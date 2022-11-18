Gluten-free Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 9.36 Billion, SCR to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free beer market size is expected to grow by USD 9.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period. The growth can be mainly attributed to the health benefits associated with gluten-free products, though factors such as distribution challenges may challenge the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing influence of online retailing is a trend in the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 18.4%.

How big is the North American market?

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Is the market fragmented or concentrated?

The gluten-free beer market is fragmented.

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The gluten-free beer market report covers the following areas:

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing are some of the major market participants.

Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gluten-free beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gluten-free beer market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free beer market vendors

Gluten-free Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 SCR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BMQOGFI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALT Brew

10.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

10.5 Bards Brewing LLC

10.6 Brasserie de Brunehaut SA

10.7 Brasseurs Du Monde

10.8 BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC

10.9 Epic Brewing Co.

10.10 Holidaily Brewing Co.

10.11 IIpswich Ale Brewery

10.12 New Planet Beer Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

