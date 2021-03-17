GlueX Snags World-Renowned Adventurer Bear Grylls as Mainstage Speaker

Chance to win Jeep Gladiator at IT Glue’s highly-anticipated fourth annual user conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Glue ™, a Kaseya company and the industry standard for IT documentation, today announced that survivalist and television star Bear Grylls will be the Xpedition Mainstage speaker at its annual user conference – GlueX . This marks the fourth year for GlueX, which will once again take place virtually from May 4-5, 2021.



GlueX 2021 is a premier event designed to take MSPs to the next level through impactful educational sessions and invaluable networking opportunities. Whether you are looking to improve your documentation processes or explore new businesses opportunities, GlueX provides MSPs with what they need to go further. This year attendees will be treated to an Xpedition, exploring how to accelerate every facet of their business. One lucky winner will take home a 2021 Jeep Gladiator to kickstart their thrill-seeking adventures, courtesy of CryptoStopper – just one of the many prizes!

Gracing the GlueX Mainstage this year is Bear Grylls, one of the most recognized faces in outdoor adventure. Bear starred in seven seasons of the Emmy Award-nominated Man vs. Wild TV series and has hosted more extreme adventure TV shows than anyone else in the world. The adventurer—who is also a best-selling author and business owner—has showcased his ability to survive in the most challenging environments and will provide insights on how to withstand any challenge through his Power Up talk.

“We’re expecting over 1,000 attendees at this year’s event, which will include more than 35 sessions covering topics like security, branding your MSP and best practices for virtual sales,” said Nadir Merchant, CTO and General Manager of IT Glue. “The pandemic dramatically changed the IT landscape, and GlueX provides MSPs with the insights and networking opportunities needed to grow their business in this evolving environment.”

Highly anticipated sessions include:

CEO Keynote and State of the Nation address with Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola and Nadir Merchant This must-watch session will showcase Fred and Nadir’s insights on the current state of the MSP industry and what to expect in the year ahead.

Controlling the Controllables with Arctic explorer Ben Saunders Polar explorer and master storyteller Ben Saunders will speak on the value of optimizing physical, emotional, and psychological energy as well as the vital importance of focus.

The Changing Role of the vCIO with Gary Pica of TruMethods Gary Pica shares his expert advice on how MSPs can deliver high-value vCIO services and truly become a trusted advisor to their clients. This session promises to change the way MSPs look at their customer relationships.



World-class training for technicians include:

IT Glue Mastery Certification This brand new certification helps attendees make the most of IT Glue, with courses on how to create a true culture of documentation and utilize time-saving API automation - with minimal coding experience!

IT Glue Admin Level 2 Certification Our highly-regarded advanced technical certification program is back, with even more material related to hierarchy of access control, checklists, flags and workflows that will make you an IT Glue pro.



GlueX would not be possible without generous partners that share the same dedication to helping MSPs improve their businesses. Thank you to Corporate sponsor ConnectBooster and Diamond sponsors Bitdefender and ThreatLocker for their commitment to helping MSPs go further.

Don’t miss out on the chance to join a once in a lifetime virtual Xpedition and take your MSP to the next level. Register for GlueX today at https://www.gluex.co/ .

Event Information

GlueX

May 4-5, 2021

100% Virtual

$99 for virtual ticket

$199 for VIP ticket, which grants attendees access to Xclusive content, a virtual backstage pass to speakers, and a premium swag bag (premium swag bag available for the first 500 attendees)

Register

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

