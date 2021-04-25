Gluconite Reviews – Alarming Customer Complaints or Fake Hidden Dangers?

Gluconite is a potent metabolism and sleep support supplement that is formulated to help stabilize and balance blood sugar levels overnight, but are there really alarming customer complaints or are the hidden dangers of becoming a Gluconite user fake due to no negative side effects?

Gluconite is a nutritional supplement that claims to support healthy blood sugar while you sleep.

Just take one scoop of Gluconite before you go to bed, and the formula works overnight to support blood sugar while giving you a more restful sleep. The supplement is marketed primarily towards diabetics and pre-diabetics.

Do you want a supplement that offers multiple benefits at the same time? For millions of supplement users around the world, the answer is an unprecedented yes. Dual-benefits are a massive boon to formulas looking to establish themselves in the increasingly competitive market of dietary supplements and alternative health formulas. On this front, Gluconite absolutely satisfies. The supplement is being produced in an American factory backed by GMP certification, and it claims to offer benefits to both the metabolism and the sleep processes of users. The metabolism is closely linked to deep REM sleep, as a growing number of scientific studies continue to demonstrate.

The ingredients used in this unique formula are specially combined to help create a “powerful accelerator effect,” which can support better blood sugar and help provide fat-burning benefits throughout the day. Balance, revitalization, metabolic support, and natural ingredients are the four key benefits of the supplement outlined on its official product website. Backed by a 180-day money back guarantee, the formula promises to be a revolutionary new addition to the supplement regimens of some users. The product website even elaborates to say that people using Gluconite will experience fewer hunger pangs throughout the day, even if they begin eating substantially less than they currently do.

There are certainly some big claims made on the product website. Gluconite’s creators say that it can “change your life.” It’s hard to believe that any supplement can have such a profound effect, especially when it isn’t paired with a strict regimen of lifestyle change, dieting, and exercise. These results certainly won’t happen overnight, either. We anticipate that a few of the main benefits listed on the site are attainable, but only if users combine supplementation with proper lifestyle choices.

Should you try Gluconite free for 180 days? Many scam supplements offer similarly impressive warranty policies, so it’s understandable why some of our readers are skeptical about buying into the Gluconite craze without doing any research. That’s why we made this guide; read on to learn everything our researchers and editors uncovered about the ingredients, science, and people backing Gluconite.

Does Gluconite really help with diabetes? How does Gluconite work? What does the supplement do? Find out everything you need to know about Gluconite and how it works today in our review.

What is Gluconite?

Gluconite is a diabetes supplement sold exclusively online through Gluconite.com.

The makers of Gluconite claim their supplement is “the only formula in the world” that supports healthy blood sugar as you sleep deeply. By taking one scoop of Gluconite every night, you can purportedly support healthy blood sugar levels overnight.





Gluconite works by targeting your nighttime metabolism and sleep quality. By supporting sleep quality and giving you a deeper sleep, Gluconite can purportedly help support healthy blood sugar throughout the next day.

Obviously, most doctors recommend other solutions for imbalanced blood sugar. Most doctors tell diabetics to exercise or eat a balanced diet, for example. Some doctors recommend insulin and other diabetes medication. The makers of Gluconite claim you could support healthy blood sugar just by targeting sleep.

Gluconite is exclusively available for purchase through Gluconite.com, where it’s priced at around $80 per bottle.

Let’s take a closer look at how Gluconite works.

What Does Gluconite Do?

Gluconite uses herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals to support your metabolism and sleep overnight.

The goal of Gluconite is to give you a more restful sleep, which means you wake up feeling more refreshed. When your body is more refreshed, it’s better able to do its job. You can more easily balance blood sugar, for example, and control your metabolism.





Gluconite uses ingredients like melatonin, willow bark extract, chamomile, hibiscus, and other ingredients that could support a deep sleep to achieve these benefits.

The Gluconite sales page isn’t overly clear about what Gluconite does. We know the supplement supports a healthy sleep, metabolism, and blood sugar. However, the manufacturer doesn’t explain what each ingredient does once it enters your body.

