U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,333.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.25
    +94.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +14.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    +3.58 (+19.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,337.16
    +316.28 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.89
    -6.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.63
    +57.53 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

GlucoModicum and Phillips-Medisize sign a design and development program for the rapid scale-up of its needle-free continuous glucose monitor

GlucoModicum
·3 min read

PRESS RELEASE

GlucoModicum and Phillips-Medisize sign a design and development program for the rapid scale-up of its needle-free continuous glucose monitor

Agreement will prepare the Talisman for mass production and commercialization

Helsinki, Finland, 29 September 2021 – GlucoModicum, a company transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) technology, announced today that it has signed a design and development collaboration with Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, a global leader in front-end design, development and manufacturing for highly regulated industries such as pharma, diagnostics, and medtech.

The collaboration will focus on creating the final blueprint for high-volume manufacturing of the Talisman, GlucoModicum’s precise, needle-free continuous glucose monitor (CGM) using its unique, patented MHD platform technology. The Talisman overcomes the limitations of current technologies by measuring glucose molecules diffused through your skin rather than using needles. As a result, it samples the interstitial fluid, the body fluid between blood vessels and cells, rapidly and gently without the pain and inconvenience of needles.

The collaboration with Phillips-Medisize, conducted at its Global Innovation and Development Center in Hudson, WI, will streamline and optimize the usability, desirability and manufacturability of the Talisman to prepare mass production for successful commercialization. The collaboration will also focus on ensuring that the Talisman can be accessible to all who need it, with a lower cost profile than other CGMs on the market currently.

Jokke Mäki, Chief Executive Officer of GlucoModicum, commented: Phillips-Medisize is the world leader in medtech design and development working with many of the world’s leading medtech players. We are excited to collaborate with their extensive team of experts who bring robust experience in human-centered design, innovation and patient testing of medical products, as well as highly scalable manufacturing capabilities to produce these unique products in mass quantities to address expected demand. This combined expertise has allowed Phillips-Medisize to already make significant progress on the project. I am convinced that our partnership will allow us to bring about a new era in glucose monitoring, without needles.

John Horgan, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Phillips-Medisize, commented: Phillips-Medisize develops leading-edge medical device solutions, from initial concept through high-volume manufacturing and connection to the full healthcare information management ecosystem. In carefully validated cases, we work with innovative companies like GlucoModicum because we believe it’s where some of the most exciting technology breakthroughs happen. For example, GlucoModicum’s magnetohydrodynamic technology has the potential to change the landscape of continuous glucose monitoring globally, and we are excited to work with this innovative team to make needle-free glucose monitoring a reality.

- END -

About GlucoModicum

GlucoModicum is a company transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic technology. Its proprietary magnetohydrodynamics platform has the potential to radically change how people monitor their health, creating solutions that are precise, accessible and needle-free, empowering people to live healthier lives. The company’s first product is a non-invasive, wearable glucose monitor for patients suffering from diabetes. GlucoModicum was founded in 2018 as a spinout of the University of Helsinki and combines an experienced, multi-disciplinary in-house team with world-class partners to deliver groundbreaking solutions for personal biomarker monitoring. For more information, please visit: www.glucomodicum.com

Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell / Chris Welsh Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
GlucoModicum@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) were down by 7.8% through 11:57 a.m. EDT Tuesday. "Captain Kirk" is going to space, and he's going there with the help of Virgin Galactic rival Blue Origin. As People magazine (and ABC News) reported Monday, Star Trek star William Shatner "is in talks to head into space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket."

  • Elon Musk Weighs In on Space Travel, Crypto, Death, and Taxes

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO makes the case for building human settlements on Mars and says he pays plenty of taxes in a wide-ranging interview.

  • Quantum computer software startup QC Ware raises $25 million

    QC Ware, a quantum computer software startup based in Silicon Valley with high profile customers like Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million. The funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, an investment arm of Koch Industries, and Covestro AG, a chemical firm in Germany. Researchers believe quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers, potentially making possible tasks such as mapping complex molecular structures and chemical reactions to boosting the power of artificial intelligence.

  • Raytheon builds space presence in Denver metro area

    The top Raytheon Intelligence & Space executive explains why the company is adding 1,170 new employees here this year.

  • Column: New evidence undermines the COVID lab-leak theory — but the press keeps pushing it

    Why do news outlets keep pushing the lab-leak theory of COVID's origin?

  • Rocket Lab Stock Is Rising, Boosted by the New Space Force Business

    Rocket Lab was awarded about $24 million for product development from the U.S. Space Force. Shares have taken off.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Molecular Stethoscope, Inc. Announces Presentation at 16th Annual Sequencing to Function: Analysis and Applications for the Future Meeting

    Molecular Stethoscope, Inc., a Precision Medicine biotechnology company, announces a presentation at the 2021 16th annual Sequencing to Function: Analysis and Applications for the Future Meeting (SFA2F) at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA. SFA2F is a meeting dedicated to bringing together leading scientific, translational medicine and clinical experts in the genomics and next-generation sequencing technology fields with the goal of advancing applications for the fu

  • China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

    A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • Federated Genomic data startup Lifebit raises $60M round led by Tiger Global

    Genomic data is considered to be the key to unlocking so-called "precision medicine". One of the key startups to emerge in the space is Lifebit, which allows wider access to global biomedical data for drug discovery. It’s now raised a $60 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

  • NASA scientist explains latest Landsat mission

    NASA scientist Jeff Masek joined 13 Action News to share more on the upcoming Landsat mission.

  • Landsat 9 becomes 2,000th rocket launch from Vandenberg

    The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades has been launched into orbit from California to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.

  • Landsat9 launches successfully

    An Atlas 5 rocket carrying the Landsat 9 satellite launched successfully today from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

  • How satellites track drastic changes happening to our planet

    An Atlas V rocket carrying Landsat 9 was launched into space on Sept. 27. It's a new addition to a program tracking natural & manmade changes around the globe.

  • Elon Musk chats about Starship and space telescopes … and Jeff Bezos’ rocket envy

    In the latest chapter of a long-running space spat, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took aim at his billionaire rival Jeff Bezos today with a barrage of double entendres that were delivered from the stage at this week’s Code Conference. The jests he shared with journalist Kara Swisher, host of the Beverly Hills event, focused on the phallic shape of the New Shepard suborbital rocket ship built by Blue Origin, Bezos’ space venture. “It could be a different shape, potentially,” Musk noted. “Could you explain

  • New Research Provides Insight into In-Season Value of Plant Response Biologicals in Row Crop & Specialty Markets

    Plant Response, Inc announces new data demonstrating corn growers can realize economic returns prior to harvest and specialty growers can protect plants from abiotic stress.

  • The race to replace persistent chemicals in our homes

    Why widely-used PFAS coatings found on objects like frying pans and raincoats are in the spotlight.

  • Booster shot appointments filling up fast in Chicago area

    Illinois public health officials reported 2,029 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 related deaths Monday.

  • Landsat-9: 'Satellite of record' launches to picture Earth

    The Landsat-9 imaging mission lifts off to maintain the longest space-based record of Planet Earth.

  • MDA releases first details of its next generation commercial Earth observation mission

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today released new details about its next industry leading Earth observation (EO) mission. Leveraging legendary RADARSAT heritage, the new system will include a large C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operating in a mid-inclination orbit. Capable of covering a 700 km swath in a single pass, the new system will provide the broadest area coverage on the market,