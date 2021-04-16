U.S. markets closed

Gluconite Reviews - Does It Work? (What They Won't Tell You)

Marketing By Kevin
·19 min read

Gluconite is one of the most complete supplements that tackle three major areas of concern for those wishing to be healthy from head to toe in metabolism, blood sugar and deep sleep; but does the potent 15-ingredient blend inside the Gluconite product actually produce real results or are there negative side effects and user complaints they won't tell you about before ordering today?

Gluconite blood sugar support

Gluconite blood sugar support
Gluconite blood sugar support
Gluconite blood sugar support

New York, NY, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Gluconite is a daily remedy for optimizing blood sugar levels and improved sleep. The formula can be found through the official website Gluconite.com, and it is easy to take each night to let the formula work while the user sleeps as it only takes just one cup to target erratic blood sugar overnight.

All supplements have two things in common: a problem and a solution, and Gluconite is one of the more complete and robustly formulated metabolism and sleep support supplements on the market. For Gluconite, the problem is a familiar and important one. Gluconite attempts to address the problem of blood sugar imbalance in people using all potent ingredients in a uniquely blended product that is causing quite a stir in the natural health community. Millions of men and women with diabetes struggle with high blood sugar, which can cause a number of related health problems. High blood sugar can be deadly, according to most modern scientific studies. Gluconite focuses on one particular way to solve this important health issue: sleep. A growing body of scientific research has uncovered an important relationship between nighttime sleep quality and blood sugar regularity.

Gluconite is formulated to provide “both metabolic and sleep support” to users. The formula is a once-daily dietary supplement that features scientific research from Harvard Medical School, Institute of Medicine of Taiwan and the Phytotherapy Research journal. Taken as a powder, the formula attempts to improve blood sugar by helping people sleep more regularly. The ingredients within the supplement have been studied extensively by scientists in the alternative health sector, and evidence seems to support at least a few of the important claims in the official product website. The formula is compiled inside of a FDA-evaluated and GMP certified facility, which helps to ensure the purity and legitimacy of the supplement.

But Gluconite is currently being sold at a rate as low as $49 per bottle. This may be a bit troubling for some individuals, as it makes it one of the more expensive high-end supplements in the blood sugar formula market, but there is no doubt that in a world where consumers spent a whopping $3.31 trillion dollars in health and wellness last year along (2020), that you often get what you pay for and opting to use cheap supplements likely results in cheap results. However, we do know from experience that some supplements with a high price tag are nevertheless worth the money because the ingredients have high integrity and standards that make it well worth the additional cost. It is also important to remember that blood sugar pills are far more expensive than $69 per bottle and with the bulk buy discount (recommended timeframe for optimal results is three months per the official manufacturer) it is not near as pricey as some of these ineffective formulations out there attempting to tackle one but not all of these three main areas of health like Gluconite. So the high price of this extra strength 15-ingredient supplement means that we want to answer one big question with this review: is Gluconite worth the money?

The answer to this core question is going to be found in the research and other Gluconite reviews simply will not tell you. We want the facts, not the hype and sales pitch so this research is all about does it work and actually revealing what it is they will not tell you before ordering today. Can Gluconite help you improve your metabolism and sleep with only all natural ingredients? Can this formula provide benefits to the metabolism while helping blood sugar levels and nighttime metabolism? Keep reading to learn more and have your Gluconite questions answered.

MUST SEE: Shocking New Gluconite Report is Available! This May Change Your Mind!

What is Gluconite?

By now, everyone knows the time that an individual sleeps is a healing time. The mind may seem like it is at rest, but it is going through many different repairs that are only done during these hours. Getting enough sleep without interruption helps heal the mind's connections that control other processes throughout the body. It is essential to muscle recovery, memory retention, and more. However, the creators behind Gluconite aim to use this time as a way to eliminate blood sugar issues as well.

