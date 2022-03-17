Glucose Health, Inc. Corporate Update

U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

BENTONVILLE, AR, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) ("Company") announced today, it has accepted the resignations of Hal Kravitz and John Fieldly from the Company's board of directors.

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand is defining a new beverage industry category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages, nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally in 2022, launching a new healthy and delicious ready-to-drink beverage formulated to meet the nutritional needs of 45+ consumers, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America.

For more news, visit www.glucosehealthinc.com
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glucodown

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data
2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services

Contact:
Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
info@glucosehealthinc.com
(479) 802-3827

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


