed to being not only an investment institution but also a business partner and a co-founder of the companies that it invests in, to grow symbiotically with the companies and brands that it invests in.

"As we let the application of the three principles trigger "buy" signals, we can achieve corporate value growth fueled by the 'Davis Double Whammy' effect, and truly create long-term compounding value," Song said. "We are an organization that believes in the compound value of time."

Currently, Harvest Capital has some 20 billion yuan (approx. US$3 billion) of capital under management, with several of China's renowned brands having been recipients of investment, among them, Chacha Food, Jiajia Food, Zhongyin Babi Food, Home Original Chicken, ORG Packaging, Meituan, Lyfen, Aimer, Eastroc Beverage, Wenheyou, Easyhome New Retail and Taikang Insurance Group.

"The systematic injection of the long-term capital coupled with the capital management capabilities of an insurance company, the global warehousing, logistics and real estate fund management capabilities of GLP and the world-renowned investment capabilities of Sequoia China are a recognition of Harvest Capital as a professional consumer investment institution and a big bet on China's consumption sector," said Mr. Song, the company chairman, when commenting on the investment. "This round of investment is an important component of the strategy to firmly support China's economic growth and boost the country's consumption while enhancing the quality of life of its population through better consumer services. It reflects the determination of like-minded investors to rise together with the growth of both the Chinese economy and of its consumption, as well as their long-termism of being bullish on China. We believe that such a combination of shareholders and resource advantages will greatly enhance the competitive strength of Harvest Capital, making the 'super training partner of existing champions' stronger and the 'business partner of enterprises' better, while facilitating the growth of China's consumer service industry."

SOURCE Harvest Capital

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech Are Falling Today

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock. OneConnect, which provides a technology-as-a-service platform for Chinese financial institutions, reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million. "The management team worked diligently in the second quarter, to address changes from further regulatory tightening, the shift in customer needs and the operating environment," Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said in a statement.

  • Lemonade stock drops 9% after online insurer’s sales decline, losses widen

    Lemonade Inc. stock fell more than 6% late Wednesday after the insurance company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.