Glue applied label market size to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027: Increased demand for sustainable labels to be a leading trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global glue applied label market size is estimated to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 54% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the glue applied label market was valued at 19.06 billion m2. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (beverage products, food industry, healthcare industry, and chemical industry) and type (laminated and non-laminated).

The beverage products segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Beverage products include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The preference for ready-made drinks owing to changing lifestyle patterns is fueling the demand for beverages, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Based on geography, the global glue applied label market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glue applied label market.

APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is expected to be the key contributor to market growth owing to the high demand for paper packaging. In addition, an increase in disposable income and the growth of industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, and healthcare, will fuel the demand for packaged products. The growth of the market can also be attributed to factors such as a surge in demand for retail products and food and beverages.

The proliferating demand from the beverage industry is driving market growth.

The rate of beverage consumption is high in developing economies of APAC, South America, and Eastern Europe owing to the introduction of various drinks in untapped markets.

The growing consumer demand worldwide for beverages is fueling the growth of the packaging industry, which is driving the labels market.

The consumption of alternative beverages such as non-alcoholic beverages is also growing rapidly in developing countries.

These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increased demand for sustainable labels is a key trend in the market.

Increasing environmental concerns have led to the focus on sustainable practices, such as the use of recyclable materials in labeling.

Hence, vendors are investing in developing eco-friendly glue applied labels and promoting environmental sustainability.

These labels help manufacturing companies improve their brand image and reduce their carbon footprint.

Therefore, the rising demand for sustainability has compelled vendors to introduce biodegradable products into the market, which will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is challenging market growth.

Alternative forms of packaging labels, such as PSL and in-mold, are used for different productions.

Glue applied labels are facing competition from in-mold labels, which are extensively used in decorating containers with high-volume capacities.

Advances in pressure-sensitive labels will also affect the global market.

Thus, the availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glue applied label market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glue applied label market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glue applied label market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glue applied label market vendors

Glue Applied Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2023-2027 5.94 billion m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Aspasie, Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., Topfer Kulmbach GmbH, WestRock Co., and Coveris Management GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