Working as the user sleeps, Gluconite focuses on improving the metabolism and keeping the user asleep at night. The formula works quickly while the user is resting to keep blood sugar levels balanced the next day. Sleep is essential to the body's general health, which plenty of research backs up. The average person tends to be a lot happier and healthier when they get enough rest through the night, but that is only part of the solution.

The formula is primarily created to help with a diabetes diagnosis, but a doctor does not prescribe it. Instead, the formula is made to be found on the official website, which offers several different packages to save on costs. It doesn't replace any current prescribed remedy with the doctor, but users can integrate it as a preventative measure.

The reason that blood sugar levels are so important to Gluconite is that their management helps with weight loss. Individuals that frequently deal with fluctuations in their blood sugar levels tend to snack much more, adding more calories to the body then it needs. By controlling the appetite, users have a better chance of improving their weight loss.

As users take Gluconite, they will get all of the benefits of the lengthy list of ingredients. Many of these ingredients are considered to be superfoods, and they are not blended with any other supplement today.


How Gluconite Improves Blood Sugar

The reason that Gluconite so effective has to do with the ingredients included in it. Those ingredients are:

  • Willow bark

  • Passionflower

  • Chamomile

  • Hibiscus

  • Hops

  • Tryptophan

  • Melatonin

  • Vitamins

  • Minerals

The robust lineup of Gluconite ingredients as listed on the nutritional label supplement facts reveal powerful vitamins and minerals that consist of vitamin A (retinyl acetate) (1,000 IU), vitamin C (ascorbic acid) (50 mg), vitamin D as cholecalciferol (1,000 IU), vitamin K from primrose (60 mcg), zinc citrate (5mg), chromium amino acid chelate (10mcg), along with high profile of superfood nutrient extracts in chamomile flower powder extract (500mg), hibiscus powder (1g), passionflower extract (30mg), tryptophan (150mg), gamma-aminobuytric acid (GABA) (500mg), stevia (90% rebaudioside A) (100mg), hops flower powder (30mg), white willow bark extract (367mg) and melatonin (3mg).

Every single ingredient is backed by scientific evidence that is listed below for further evaluation and reading to your heart's liking. To understand exactly why each of these ingredients is important, read it down below to learn a little more about each one.


Willow Bark

Willow bark, which also goes by the name of white willow bark, is primarily included in this formula as a way to promote weight loss. While some researchers have found that using this extract helps with weight loss by reducing the appetite, other people have found that it stimulates thermogenesis. Either of these functions would improve the user's ability to lose weight.

White willow bark can reduce inflammation, especially when it is brought on by diabetes. Some sources say that it is helpful in pain relief as well

Passionflower

Passion flower extract is an adaptogen, helping to alleviate stress on the body. It can reduce both physical and mental stress, improving the user’s ability to relax at night.

By integrating passionflower into the user's daily diet, it becomes easier to lower cholesterol levels and manage blood sugar in individuals with diabetes. However, further research is needed to show the impact that it may have on blood sugar.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get Gluconite with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

Chamomile

Chamomile is one of the most popular teas to use at bedtime to help the user relax and become more tired. The relaxing effect of this formula is due to benefits it offers as an adaptogen. Along with better sleep, this beverage helps deal with the daily stresses that the body goes through.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flower has become just as popular as chamomile in teas. The soothing extracts bring relaxation to the user, purging the toxins that can build up in the body and trigger cortisol spikes.

Hops

Hops is a rather unique ingredient to include in a remedy that reduces high blood sugar or promotes better sleep period. Instead, this ingredient is rather helpful to the brain with the way that it supports GABA activity. With the improved health of these neurotransmitters, users can sleep better each night.

As far as blood sugar goes, hops extract does not seem to have any effect.

Tryptophan

Tryptophan is it necessary to the way that the body takes advantage of proteins. It is not typically available in the body normally, which is why it needs to come from outside sources. Most people consume tryptophan in high abundance at least one time a year – at Thanksgiving dinner. It is the chemical found in Turkey that makes people feel so tired after eating it. Perhaps that's why it is so helpful in a supplement that is used to promote better sleep.

