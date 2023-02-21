Glue applied label market size to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027: Increased demand for sustainable labels to be a leading trend- Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global glue applied label market size is estimated to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 54% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the glue applied label market was valued at 19.06 billion m2. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report
Glue applied label market - Five forces
The global glue applied label market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!
Glue applied label market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Glue applied label market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (beverage products, food industry, healthcare industry, and chemical industry) and type (laminated and non-laminated).
The beverage products segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Beverage products include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The preference for ready-made drinks owing to changing lifestyle patterns is fueling the demand for beverages, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global glue applied label market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glue applied label market.
APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is expected to be the key contributor to market growth owing to the high demand for paper packaging. In addition, an increase in disposable income and the growth of industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, and healthcare, will fuel the demand for packaged products. The growth of the market can also be attributed to factors such as a surge in demand for retail products and food and beverages.
Glue applied label market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The proliferating demand from the beverage industry is driving market growth.
The rate of beverage consumption is high in developing economies of APAC, South America, and Eastern Europe owing to the introduction of various drinks in untapped markets.
The growing consumer demand worldwide for beverages is fueling the growth of the packaging industry, which is driving the labels market.
The consumption of alternative beverages such as non-alcoholic beverages is also growing rapidly in developing countries.
These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The increased demand for sustainable labels is a key trend in the market.
Increasing environmental concerns have led to the focus on sustainable practices, such as the use of recyclable materials in labeling.
Hence, vendors are investing in developing eco-friendly glue applied labels and promoting environmental sustainability.
These labels help manufacturing companies improve their brand image and reduce their carbon footprint.
Therefore, the rising demand for sustainability has compelled vendors to introduce biodegradable products into the market, which will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is challenging market growth.
Alternative forms of packaging labels, such as PSL and in-mold, are used for different productions.
Glue applied labels are facing competition from in-mold labels, which are extensively used in decorating containers with high-volume capacities.
Advances in pressure-sensitive labels will also affect the global market.
Thus, the availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this glue applied label market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glue applied label market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the glue applied label market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the glue applied label market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glue applied label market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The pressure sensitive labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,790.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (linerless and release liners), end-user (food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to increase by USD 3673.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product type (stretch sleeves label and shrink sleeves label), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), application (food and beverage, healthcare, and beauty and personal care), and material (polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, and others).
Glue Applied Label Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%
Market growth 2023-2027
5.94 billion m2
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.03
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key countries
US, China, India, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Aspasie, Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., Topfer Kulmbach GmbH, WestRock Co., and Coveris Management GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global glue applied label market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Beverage products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Non-laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Adhesive Products Inc.
12.5 Avery Dennison Corp.
12.6 CCL Industries Inc.
12.7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
12.8 CPC Montreuil
12.9 Darley Ltd.
12.10 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
12.11 HERMA GmbH
12.12 Huhtamaki Oyj
12.13 Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC
12.14 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
12.15 LINTEC Corp.
12.16 Multi Color Corp.
12.17 WestRock Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glue-applied-label-market-size-to-grow-by-5-94-billion-m2--from-2022-to-2027-increased-demand-for-sustainable-labels-to-be-a-leading-trend--technavio-301749693.html
SOURCE Technavio