Here are some of the mechanisms mentioned on the official Gluconite product page:

Reclaim Your Energy & Boost Your Metabolism: Gluconite claims to reclaim your energy and boost your metabolism. Certain ingredients can boost your metabolism. Caffeine, for example, can boost your metabolism, encouraging your body to burn more fat. The best way to boost your metabolism is with exercise. Your body needs to burn more calories when you exercise more frequently. However, the makers of Gluconite claim that the ingredients in Gluconite can naturally boost your metabolism, giving you more energy without requiring stimulants or exercise.

Balance: Gluconite vaguely claims to “balance” your body by supporting healthy blood sugar, insulin, and metabolism. If you have diabetes, then your body may have imbalanced levels of blood sugar and insulin. Your body doesn’t produce enough insulin, which means your body cannot manage blood sugar. Gluconite claims to balance blood sugar by supporting a night of restful sleep.

Revitalize: Gluconite also vaguely claims to “revitalize” your body by giving you a deeper sleep. Your body needs to sleep because it needs to revitalize itself overnight. Your body needs to rest. Gluconite claims to help you fall asleep and enter a deeper sleep more easily, which means you wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Metabolism: The manufacturer of Gluconite mentions metabolism multiple times on the sales page. The company claims their formula “support your metabolism,” which can help reduce food cravings. By reducing food cravings, Gluconite could help you lose weight. Imbalanced blood sugar can cause food cravings to spike. Gluconite could help you lose weight by helping you eat less food.

Because of all of these effects, Gluconite markets itself as an effective solution to diabetics with imbalanced blood sugar, improper insulin levels, and slow metabolism, among other issues.

How Does Gluconite Work?

Gluconite works differently than any other diabetes supplement sold online today. Instead of containing ingredients linked to blood sugar (like cinnamon extract or chromium), Gluconite contains sleep aids like chamomile, passionflower, and melatonin.

In other words, Gluconite is more of a sleep aid supplement than a diabetes supplement. The formula contains herbal extracts that have been shown to relax the body, making it easier to fall asleep.

Can you really balance blood sugar by getting a night of better sleep? Is a better sleep key for managing diabetes symptoms?

A better night’s sleep is important for everyone – regardless of whether or not you have diabetes. Your body needs sleep to manage stress, heart health, brain health, and countless other health and wellness aspects.

If you don’t get enough sleep, your body produces cortisol. Cortisol is the stress hormone. It causes you to gain weight. It can cause blood pressure to rise. It’s bad for your health overall, but it’s a short-term survival mechanism built into your body’s “fight or flight” response.

Instead of containing ingredients to balance blood sugar or metabolism, Gluconite focuses exclusively on giving your body a better sleep.

By giving your body a better sleep, Gluconite lets your body do the rest of the work. It doesn’t force your body to balance its blood sugar levels or produce more insulin; it simply helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Gluconite Ingredients

Each scoop of Gluconite contains a substantial dose of multiple relaxing herbal extracts. There’s 1,000mg of hibiscus powder, for example, along with 500mg of chamomile and 367mg of white willow bark extract. All of these ingredients have been shown to help the body relax, making it easier for you to fall asleep.





Gluconite does contain an effective dose of chromium, which is found in virtually every diabetes supplement sold online today. However, that dose is not significant. There’s just 10mcg (8% of your Daily Value) of chromium in each serving of Gluconite. Studies show that many diabetics are deficient in chromium, which is why doctors often recommend taking a chromium supplement.

Other key ingredients in Gluconite include GABA, tryptophan, hops flower powder, and a power packed number of vitamins and minerals. Overall, the ingredients in Gluconite are similar to what we would expect to see in a sleep aid formula – like a nighttime tea you drink to support a deeper sleep, but in a unique combination that has been tested and studied in a tried and true manner.





Here are all of the ingredients in Gluconite and how they work, according to the official website:

Melatonin: Melatonin is found in virtually every sleep aid supplement sold online today. Melatonin is a popular and proven way to force your body to fall into a deeper sleep. Although it doesn’t work for everyone, a melatonin supplement can kickstart your body’s natural sleep cycles. Your body produces melatonin naturally based on its circadian rhythm (linked to your natural day-night cycle). Some studies show that taking a melatonin supplement kickstarts this cycle, making it easier to fall asleep.