Melatonin

Unlike tryptophan, melatonin naturally occurs in the body when the user’s surroundings become darker, causing them to become more tired. However, research has shown that it is safe to take at night to help the body fall asleep. Essentially, it triggers the natural release of the hormone as well, balancing the user’s circadian rhythm.

Vitamins

Much like a multivitamin, Gluconite includes small amounts of vitamin A comma vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin K. All of these vitamins can support balance in the body, extending to sleep. Many diseases have been linked to deficiencies in these vitamins, which just makes more essential.

Minerals

There are only two minerals found in this formula – zinc and chromium. Though they're both rather low doses, chromium has been linked to healing and reversal of diabetics. After all, individuals with diabetes tend to have lower levels of chromium than individuals who do not.

Purchasing Gluconite

Even though there are many supplements available on the market today, the only way to order Gluconite for blood sugar, metabolism and sleep support is by going through the official website. A few different packages are offered, providing varying quantities that can work with the user's routine. Even though they all have incredible value, buying more of the product at once will reduce the price per bottle greatly.

Currently, consumers can choose from:

  • Six bottles for $294 ($49 each)

  • Three bottles for $177 ($59 each)

  • One bottle for $69

As an added benefit for purchasing multiple bottles at the same time, the only package that incurs a shipping fee is the single-bottle option. If the user finds that this is not the right product for their needs, they have up to 180 days to get a full refund.


Frequently Asked Questions About Gluconite

Are there any side effects associated with Gluconite?

Not at this time. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients that are safe for the body, and they're all tested for purity.

For whom does Gluconite work?

This supplement is meant from both men and women, and individuals of all ages can use it. However, individuals that currently have a prescription regimen with their doctor may want to speak with them before integrating a supplement as well.

How much will users actually have to pay? Is there a subscription?

Users will only have to pay the aforementioned amount for the package that they choose. There is no subscription option, so users will not have to worry about being billed multiple times.

For any other questions or concerns, send an email to the customer service team at support@gluconite.com.

Summary

Gluconite helps consumers who have multiple issues that they want to handle in their body at the same time and are seeking quality support for metabolism, sleep and relaxation. Sleep should be a priority for every person, which is why there are so many ingredients that trigger it healthily. Better sleep has many inherent benefits for the body, especially when it comes to weight loss. However, the creators target weight loss and directly by managing blood sugar levels instead that will induce a deeper sleep per night, resulting in a healthier approach day in and day out towards life.

Our final verdict is that Gluconite might very well be worth the money due to the highly beneficial nutrients that can lower appetite, optimize healthy blood sugar levels and enhance immunity. There are plenty of natural sleep aid supplements available, and there is no shortage of blood sugar formulas within the supplement sector, but Gluconite clearly stands out above the rest for a number of reasons. The great thing about Gluconite is that it combines these two important benefits together and all users have to do is mix a single scoop with six to eight ounces of water approximately 30-60 minutes before bedtime to enjoy the formula's features. Our bodily processes are closely interrelated, and it is important that revolutionary supplements take advantage of the interrelated processes of the body. Gluconite uses a number of completely natural and pure ingredients to help you sleep better at night, which has been scientifically proven to benefit the blood sugar.

Always talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing a serious health issue. Blood sugar imbalances can quickly turn into life-threatening conditions if they are left untreated. However, the high cost and significant side effects of blood sugar pills means that a growing portion of high blood sugar sufferers are turning to supplementation. If you’re one of these people, consider buying a bottle of Gluconite today due to its unique lineup of ingredients and ability to start optimizing whole body wellness via deeper, more meaningful sleep, resulting in more energy, optimized blood sugar levels and healthy metabolism support.

