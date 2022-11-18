U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Gluten-free Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 9.36 Billion, SCR to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free beer market size is expected to grow by USD 9.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period. The growth can be mainly attributed to the health benefits associated with gluten-free products, though factors such as distribution challenges may challenge the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The growing influence of online retailing is a trend in the market.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 18.4%.

  • How big is the North American market?
    41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • Is the market fragmented or concentrated?
    The gluten-free beer market is fragmented.

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The gluten-free beer market report covers the following areas:

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing are some of the major market participants.

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free beer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gluten-free beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gluten-free beer market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free beer market vendors

Gluten-Free Food Market in the UK by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing demand for organic gluten-free food products is a key trend. Organic gluten-free food products offered by vendors are monitored by regulatory bodies. Several vendors in the gluten-free food market in the UK offer organic ingredient-based gluten-free food products.

Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increased snacking and indulgence consumption is a key trend. Over the past ten years, the number of consumers who prefer healthy snacks has seen a rise. Similarly, the consumption of bakery products such as bread, rolls, pies, and other similar products for breakfast has surged.

Gluten-free Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 SCR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BMQOGFI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALT Brew

  • 10.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • 10.5 Bards Brewing LLC

  • 10.6 Brasserie de Brunehaut SA

  • 10.7 Brasseurs Du Monde

  • 10.8 BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC

  • 10.9 Epic Brewing Co.

  • 10.10 Holidaily Brewing Co.

  • 10.11 IIpswich Ale Brewery

  • 10.12 New Planet Beer Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gluten-free-beer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-36-billion-scr-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-type-segment---technavio-301681209.html

SOURCE Technavio

