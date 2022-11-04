Glutamic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 Bn, Food and Beverages to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glutamic Acid Market by End-user (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the food and beverages segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to experience is significant growth in terms of CAGR when compared to pharmaceuticals and other segments.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the glutamic acid market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The glutamic acid market is fragmented, with the presence of small and large vendors, The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. These vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas small players are concentrated in regional markets. The increase in competition is leading to consolidation in the market. Hence, vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for and use of glutamic acid in sports supplements driving the market growth. Glutamic acid supplements have various benefits, such as improved endurance, faster recovery from fatigue, improved performance, increased mental focus, greater fat burn, and reduced muscle soreness. It is also effective against metabolic syndrome. Therefore, the growing demand for supplements containing glutamic acid will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Amino GmbH

Anhui Keynovo Biotech Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Fufeng Group Ltd.

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Hebei Mojin Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Iris Biotech GmbH

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Medinex

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

ShanDong look chemical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd

Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd.

Glutamic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Amino GmbH, Anhui Keynovo Biotech Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Mojin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Iris Biotech GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Medinex, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., ShanDong look chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd, and Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026