Scientific References for Gluconite Ingredients

The official Gluconite video presentation is lengthy and quite compelling, and will reference all of the following studies and medical literature for further analysis and evaluation:

(1) Effects of normal meals rich in carbohydrates or proteins on plasma tryptophan and tyrosine ratios. Richard J Wurtman, Judith J Wurtman, Meredith M Regan, Janine M McDermott, Rita H Tsay Jeff J Breu. Am J Clin Nutr. 2003.

(2) Leptin’s hunger-suppressing effects are mediated by the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenocortical axis in rodents. Rachel J. Perry, Jon M. Resch, Amelia M. Douglass, Joseph C. Madara, Aviva Rabin-Court, Hakan Kucukdereli, Chen Wu, Joongyu D. Song, Bradford B. Lowell, and Gerald I. Shulman. PNAS. 2019

(3) Leptin action on GABAergic neurons prevents obesity and reduces inhibitory tone to POMC neurons. Vong L, Ye C, Yang Z, Choi B, Chua S Jr, Lowell BB. Neuron. 2011

(4) Biologically inactive leptin and early-onset extreme obesity. Wabitsch M, Funcke JB, Lennerz B, Kuhnle-Krahl U, Lahr G, Debatin KM, Vatter P, Gierschik P, Moepps B, Fischer-Posovszky P. N Engl J Med. 2015

(5) Epidemiology of Obesity and Diabetes and Their Cardiovascular Complications. Shilpa N. Bhupathiraju and Frank B. Hu. Circ Res. 2016

(6) The 95%: Why women embrace diets that don’t work. Cora J. Wilen. The University of North Carolina. May 2013

(7) Sleep Disorders in the Older Adult – A Mini-Review. Ariel B. Neikrug and Sonia Ancoli-Israel. Gerontology. 2010

(8) Association Between Sleep Architecture and Measures of Body Composition. Madhu N. Rao, Terri Blackwell. Sleep. 2009

(9) Sleep deprivation and obesity in adults: a brief narrative review. Christopher B Cooper, Eric V Neufeld, Brett A Dolezal, Jennifer L Martin. BMJ. 2018

(10) Short sleep duration and weight gain: a systematic review. Patel SR, Hu FB. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2008

(11) Impact of sleep and sleep loss on glucose homeostasis and appetite regulation. Kristen L Knutson. Sleep Med Clin. 2007

(12) Sleep and immune function. Luciana Besedovsky, Tanja Lange, and Jan Born. Pflugers Arch. 2012

(13) Sleep problems and risk of all-cause cognitive decline or dementia: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis. Xu W, Tan C, Zou J, et al. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. 2020

(14) Sleep Duration as a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease- a Review of the Recent Literature. Michiaki Nagai, Satoshi Hoshide, and Kazuomi Kario. Curr Cardiol Rev. 2010

(15) Effects of Serotonergic Activation by 5-Hydroxytryptophan on Sleep and Body Temperature of C57BL/6J and Interleukin-6-Deficient Mice are Dose and Time Related. Jonathan D. Morrow, MD,PhD, Sundeep Vikraman, Mark R. Opp. Sleep. 2009

(16) Brain serotonin, carbohydrate-craving, obesity and depression. Wurtman RJ, Wurtman JJ. Obes Res. 1995

(17) Effects of oral 5-hydroxy-tryptophan on energy intake and macronutrient selection in non-insulin dependent diabetic patients. Cangiano C, Laviano A, Del Ben M, Preziosa I, Angelico F, Cascino A, Rossi-Fanelli F. Int J Obes Relat Metab Disord. 1998

(18) Melatonin Supplementation Lowers Oxidative Stress and Regulates Adipokines in Obese Patients on a Calorie-Restricted Diet. Karolina Szewczyk-Golec, Paweł Rajewski,Alina Woźniak. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2017

(19) A Pre-Exercise Dose of Melatonin Can Alter Substrate Use During Exercise. Cardyl P. Trionfante, Greggory R. Davis, Arnold G. Nelson. Int J Exerc Sci. 2017

