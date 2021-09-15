Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025 | Growth In Real Estate and Construction Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The glue-laminated timber market is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The growth in the real estate and construction industry, growing demand for sustainable building materials, and increasing demand for durable wood flooring will offer immense growth opportunities. However, volatility in the raw material prices, rising environmental concerns, and availability of numerous substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glue Laminated Timber Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glue laminated timber market report covers the following areas:
Glue Laminated Timber Market size
Glue Laminated Timber Market trends
Glue Laminated Timber Market industry analysis
Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Glue Laminated Timber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist glue laminated timber market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the glue laminated timber market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the glue laminated timber market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glue laminated timber market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Binderholz GmbH
Boise Cascade Co.
Calvert Co. Inc.
Canfor Corp.
HASSLACHER Holding GmbH
Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
Pfeifer Holding GmbH
Setra Group AB
Stora Enso Oyj
Structurlam Mass Timber Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
