Glucose Elevating Agents Market to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 6.3% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the global market for glucose elevating agents in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The global market for glucose elevating agents was analyzed and is expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Agents that elevate blood glucose levels are known as glucose-raising agents. In patients with low blood sugar levels, these drugs treat hypoglycemia, insulinoma, and other diabetes-related disorders.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing adoption of glucose monitoring devices also drives the demand for glucose elevating agents.

Rapid advancement in innovative healthcare devices is driving the market demand.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is increasing the market revenue share.

Glucose Elevating Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 6.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Products, Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Glucose Elevating Agents Market:

In December 2022, beginning on December 1, 2022, Novo Nordisk Pharma will distribute "Glucagon G Novo 1 mg" instead of EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

A list of prominent players operating in the global market for glucose elevating agents includes:

E5 Pharma Inc.

Novitium Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

Par Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global glucose elevating agents market revenue is driven by the prevalence of diabetes, the growing adoption of glucose monitoring devices, and the developing reliability of a cost-effective solution. Furthermore, the increasing focus on developing innovative and advanced devices monitoring glucose levels in seconds is likely to contribute potential growth the global market revenue.

However, the market revenue share is expected to be restrained due to the stringent regulatory environment.

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global glucose elevating agents market is segmented into glucagon, diazoxide, vitamins and supplements, and others.

Based on the indication, the global glucose elevating agents market is segmented into hypoglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, adrenal insufficiency, insulinoma, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the global glucose elevating agents market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the global glucose elevating agents market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on indication, the hypoglycemia segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global glucose elevating agents market. This significant revenue share is attributed to it being the most common complication of diabetes treatment. Furthermore, an increasing number of people are leading a sedentary lifestyle with the consumption of alcohol and lack of physical activity.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global glucose elevating agents market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to a large number of patients population living suffering from diabetes, significant market players, and a high level of knowledge and awareness, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for glucose elevating agents in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecast Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GLUCOSE ELEVATING AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Glucagon Diazoxide Vitamins and Supplements Others GLOBAL GLUCOSE ELEVATING AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Hypoglycemia Diabetic Ketoacidosis Adrenal Insufficiency Insulinoma Others GLOBAL GLUCOSE ELEVATING AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Parenteral

GLUCOSE ELEVATING AGENTS MARKET TOC

