Glutathione Market | Share, Size, Growth 2022 | Key Company, Type & Application, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities, Modern Trends, Sales & Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2028 Says Market Reports World

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Glutathione Market 2022 research report study entails a thorough examination of the industry's future and current conditions. The study also breaks down market size, both in terms of volume and value, and market share, by geography. Market classifications, applications, primary supply chain structure, and principles are all discussed in the Glutathione market. The most recent market analysis survey, which is aimed at a global audience, looks at development patterns, the growth status of main regions, and a business outlook overview. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Glutathione market share, global consumer prices, and annual growth rate was also examined in the study.

Glutathione is a very small protein composed of only three amino acids (Glutamate, Glycine, and Cysteine). It is an important antioxidant in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea, preventing damage to important cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species such as free radicals and peroxides. It is can be widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic and food additives.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glutathione Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Glutathione market size is estimated to be worth US$ 79 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 85 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Reduced Glutathione (GSH) accounting for the Glutathione global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Pharmaceuticals segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Glutathione key players include Kyowa Hakko Bio, Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

Japan is the largest market, with a share over 55%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Reduced Glutathione (GSH) is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceuticals, followed by Health Products, Cosmetics, Food, etc.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Glutathione Market Report are:

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Shandong Jincheng

KOHJIN Life Sciences

Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech

Kaiping Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Gnosis SpA

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Glutathione market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Glutathione market.

Glutathione Market Segmentation by Type:

Reduced Glutathione (GSH)

Oxidized Glutathione (GSSG)

Glutathione Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Health Products

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Glutathione in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Glutathione Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Glutathione market.

The market statistics represented in different Glutathione segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Glutathione are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Glutathione.

Major stakeholders, key companies Glutathione, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Glutathione in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Glutathione market

Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Glutathione and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

