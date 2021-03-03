Gluconite Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Real Ingredients That Work? 2021 Review

Gluconite is a blood sugar and sleep supplement marketed primarily to people with diabetes and is exclusively available only at the official website of Gluconite.com.

New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluconite is a nutritional supplement that claims to support sleep and blood sugar.

By taking Gluconite every night, you can purportedly support healthy blood sugar levels as you sleep deeply.

The “About” page for Gluconite begins with an explanation of the “breakthrough” that led to the creation of this supplement. According to the scientists behind the product, the core design philosophy of Gluconite is that “night time metabolism and sleep quality” are important bodily functions that can make or break our “overall health.” Our research certainly backs this claim; researchers have known for many years that improving your sleep can help to make you healthier, happier, and more content in your daily life. This supplement was formulated to help improve both your metabolism and your sleep processes.

In doing so, this formula might help you to sleep better and lose weight in the process. Additionally, the supplement claims to provide tremendous benefits to the blood sugar. Blood sugar problems are common among people over the age of fifty, but anyone can develop high blood sugar. Younger folks who are overweight are particularly likely to suffer from high blood sugar, which can easily be deadly if it is left untreated for too long.

Part of the appeal of supplements is that they allow people suffering from blood sugar and blood pressure problems to sidestep the serious downsides associated with traditional medications used to treat these conditions. It’s no secret that high blood sugar medications can come with dangerous side effects. Ask any one of your elderly friends or relatives, and they’ll tell you the same story. These drugs can make it difficult to maintain a positive quality of life. Some supplements and formulas might help to provide you with all the benefits of blood sugar meds with few (or none) of the side effects.

Gluconite is a blood sugar and sleep supplement marketed primarily to people with diabetes and is exclusively available only at the official website of Gluconite.com. There are some risks to supplementation, though. We will never recommend that you skip your doctor-recommended medications in exchange for supplements. Always work closely with your physician to develop a treatment plan that works with you. If supplements are right for you, then you should learn as much about Gluconite as you can before using it. Read more about Gluconite in our comprehensive formula review.

What is Gluconite?

Gluconite is a breakthrough deep sleep, nighttime metabolism and blood sugar support supplement that can help naturally balance, revitalize and restore the body's energy and metabolic functions using naturally-occuring ingredients that are derived from high profile superfoods and herbal extracts.

Between the 1000 IU of vitamin A (retinyl acetate), 50mg of vitamin C (ascorbic acid), 1000 IU of vitamin D (cholecalciferol), 60 mcg of vitamin K (primrose), 5 mg of zinc (zinc citrate) and 10 mcg of chromium (chromium amino acid chelate), to the 500 mg of chamomile flower powder extract, 1 g of hibiscus powder, 30 mg of passionflower extract, 150 mg of tryptophan, 500 mg of gamma-aminobuytric acid (GABA), 100 mg of stevia (90% rebaudioside A), 30 mg of hops flower powder, 367 mg of white willow bark extract and 3 mg of melatonin, the Gluconite ingredients pack a punch of powerful superfoods and herbal nutrients that you simply wont find anywhere else in the world.

If you have diabetes, then your body struggles to control its blood sugar. Some people with diabetes take prescription medication or insulin to lower blood sugar. Others eat right, exercise, or use other strategies. Doctors will create a customized treatment plan based on your condition.

Gluconite presents itself as an alternative way for diabetics to support healthy blood sugar. The supplement uses safe, naturally-occurring ingredients to support healthy blood sugar.

Unlike most diabetes supplements, Gluconite works while you sleep: the supplement contains a combination of ingredients to support blood sugar and sleep. That means you get a more restful sleep, and you wake up with a better ability to support normal blood sugar.

Gluconite is made available online through Gluconite.com, where it’s priced at a very generous $70 per bottle.

But there are still many questions that remain like, does Gluconite really work or should diabetics take Gluconite to support healthy blood sugar? Can this supplement really help you sleep? Let's find out everything you need to know about Gluconite and how it works today in our review.

How Does Gluconite Work?

Gluconite is a powder that contains melatonin, willow bark extract, chamomile, hibiscus, and other ingredients linked to sleep.

By giving you a more restful sleep, the makers of Gluconite claim their formula can help your body support normal blood sugar.

