Gluten-free Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 9.36 Billion, SCR to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free beer market size is expected to grow by USD 9.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period. The growth can be mainly attributed to the health benefits associated with gluten-free products, though factors such as distribution challenges may challenge the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the major trends in the market?
The growing influence of online retailing is a trend in the market.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 18.4%.
How big is the North American market?
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Is the market fragmented or concentrated?
The gluten-free beer market is fragmented.
Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Scope
The gluten-free beer market report covers the following areas:
Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing are some of the major market participants.
Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free beer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gluten-free beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gluten-free beer market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free beer market vendors
Gluten-free Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.14
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
