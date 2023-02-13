U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Glucose Biosensors Market to Worth US$ 46.16 Billion by 2033| Industry to Rise at CAGR 12.6%: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The United States, Germany, and Japan are some of the most profitable markets for manufacturers of glucose biosensors, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glucose biosensors market is valued at US$ 14.09 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. This high market growth can be attributed to aspects such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and the rapid adoption of improved glucose biosensor devices.

Glucose sensors are small analytical components or gadgets that combine a physiochemical transducer with a biologically sensitive recognition section. As glucose biosensors offer information on blood glucose levels, they are helpful in the treatment of diabetes. The concentration of sugar in the body can be closely monitored using glucose biosensors.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8364

Obesity, poor diet, and family history are some of the factors responsible for the prevalence of diabetes. Thus, increasing cases of diabetes across the globe is the reason for the higher adoption rate of glucose biosensors.

  • According to research by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (United States), around 40% of adults with diabetes are over 65, and this number is expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Increasing penetration of improved technologies in the medical sector is generating several opportunities for glucose biosensor producers. The rising demand for self-monitoring glucose biosensor devices is boosting sales growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for glucose biosensors is projected to reach US$ 46.16 billion by 2033.

  • Demand for self-monitoring blood glucose systems is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The presence of key market players launching new technologies is driving the sales of glucose biosensors in the United States.

  • Rapidly increasing cases of diabetes in Japan are positively impacting market growth.

“Technological advancements such as the introduction of fast, smart, compact, and minimal-invasive glucose biosensors are driving product sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Glucose Biosensors Market Research

  • By Product :

    • Continuous Glucose Monitoring

    • Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

    • Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring

  • By Technology :

    • Electrochemical Biosensors

    • Optical Biosensors

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Home Care

    • Diagnostic Centres

    • Clinics

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8364

Report Attributes

Details

Glucose Biosensors Market Size (2023E)

US$ 14.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (2033F)

US$ 46.16 Billion

Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033)

12.6% CAGR

Dominating Regional Market

North America

No. of Pages

170 Pages

No. of Pages

84 Pages

No. of Figures

112 Figures

Recent Developments

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. unveiled the Accu-Chek Instant device in March 2021. This device directly links to the mySugr app and delivers real-time blood glucose level information.

  • To satisfy consumers’ demands in the European market, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG acquired the license for the distribution of Senseonics, Inc.'s EVERSENSE XL in February 2021 in Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Poland.

  • A continuous glucose monitoring sensor that provides an estimate every minute, around-the-clock, was introduced by 77 Elektronika Kft. in April 2022. The data can also be given to the patient's doctor as the device is compatible with a mobile application.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.

  • AgaMatrix Inc.

  • Bayer

  • Biacore

  • BioSense Medical Devices, LLC

  • Biosensors International Pte. Ltd.

  • LifeScan, Inc.

  • LifeSensors, Inc.

  • Medtronic, Inc.

  • Nova Biomedical

  • Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation

  • Pinnacle Medical Solutions, Inc.

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Sanofi S.A.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8364

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global glucose biosensors market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (continuous glucose monitoring, self-monitoring blood glucose, non-invasive glucose monitoring), technology (electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors), and end user (hospitals, home care, diagnostic centers, clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Blood Glucose Testing Devices Market - Blood glucose testing devices are used to monitor and analyze blood glucose levels in various healthcare settings and are becoming an integral part of personalized healthcare monitoring. Diabetes affects worldwide and Diabetics patient have to check blood sugar several times in a day.

Cox 2 Inhibitors Market - Cox 2 Inhibitors are a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These drugs are responsible for decreasing the production of prostaglandins. These drugs also reduce the production of chemicals that play an important role in promoting fever, inflammatory pain etc. Cyclooxygenase (Cox) is an enzyme, which is responsible for producing prostaglandins.

Manual Resuscitators Market - The global manual resuscitators market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at US$ 400 million and is predicted to reach US$ 780 million by the end of 2032.

Optical Microscopes Market - The global sales of optical microscopes are predicted to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is currently valued at US$ 3 billion and is expected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2030.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market - The global spinal trauma devices market is currently valued at US$ 3.2 billion and is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032. There are several types of internal fixation devices and external fixation devices used for spinal trauma as per the needs of respective patients.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Author: Shambhu Nath Jha
Email shambhu@factmr.com  
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