Chamomile: Many people drink chamomile tea before bed to help themselves fall asleep. Chamomile is a natural compound linked to relaxation. Some studies show it works as an adaptogen, helping your body respond to physical and mental stressors. Others show it raises levels of certain neurotransmitters in your brain, helping you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Other Herbal Extracts: Gluconite contains a range of herbal extracts found in nighttime teas, sleep aid supplements, and similar formulas. Some of the notable herbal extracts in Gluconite include hops flower powder, passionflower extract, white willow bark extract, and hibiscus powder.

Vitamins: Gluconite contains vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin K, although none of the doses are particularly strong. Your body needs these vitamins – and others – for overall health and wellness. If you have an imbalanced diet or struggle to eat healthy food, you might not be getting your recommended daily dose of these four vitamins. Although they’re not specifically linked to sleep, these four vitamins are crucial for overall health and wellness.

Minerals: Gluconite also contains zinc and chromium, although neither are found at high doses. Many diabetics are deficient in chromium, which is why your doctor may tell you to get more chromium in your diet (or take a chromium supplement). Zinc has been linked to sleep in some studies, although most people are not deficient in zinc.

Overall, the ingredients in Gluconite claim to support sleep from multiple angles, giving you a deeper and more restful sleep. When your body gets enough sleep, it’s better able to manage its metabolism, blood sugar, and insulin production. That’s how Gluconite claims to work.

Benefits of Gluconite: What Does Science Say?

Gluconite’s manufacturer has not invested into clinical trials, although this is very typical of the norm for natural ingredient based health supplements. The company has not published its research in any peer-reviewed journal, nor have they tested the formula on animals, humans, or cells much like the other competing supplements in the space.

The lack of published evidence is unusual because the company describes their formula as a “life-changing” supplement. They also seem to market the formula mostly to diabetics. Typically, if someone makes a “life-changing” supplement that could meaningfully improve the lives of diabetics, they would want to advertise that supplement to the world.

There’s no specific evidence supporting Gluconite’s claims. However, some studies show the ingredients in Gluconite could support a night of healthy sleep. But Gluconite is just no ordinary metabolic and sleep support formula either.

First, many diabetics complain about sleep disturbances. As the Sleep Foundation explains, sleep and diabetes are intricately connected, and many people with type 2 diabetes experience poor sleep quality or even insomnia. In fact, nearly 50% of diabetics have issues with sleep quality due to unstable blood sugar levels and other symptoms of diabetes that occur overnight.

Getting bad-quality sleep is bad for your health. If you don’t enter deep-wave sleep every night, then you’re more likely to develop serious diseases. Your body is more stressed. Your body becomes inflamed. You may have greater difficulty managing your blood sugar.

Other studies have shown that poor-quality sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes. If you don’t get enough good-quality sleep regularly, then your body may struggle to balance its blood sugar, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.

Sleep deprivation also makes you more likely to overeat. When your body doesn’t get enough sleep, your body produces more ghrelin while reducing production of leptin. Ghrelin is the hunger hormone, while leptin is the fullness hormone. This combination can cause you to eat much more than you need to eat, causing you to gain weight.

Fortunately, studies also show that balancing your diet and blood sugar levels can improve sleep quality, which can improve your overall health. Science tells us that the following habits can help diabetics or pre-diabetics improve sleep quality:

Following a healthy, balanced diet while controlling blood sugar

Getting regular exercise

Keeping a regular sleep schedule

Avoiding stimulants like caffeine, especially in the evening

Keeping your bedroom quiet, dark, and comfortable

Avoiding screen time within one hour of falling asleep

Try practicing these strategies for a week to see if they solve your sleep problems. If not, then a supplement like Gluconite could help by forcing your body to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Gluconite contains a substantial dose of chamomile (500mg per serving). Multiple studies have shown that chamomile can improve sleep quality. For example, in this 2017 study, for example, researchers gave elderly people 400mg of chamomile twice per day and then observed significant improvements in sleep quality after four weeks of supplementation.

Gluconite also contains another popular sleep aid: tryptophan. Yes, this is the same amino acid found in high concentrations in turkey meat (and other types of meat). In this study, researchers found that taking 1,000mg of tryptophan or more leads to an increase in sleep quality while also reducing the time it takes to fall asleep. Gluconite contains a smaller tryptophan (150mg) dose, although it could still help you fall asleep more easily.

