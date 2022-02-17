U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.00
    -25.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,679.00
    -172.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.25
    -96.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.20
    -16.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.83
    -0.83 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.20
    +17.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.12
    +0.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0390
    -0.4130 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,460.01
    -697.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.98
    -15.41 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.96
    -42.82 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Gluten-Free Food Market Size in UK to Grow by USD 195.80 Million | Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, Latest Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gluten-Free Market in UK is segmented by Product (bakery and confectionery products, cereals and snacks, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online). Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 195.80 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten Free Food Market in UK by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten Free Food Market in UK by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The gluten-free food market share growth in UK by the bakery and confectionery products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the changing diet of consumers, increasing incidences of celiac disease, and innovations in baking (such as the introduction of lighter, healthier products and those containing gluten-free and organic ingredients).

Download FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Insights

The gluten-free food market in UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amys Kitchen Inc.

  • Co-operative Group Ltd.

  • Fria Brod AB

  • Genius Foods Ltd

  • McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

  • Natures Path Foods

  • Nestle SA

  • Prima Foods Ltd.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increasing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Gluten-free Food to Drive the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the gluten-free food market growth in UK is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food. For instance, the consumption of gluten-free food has increased by 12% from 2013 to 2020 in the UK. Gluten consumption is not healthy for people with celiac disease since gluten causes food intolerance and several other digestion-related side effects. Celiac disease is the final stage of side-effects of gluten intolerance. Gluten-free foods benefit children with autism as they are sensitive to process peptides and proteins in foods containing gluten and casein; hence, the absence of gluten will eliminate these reactions. The consumption of gluten-free food has increased dramatically over the past five years. The growing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food in the UK is expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Cross-contamination of Gluten-free Food Products to Hamper the Market Growth

One of the key challenges to the gluten-free food market growth in UK is the cross-contamination of gluten-free food products when it comes in contact with a food product that is not gluten-free. For example, using the same toaster for gluten-free wheat bread and its gluten-containing counterpart will cause cross-contamination. Even a small ratio of cross-contamination can lead to side effects like diarrhea, indigestion, and vomiting in a person with celiac disease. Restaurants have high chances of cross-contamination. One of the reasons could be the lack of awareness and knowledge about gluten intolerance and celiac disease among waiters and chefs, which reduces the confidence of diners to have gluten-free foods in most restaurants. Such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Gluten-Free Food Market in UK

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wheat gluten market share is expected to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Food Flavor and Enhancer Market in Spain by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The food flavor and enhancer market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 233.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Gluten-Free Food Market in UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 195.80 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.93

Performing market contribution

UK at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amys Kitchen Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Fria Brod AB, Genius Foods Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nairns Oatcakes Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amys Kitchen Inc.

  • Co-operative Group Ltd.

  • Fria Brod AB

  • Genius Foods Ltd

  • McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

  • Natures Path Foods

  • Nestle SA

  • Prima Foods Ltd.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gluten-free-food-market-size-in-uk-to-grow-by-usd-195-80-million--research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-latest-trends-drivers-and-challenges-301483865.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

    After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Highest U.S. Crude Spreads in Years Signal Tight Summer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. oil futures market is increasingly signaling that summer won’t bring any relief to surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxThe most telling sign is the spread between oil prices for d

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Alphabet’s Wing Elevates Drone Technology Chief to Head of Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit elevated its leading technology official to head the company as it seeks to rapidly expand its drone delivery operations, including in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What T

  • U.S. Refiners Seek Alternatives to Russian Oil Amid Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. producers of gasoline that have relied on imports of Russian oil are looking for alternative supplies amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityAt least two major G

  • Colorado coal production was up 14% in 2021 as natural gas prices rose

    King coal may have been dethroned by greening power utilities, but Colorado mines put out more of it last year.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.