The makers of Gluconite claim their formula is so powerful that it “can change your life.” The supplement is marketed to diabetics of all backgrounds.

Regardless of your medical condition, the severity of your blood sugar problem, your age, shape, or gender, you can support blood sugar with Gluconite, according to the manufacturer:

“Gluconite can change your life. That’s how powerful it is. It doesn’t matter your age, shape, or if you’re a man or woman.”

The manufacturer also claims you should experience noticeable effects within just 3 to 14 days of taking the supplement. Most people experience benefits within a few days or a couple of weeks, although some need to wait one or two months:

“…Gluconite may work a lot faster on some people. You could be one of those who get results in a few days or a week or two. Or maybe you’ll have to be a little more patient for Gluconite to have the effect you want, and you’ll wait a month or two.”

In fact, the makers of Gluconite guarantee their formula will work on all diabetics. If it doesn’t work for you, then you can request a complete refund. As the company explains, that’s a better guarantee than what you get with most insulin and other prescription diabetes medication:

“I’m as confident in Gluconite as I have been about anything in my life. And this is why I offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. I don’t know of any medication that offers a money-back 6-month guarantee, do you?”

Obviously, you should be skeptical when someone promises an easy solution to diabetes – especially one that works in just a few days.

There’s no known cure for diabetes, and most diabetes supplements sold online are backed by junk science and dubious claims. But that is where the Gluconite metabolism and sleep support formula can help balance blood sugar levels naturally.

Is Gluconite yet another diabetes scam supplement? Or is it really the safe and effective diabetes solution you need? Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside.

What Does Gluconite Do?

Gluconite comes in the form of a powder. You mix the powder with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then drink one scoop nightly to help you fall asleep.

Gluconite claims to support healthy blood sugar in diabetics by targeting three main parts of your health and wellness, including:

Balance: Gluconite claims to support healthy blood sugar, insulin, and metabolism while you sleep at night. By taking Gluconite nightly, you can purportedly balance blood sugar while enjoying more restful sleep.

Revitalize: Gluconite also claims to revitalize your body because it contains ingredients proven to support a deeper sleep. That means you fall asleep in less time, then wake up feeling more energetic and ready to go.

Support Metabolism: Gluconite also claims to impact your metabolism, supporting healthy metabolism to reduce food cravings. This can help you lose weight because your body is processing food more efficiently.

Because of these three benefits, Gluconite claims to be the solution diabetics have been waiting for.

Gluconite Ingredients

The makers of Gluconite disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Gluconite to other diabetes supplements and to scientific studies.

The manufacturer claims to use safe and natural ingredients, including similar ingredients to other sleep aids.

Here are some of the ingredients in Gluconite, according to the limited information provided upfront:

Willow Bark: Willow bark, also known as white willow bark, is a type of plant extract found in some supplements. There’s some evidence willow bark can help you lose weight. Its methods of action are unclear. Some claim that willow bark increases thermogenesis (fat burning). Others claim it suppresses appetite. Some even claim willow bark has anti-inflammatory effects. Few studies have confirmed a connection between willow bark and diabetes. As WebMD explains, willow bark is often marketed as “nature’s aspirin,” although there’s limited evidence proving willow bark works as well as aspirin.

Passionflower: Gluconite contains passionflower extract, which has been used for centuries as an adaptogen. Like other adaptogens, passionflower could help your body respond to physical and mental stressors. Some sources online claim the passionflower in Gluconite helps control cholesterol and blood sugar in diabetics, but there’s no evidence supporting these claims.

Chamomile: Chamomile is found in most natural sleep supplements available today. Chamomile is a natural compound linked to relaxation. Many people drink chamomile tea nightly for relaxation. Chamomile, like passionflower, is an adaptogen that supports your body’s ability to respond to stress.

Hibiscus: Hibiscus works similar to chamomile, relaxing your body using herbal plant extracts. Many people drink hibiscus tea like they drink chamomile tea.

Hops: Most other ingredients listed here are found in any diabetes or sleep aid supplement. However, we rarely see hops in a supplement. Gluconite claims to contain hops to target GABA activity in the brain, supporting your ability to sleep. We’ve seen hops in some sleep aid supplements, and it could provide modest support for sleep. However, there’s no proof that hops reduce blood sugar overnight.