One of the most noticeable ingredients in Gluconite is melatonin, a popular sleep aid ingredient found in virtually every sleep supplement. Studies show that taking a dose of just 0.5mg to 3mg of melatonin could help you fall asleep. Most supplements contain 1mg to 10mg of melatonin per serving (Gluconite contains 3mg of melatonin). Your body produces melatonin on its own when ready to fall asleep, making melatonin a natural sleep aid that many people regularly use to help with shift work, insomnia, and jet lag.

The other ingredients in Gluconite are backed by some evidence too, but they could still support a healthy sleep in multiple ways. Overall, Gluconite should help you fall asleep and enjoy a more restful sleep, which could help support overall health and wellness. However, let it be made completely clear that there’s no evidence proving you should replace diabetes medication with Gluconite or stop following your doctor’s advice. A better night’s sleep will not fix your diabetes overnight.

Gluconite Pricing

Gluconite costs $69 per bottle, with discounts available to drop the price to $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple units.





You can only order Gluconite through Gluconite.com. It’s not available in stores or through any other online platform.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply): $69 + $9.97 Shipping

3 Bottles (3 Month Supply): $177 + Free US Shipping

6 Bottles (6 Month Supply): $294 + Free US Shipping

Gluconite Refund Policy: Can I Get a Refund on Gluconite?

Gluconite makes big claims about its benefits, and the manufacturer backs up those claims with a 180-day refund policy.

If you don’t experience “life-changing results” within 180 days of taking Gluconite, then you are entitled to a complete refund on your purchase.

Just contact the company to receive the return shipping address, then return the empty (or partially empty) bottles back to the manufacturer.

Who Made Gluconite?

Gluconite is made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. Beyond that, we know nothing about who created Gluconite, what type of medical expertise they have, or how much experience they have treating people with diabetes – if any.

There are a number of ways to contact the makers of Gluconite, although it is not entirely clear about the manufacturing location, medical advisory team, or other information you may want to know before putting a supplement in your body. The website provides has a little transparency when it comes to these details, but is advised to comb through their FAQ section for more details if there are still questions answered.

You can contact the makers of Gluconite through email:

Email: support@gluconite.com

Final Word

Nearly half of diabetics struggle to get a good night’s sleep. Many diabetics have insomnia. Others wake up in the middle of the night because of imbalanced blood sugar.

Gluconite is formulated to help support blood sugar and metabolism by giving you a better night’s sleep. The supplement contains ingredients to balance blood sugar and target other diabetes symptoms on top of its main priority being to have ingredients that help you fall asleep, including melatonin and chamomile.

Overall, Gluconite could help you fall asleep, which could support overall health and wellness. However, the supplement is on the high end as some may frown at its expensive nature compared to other sleep aids or blood sugar balancers, but it is often you get what you pay for here. There is sufficient transparency regarding ingredients, manufacturing location, or laboratory testing that give consumers peace of mind when buying Gluconite supplement in confidence.

The metabolic function and sleeping capabilities of consumers are two processes that are closely linked. Some people think that sleep and blood sugar are unrelated components of wellness, but the vast majority of recent scientific research would disagree. The reality is that working to get rid of your sleepless nights can have a profound effect on other parts of your life, including weight loss efforts and blood sugar balance. This formula is unique because it provides consumers with the opportunity to improve their blood sugar while sleeping more soundly at night. In addition, proper use of this supplement over an extended period of time can result in improved metabolic function.

Like we said at the beginning of this review, there are a few inflated claims evident on the Gluconite website, but nothing out of the normal. After conducting more thorough research, our view remains largely the same. However, evidence available online suggests that using Gluconite consistently over several years might help people to improve blood sugar, sleep, and metabolic strength.

Nevertheless, Gluconite is backed by a very generous 180-day refund policy. If Gluconite does not significantly support your blood sugar within 6 months, then you are entitled to a complete refund. This makes Gluconite a risk-free purchase as nearly all of the alarming customer complaints and fake hidden dangers are on mute for the time being as the Gluconite.com website is safe, secure and in-stock with a VIP customer service team and rock solid money back guarantee refund policy.

There is nothing to lose here and only upside potential to be realized, head over to the official Gluconite website at Gluconite.com right now to place an order today.

