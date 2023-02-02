Glucose Meters Market to Observe Prominent Development of USD 20.66 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucose meters market which was USD 9.50 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 20.66 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Glucose Meters Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The insights provided in the top-notch Glucose Meters market survey report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about the Glucose Meters industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer's demands and preferences, their perspectives on the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through a global Glucose Meters marketing report. These information and market insights assist with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucose meters market which was USD 9.50 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 20.66 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Glucose metres are electronic devices that are used to test blood by taking a small blood sample using a lancet and a related lancing device. This device is small, portable, and battery-operated, making it very useful and convenient to use.

A growing number of diabetes individuals around the world is driving the market for glucose metres. The development of improved blood glucose metres has boosted the market even more. These improved blood glucose metres are a preferable replacement for traditional blood glucose metres, which used invasive approaches for diagnosis, such as pricking the fingers with a needle, which caused agony and distress to many patients.

Fundamental Aim of Glucose Meters Market Report

In the Glucose Meters market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Glucose Meters Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Glucose Meters Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Glucose Meters Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Glucose Meters manufacturers

The Glucose Meters Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Dexcom, Inc. (U.S)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Lifespan Health System (U.S)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Terumo Europe NV (Belgium)

Abbott (U.S)

Sanofi (Germany)

DiaMonTech AG (Germany)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)

AgaMatrix (U.S)

ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)

BD (U.S)

Bionime Corporation (Taiwan)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S)

Recent Development

In March 2022, Dexcom Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM) use in hospitals Breakthrough Device Designation. This technologically advanced compact device is made up of a small wearable sensor and transmitter that provides real-time glucose readings, as well as warnings and alarms to detect possibly low or high glucose levels.

Opportunities:

Growing awareness of the need of diabetes prevention and care is leading to a rise in blood glucose screening and monitoring, which is driving up demand for glucose metres. Innovative and more precise and cheap goods developed by important players, as well as technological improvements in the healthcare sector, are producing profitable growth prospects. As a result, demand for self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are both effective and dependable equipment for monitoring blood glucose levels in hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic patients, is increasing.

Key Market Segments Covered in Glucose Meters Industry Research

Product

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose System

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Type

Non-Wearable

Testing Site

Fingertip Testing

Alternate Site Testing

Technique

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics / Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Key Growth Drivers:

An increasing number of diabetic patients

The rising number of diabetic patients around the world, the rising demand for alcohol due to people's changing lifestyles, and the rising obese population due to unhealthy eating and physical inactivity are all factors that will likely boost the growth of the glucose metres market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Technological advancements and expanding research efforts, on the other hand, will further promote lucrative chances, resulting in the rise of the glucose metres market over the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population

The market is likely to be driven by the rising incidence of diabetes, as well as the growing geriatric population, which is prone to diabetes. Because of constant technical advancement and early identification of hypo and hyperglycemic diabetes, the glucose meter market is expected to grow even more.

Usage of glucose meters

Glucose meters were very helpful for diabetes patients during the lockdowns related to COVID-19 pandemic, as patients can monitor and check their blood glucose levels at home with glucose meters and then share them with medical experts in virtual clinics or online platforms. This led to rapid clinical decision-making and management of diabetes. Thus, glucose meters can help significantly in screening and monitoring blood glucose levels in diabetic population, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Glucose Meters Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the glucose meters market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the glucose meters market due to the prevalence of improved healthcare facilities as well as infrastructure along with rising pool of population suffering from diabetes and technological advancement.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the prevalence of pool of population suffering from diabetes in India and China.

Restraints/Challenges:

Lack of awareness among the people will likely to hamper the growth of the glucose meters market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This glucose meters market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the glucose meters market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth

Why should you prefer DBMR’s market insights report?

Detailed vendors report with competitive landscape

Data on revenue-generating market segments

Details on the market shares of various regions

Off-the-shelf research reports

Reports can be tailored to meet the customer's needs

Trusted by more than 100 fortune 500 organizations

Information about the market's key drivers, trends, and challenges

Parent market analysis

Five-force market analysis

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Glucose Meters Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Glucose Meters Market, By Product Global Glucose Meters Market, By Type Global Glucose Meters Market, By Testing Site Global Glucose Meters Market, By Technique Global Glucose Meters Market, By Distribution Channel Global Glucose Meters Market, By End-User Global Glucose Meters Market, By Region Global Glucose Meters Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