Tryptophan: Tryptophan is an amino acid your body uses to synthesize proteins. Your body cannot produce tryptophan: you need to get it from your diet. Tryptophan is the compound in turkey meat that famously causes us to feel sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner. Many sleep aid supplements contain tryptophan because it’s been linked to sleepiness in numerous studies.

Melatonin: Melatonin is one of the most popular sleep supplement ingredients available. Many people take melatonin nightly to help themselves fall asleep. Your body produces melatonin when it’s time to fall asleep, based on your circadian rhythm. When it gets dark outside, your body starts to produce melatonin, making you feel more rested naturally. Most natural sleep aids contain melatonin.

Vitamins: Gluconite contains vitamins A, C, D, and K in small doses. You can get these vitamins through dietary sources or a multivitamin. Your body needs these vitamins for overall health and wellness, and they could support sleep and blood sugar (particularly if you’re deficient in these vitamins and minerals).

Minerals: Gluconite contains two minerals, including zinc and chromium. Neither are found at high doses, although chromium is essential for diabetics, as many diabetics have low levels of chromium.

Scientific Evidence for Gluconite

The makers of Gluconite claim their formula will promote better sleep and healthy blood sugar levels within just a few days. The supplement is marketed to diabetics who want an alternative to insulin and other prescription medication.

The supplement contains some ingredients that support sleep, although there’s no evidence supporting most of the claims made on the Gluconite sales page. The supplement is not designed to replace insulin, nor has it been studied for its safety or efficacy.

The manufacturer of Gluconite has not completed any clinical trials proving the supplement works on diabetics. They have not published their research in any peer-reviewed journal.

If Gluconite could legitimately lower blood sugar and help you sleep, it would be a huge diabetes breakthrough. Doctors around the world would recommend taking Gluconite to help you manage blood sugar.

Based on the listed ingredients, Gluconite is a sleep aid that also works as a promising diabetes and glucose metabolism supplement. The supplement does not contain any significant doses of ingredients that manage blood sugar: it only contains ingredients linked to sleep.

In this 2017 study, researchers found that taking chamomile orally led to an improvement in sleep quality among elderly people. Researchers gave elderly people 400mg of chamomile twice per day (once after lunch and once after dinner) for four weeks. By the end of the study period, researchers observed a significant improvement in sleep quality in the chamomile group. Gluconite contains 500mg of chamomile, which is a strong dose compared to other sleep aid formulas sold online today. It’s not quite the same as the dose used in this study, but it’s a dose linked to a significant increase in sleepiness.

Similarly, this 1982 study analyzed the effects of L-tryptophan and sleep. Researchers found that taking 1,000mg or more of tryptophan “produces an increase in rated sleepiness and a decrease in sleep latency,” which is the time it takes to fall asleep. Gluconite contains just 150mg of tryptophan, which is not linked to a significant improvement in sleep.

Gluconite does, however, contain a significant dose of melatonin. Each serving contains 3mg of melatonin. That may not sound like a big dose, but studies show taking 0.5mg to 10mg of melatonin at night can help your body fall asleep. Your body produces melatonin naturally when it’s time to sleep. Many people take melatonin supplements nightly to help themselves fall asleep. Although it doesn’t work on everyone, melatonin has been shown to work in numerous studies.

Few of the ingredients in Gluconite have been shown to lower blood sugar or help control other symptoms of diabetes.

Researchers in India published a study in 2014 showing that hibiscus tea could help with diabetes. Researchers found that natural chemicals within the hibiscus could restore insulin sensitivity of cells, helping lower blood sugar levels. Gluconite contains a significant dose of hibiscus, with 1,000mg of formula per serving.

This 2016 study found that a natural flavonoid in hops, xanthohumol, could significantly lower cholesterol in diabetic rats. Hops also reduced weight gain in rats. Researchers have not observed similar effects in any large scale studies on humans. Again, the dose used in this study was significantly different than the dose used in Gluconite.

As mentioned above, Gluconite is more of a nighttime metabolism boosting sleep aid than a diabetes supplement – which is not even remotely similar to any $5 or $10 sleep aid you can buy online today that offers half the ingredient dosages with unverified extracts too. While there is no direct evidence it can significantly lower blood sugar or replace your prescription diabetes medication, everyone should opt for natural nutritional options before resorting to more painful, expensive, potentially health-threatening side effects of not dealing with these bodily issues head-on.

