U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +22.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,160.00
    +143.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,804.75
    +76.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.30
    +11.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +2.14 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.10
    +21.20 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.43 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.50
    -0.36 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1244
    +0.0083 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6650
    -0.4990 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,590.40
    +262.54 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.68
    +5.01 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.44
    +67.81 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Glutamic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 Bn, Food and Beverages to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glutamic Acid Market by End-user (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the glutamic acid market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.2 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the food and beverages segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to experience is significant growth in terms of CAGR when compared to pharmaceuticals and other segments.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the glutamic acid market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Vendor Landscape

The glutamic acid market is fragmented, with the presence of small and large vendors, The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. These vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas small players are concentrated in regional markets. The increase in competition is leading to consolidation in the market. Hence, vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for and use of glutamic acid in sports supplements driving the market growth. Glutamic acid supplements have various benefits, such as improved endurance, faster recovery from fatigue, improved performance, increased mental focus, greater fat burn, and reduced muscle soreness. It is also effective against metabolic syndrome. Therefore, the growing demand for supplements containing glutamic acid will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Amino GmbH

  • Anhui Keynovo Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Fufeng Group Ltd.

  • Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Hebei Mojin Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Iris Biotech GmbH

  • Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Medinex

  • Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

  • ShanDong look chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd

  • Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd

  • Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Stearic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (personal care, food and beverages, healthcare, textile, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The stearic acid market share growth in the personal care segment will be significant.

Acetic Acid Market Research by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (VAM, PTA, acetic anhydride, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 90% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the VAM segment will be significant.

Glutamic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.2 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.35

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Amino GmbH, Anhui Keynovo Biotech Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Mojin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Iris Biotech GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Medinex, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., ShanDong look chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd, and Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Commodity Chemicals Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amino GmbH

  • 10.4 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.5 Fufeng Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Medinex

  • 10.10 Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd

  • 10.12 Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026
Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glutamic-acid-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-2-bn-food-and-beverages-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment---technavio-301666366.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Stocks Are Climbing on China Reopening Hopes

    A report that audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies had been completed also was boosting the stocks.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said, adding that they were being monitored.

  • With Twitter layoffs set to start, employees worry about getting their severance

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.

  • Oil climbs as dollar slips and supply risks linger

    Oil climbed on Friday as the dollar eased and supply risks lingered, though recession fears and China’s COVID outbreaks kept a check on prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.94, or 2.2%, at $90.11 a barrel, on course for a weekly gain of more than 2%. While demand concerns weighed on the market, supply is still expected to be tight, with Europe's upcoming embargoes on Russian oil starting and a slide in U.S. crude stockpiles.

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Twitter Latest: Class-Action Suit Filed as Musk Begins Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBillionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Southwestern's (SWN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

    Higher natural gas production volumes and commodity price realizations aid Southwestern's (SWN) Q3 earnings.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • U.S. SEC considering action against SolarWinds over cyber disclosures

    The Austin, Texas-based company also said in a filing with the SEC that it has tentatively agreed to pay $26 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit about the software company's cybersecurity disclosures ahead of a massive breach. SolarWinds did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, which requires approval by a judge.

  • Natural-Gas Supply Worries are Evaporating

    Another big injection of natural gas into domestic storage facilities has brought U.S. inventories of the heating and power-generation fuel nearly inline with normal levels.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeLottery Winner Keeps $30 Millio

  • Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India - Bloomberg News

    The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth and taken a heavy psychological and financial toll on residents and companies. Meanwhile, Foxxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began production of iPhone 14 in India in September, making Pegatron the second producer of the model in India, Bloomberg report added.