(20) Reduced fat mass and increased lean mass in response to 1 year of melatonin treatment in postmenopausal women: A randomized placebo-controlled trial. Amstrup AK, Sikjaer T, Pedersen SB, Heickendorff L, Mosekilde L, Rejnmark L. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 2016

(21) The effectiveness of melatonin for promoting healthy sleep: a rapid evidence assessment of the literature. Rebecca B Costello, Cynthia V Lentino,Patricia A Deuster. Nutr J. 2014

(22) Can Magnesium Enhance Exercise Performance? Yijia Zhang, Pengcheng Xun, Ka He. Nutrients. 2017

(23) Higher magnesium intake is associated with lower fasting glucose and insulin, with no evidence of interaction with select genetic loci, in a meta-analysis of 15 CHARGE Consortium Studies. Hruby A, Ngwa JS, Renström F, Wojczynski MK, Ganna A, Hallmans G, Houston DK, Jacques PF, Kanoni S, Lehtimäki T, Lemaitre RN. J Nutr. 2013 .

(24) Vinegar Improves Insulin Sensitivity to a High-Carbohydrate Meal in Subjects With Insulin Resistance or Type 2 Diabetes. Carol S. Johnston, Cindy M. Kim and Amanda J. Buller. Diabetes Care. 2004

(25) Vinegar: Medicinal Uses and Antiglycemic Effect. Carol S. Johnston and Cindy A. Gaas. MedGenMed. 2006

(26) Curcumin Attenuates Oxidative Stress and Activation of Redox-Sensitive Kinases in High Fructose- and High-Fat-Fed Male Wistar Rats. Nachimuthu Maithili Karpaga Selvi, Magadi Gopalakrishna Sridhar, Ramalingam Sripradha. Sci Pharm. 2015

(27) Restorative effects of curcumin on sleep-deprivation induced memory impairments and structural changes of the hippocampus in a rat model. Noorafshan A, Karimi F, Kamali AM, Karbalay-Doust S, Nami M. Life Sci. 2017

(28) Anti-inflammatory Action of Curcumin and Its Use in the Treatment of Lifestyle-related Diseases. Kana Shimizu, Masafumi Funamoto, Tatsuya Morimoto. Eur Cardiol. 2019

(29) Effects of curcumin on learning and memory deficits, BDNF, and ERK protein expression in rats exposed to chronic unpredictable stress. Liu D, Wang Z, Gao Z, Xie K, Zhang Q, Jiang H, Pang Q. Behav Brain Res. 2014

(30) The effects of curcumin on the prevention of atrial and ventricular arrhythmias and heart failure in patients with unstable angina: A randomized clinical trial. Mostafa Dastani, Leila Bigdelu, Masoumeh Salari. Avicenna J Phytomed. 2019

(31) Curcumin: A Review of Its’ Effects on Human Health. Susan J. Hewlings and Douglas S. Kalman. Foods. 2017

(32) Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor, Boca Raton. CRC Press/Taylor & Francis. 2011

(33) Immune system effects of echinacea, ginseng, and astragalus: a review. Block KI, Mead MN. Integr Cancer Ther. 2003

(34) Frequency of consuming foods predicts changes in cravings for those foods during weight loss: The POUNDS Lost Study. Apolzan, John W., Candice A. Myers, Catherine M. Champagne, Robbie A. Beyl, Hollie A. Raynor, Stephen A. Anton, Donald A. Williamson, Frank M. Sacks, George A. Bray, and Corby K. Martin. Obesity (Silver Spring, Md.). 2017

(35) Effects of a low carbohydrate diet on energy expenditure during weight loss maintenance: randomized trial. Ebbeling Cara B, Feldman Henry A, Klein Gloria L, Wong Julia M W, Bielak Lisa, Steltz Sarah K. BMJ. 2018

Official Website: https://gluconite.com/

Contact Details: Gluconite

support@gluconite.com

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@gluconite.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