Gluconite Pricing

Gluconite is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops to $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official website at Gluconite.com:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.97 Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Gluconite Refund Policy

A 180-day refund policy backs Gluconite.

If Gluconite does not significantly lower your blood sugar within 180 days, then you are entitled to a complete refund. As mentioned above, the company claims their formula “can change your life” and give you “results in a few days…” If you don’t notice significant improvements in diabetes symptoms or sleep within a few days of taking Gluconite, then you are entitled to a complete refund (minus original and return shipping costs).

Who Created Gluconite?

Gluconite is made in an food and drug accredited facility. The company does not disclose the location of that facility or where ingredients are sourced, but that is fairly common in today's supplement industry due to safety and security of the lab.

Gluconite is marketed primarily to diabetics or those dealing with deep sleep struggles, although it’s unclear which medical doctors formulated the supplement – if any. As far as we can see, the company provides only limited information about its medical advisory board, its experience treating diabetics, or other qualifications that make it a reputable company for diabetics to trust. But ironically, this is standard for most supplement companies out on the open market today.

For consumers who might think this is a red flag in the making, it is very easy to contact the company via email through the official website too. The company does not share an address, phone number, or other information. You can contact Gluconite via the following:

Email: support@gluconite.com

Final Word

Gluconite is a supplement that aims to quickly change your life by supporting healthy blood sugar and deep sleep patterns.

You take the supplement nightly, then enjoy significant support for blood sugar and sleep. The formula claims to work in just a few days, helping diabetics support blood sugar overnight while enjoying a deeper, more restful sleep. On top of this, the Gluconite supplement can also result in weight loss benefits, glucose metabolism and even promote natural human growth hormone from obtaining deeper sleep and more meaningful rest to amplify the energy production for the next day.

Overall, Gluconite is a high quality natural sleep aid that can also help act as a diabetes supplement. The supplement contains ingredients like tryptophan and chamomile that should help you fall asleep, but then also offers many different distinct ingredients covered above. There’s no clinical study or scientific evidence that Gluconite can significantly lower blood sugar, and while there’s zero evidence you should replace insulin or other prescription medication with Gluconite, one can read up until blue in the face about all of the individual ingredients found in this uniquely formulated sleep, metabolic and weight management formula.

The basic science behind Gluconite is well-established, both in and out of the growing supplement community. It is true that improving your sleep and metabolism are two necessary components of cutting down on your pervasive blood sugar problems. It is also generally true that most key ingredients in Gluconite are supported by scientific studies concerning their efficiency. The 500 mg of chamomile flower powder extract, 1 g of hibiscus powder, 30 mg of passionflower extract, 150 mg of tryptophan, 500 mg of gamma-aminobuytric acid (GABA), 100 mg of stevia (90% rebaudioside A), 30 mg of hops flower powder, 367 mg of white willow bark extract and 3 mg of melatonin are also complimented with the vitamins and minerals of 1000 IU of vitamin A (retinyl acetate), 50mg of vitamin C (ascorbic acid), 1000 IU of vitamin D (cholecalciferol), 60 mcg of vitamin K (primrose), 5 mg of zinc (zinc citrate) and 10 mcg of chromium (chromium amino acid chelate) that make this a fully functional and highly recommended product to try with a risk-free purchase option today.

It is important to remember that no supplement is perfect. It’s difficult to find a supplement that can provide substantive results or all consumers, and we’d never claim that this supplement is a guaranteed way to improve your blood sugar health. However, there’s quite a bit on the Gluconite website that excited our researchers. In particular, the supplement’s unique focus on both metabolic function and sleep schedules. We cannot overstate the importance of getting a good night’s sleep to your overall health and wellness, especially where weight loss is concerned. Always speak with your doctor before using a new blood sugar supplement.

And to top it off, Gluconite is backed by a 6 month (180 days) refund policy. If you overlook significant benefits within a few weeks of taking Gluconite, then you can request a complete refund, making your purchase of the extra-strength natural sleep support and nighttime metabolism boosting supplement a risk free purchase today.

Visit the official website to learn more or to buy Gluconite directly.

Official Website - https://gluconite.com/discover



