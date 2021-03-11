Glutathione Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 198.2 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Glutathione Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Glutathione Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 198.2 Mn by 2027.

The extensive presence of pharmaceutical manufacturers in North America propels the regional growth of glutathione market. It is strongly witnessed that the demand for manufacturing drugs in this region is high, owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical manufacturers involving Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer among others. This scenario also generates lucrative opportunities for glutathione market as the product intends to get manufactured as a major product. North America led by the US is projected to register a significant gain in the forecast period. This is highly supported owing to several benefits associated with the product such as tissue repairing & building and immune system boosting. The product is also specialized to treat numerous diseases that involve cataracts, asthma, and anemia.

Market Trends

The glutathione market is projected to foster significant growth in the forecast period. This is well supported owing to the surging application of glutathione in the manufacturing of protein substitutes. Several researchers claimed that glutathione helps to boost immunity by stimulating lymphocytes, by improving the body’s response towards infections. Moreover, glutathione is also used in skincare products owing to skin brightening qualities. This is attributed to special factors of glutathione in preventing excess melanin production in the skin. The free radicals present in the glutathione help fighting melanin production within the skin. Also, surging demand for glutathione in the manufacturing of soaps, lotions, and creams is one of the prominent factors that are responsible for the stupendous growth of the overall market. Rising disposable incomes is another factor that will boost the growth of glutathione in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on glutathione market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and stringent lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a disrupted supply chain. Additionally, the spread of COVID-19 disrupted worker productivity leading to shortages of production in different industrial sector. Furthermore, the consciousness among the consumer towards health, cleanliness, and healthy habits is on the rise. The stringent regulations lay down by governing bodies of different regions on manufacturing, labeling, and product consumption are likely to refrain the glutathione market growth globally to some extent during the forecast period. For instance, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), communicated with manufacturers of L-glutathione confirmed that the ingredient is not safe for use in sterile drugs, where the L-glutathione is only promoted in the US for utility in dietary supplements. Apart from that, manufacturers advise that their US customers about their application of L-glutathione in sterile drugs, to sustain in the market.

Segmental Outlook

The global glutathione market is segmented based on the product type and end-user. By product type, the market is bifurcated into reduced glutathione (GSH) and oxidized glutathione (GSSG). By end-user industry, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, food, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Nissor Pharmaceuticals, GSH Bio-tech Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding glutathione industry include:

In December 2017, Pure Encapsulations, a business unit of Atrium Innovations Inc., announced new product launch namely, “Nrf2 Detox" with Setria® Glutathione. The new product is a three-ingredient blend that contains broccoli sprout concentrate, a cruciferous vegetable recognized for its ability to support the detoxification of human cells and tissues. Additionally, it provides intracellular antioxidant support, benefits cellular detoxification, and supports healthy immune response. Setria® helps protect the body's cells from the effects of oxidative stress and toxins.





In March 2015, KOHJIN Life Sciences announced that it has conducted studies associated with the benefits related to glutathione for lipid metabolism and sports nutrition. The studies prove that the oral intake of GSH results in mitochondrial DNA & AMP, and PGC-1α activated-kinase expression in skeletal muscle. Moreover, it has been shown that glutathione improves lipid metabolism and acidification in muscle during exercise.

