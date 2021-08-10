U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Glutathione Resin Market Size Worth $777.46 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glutathione resin market size is expected to reach USD 777.46 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by the rising product demand on account of the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical industries and vaccine production.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The key factor contributing to the market growth include the increasing number of companies entering the market to fulfill the demand and supply gaps occurred due to cutback in major producing countries like China, India, and others

  • Moreover, the growing usage of protein purification techniques and products in the research segment is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period

  • The protein purification application segment accounted for the highest share of more than 41% in 2020. This growth was credited to the increased research activities related to the inclusion of affinity chromatography in vaccine formulations

  • In 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market owing to the growing pharmaceutical R&D sectors in the region. It is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • However, in terms of volume, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020 due to high demand from end-use application sectors in the developed economies, especially the U.S.

Read 105 page market research report, "Glutathione Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Protein Purification, IP, Research), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA, CSA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Glutathione is widely used across numerous applications, such as cosmetics and nutraceuticals, owing to its beneficial properties. The product is one of the majorly used skin whitening agents in the cosmetic industry. Nowadays, skin whitening agents, either intravenous, oral, or topical, are widely available in the markets. Thus, the demand for glutathione is expected to increase over the forecast period, specifically in the cosmetic industry.

The growing investments for the development of structure-based drugs and technological advancements by both public and private research organizations are driving the demand for protein purification, in turn, making the protein purification application the dominant application segment and driving the product demand. With the increasing population, the demand for vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs, and high-quality proteins is rising, leading to a growth of the market. Increased government regulations are likely to restrict the market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the major regional market owing to the presence of highly developed pharmaceutical industries in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for glutathione resin is the biggest in this region owing to the huge demand from the research sector of the regional market. This market has widespread applications across various industries with the number of new players entering into growing pharmaceutical, biochemical, and other application industries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global glutathione resin market report on the basis of application and region:

  • Glutathione Resin Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Glutathione Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Glutathione Resin Market

  • Merck kGaA

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Cytiva

  • Takara Bio, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Ltd.

Check out more studies related to the Global Specialty Polymers Industry, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Disposable Gloves Market The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2020 to 2028.

  • Chromatography Resins Market The global chromatography resins market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

  • Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market The global super absorbent polymer market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glutathione-resin-market-size-worth-777-46-million-by-2028--cagr-8-4-grand-view-research-inc-301351689.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

