Glycerol Derivatives Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Biofuels Boosts $26.48 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycerol Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Grade (Bio-based), By Product (4-(hydroxymethyl)-1 3-dioxolan-2-one, Polyglycerol) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glycerol derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 26.48 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
The increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction, transportation, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and cosmetics is the major driving factor for the growth of the market globally.
They are used as an emulsifier in the production of low-fat spreads such as frozen desserts and peanut butter. Increasing consumption of emulsifiers in food & beverage application is anticipated to boost the product demand in the coming years.
In addition, they are used as solvents in a wide range of personal care & cosmetic products as they help dissolve ingredients and improve the spreadability of the products. They are also used as emulsifying agents in personal care and cosmetic products. They help keep the ingredients in the product evenly mixed by preventing separation.
In addition, they are used as hair care ingredients to moisturize, condition, and improve the overall appearance of the hair. The higher penetration of glycerol derivatives in the personal care & cosmetics industry coupled with rising usage of the product globally is expected to have a positive impact on the market.
The demand for biofuels is driving the growth of the glycerol derivatives market as glycerol derivatives are used as raw materials in the production of biofuels. The growing demand for biofuels is due to rising concerns over climate change and the need for sustainable energy sources, as well as the desire to reduce dependence on crude oil. Biofuels are considered a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuels as they emit lower levels of greenhouse gases and are produced domestically. As the demand for biofuels continues to grow, the demand for glycerol derivatives is expected to increase, thereby driving the market growth.
Glycerol Derivatives Market Report Highlights
Bio-based is the largest growing grade segment with a CAGR of 6.7% on the account of its environmentally friendly and sustainable aspects compared to traditional petroleum-based derivatives.
The polyglycerol product segment will grow significantly during the forecast period, due to its non-toxic property, and also it is suitable for use in various food and cosmetic products. In addition, compared to other emulsifiers and moisturizers, polyglycerol has low-calorie content.
1 3 propanediol product segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9%. As it t is used as a solvent, humectant, and raw material in the production of various personal care, cosmetic, and industrial products. It is a bio-degradable, more sustainable alternative to its counterparts, i.e., petroleum-based products
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.4%, on the account of the increasing pharmaceutical industry in the region. The increasing prevalence of medicinal disorders and the development of the healthcare sector is likely to create growth opportunities for the market
The key players such as Croda International plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Sasol, DuPont, Lonza, and Stephan Company are constantly involved in new product development and are also focusing on improving their supply chain management and distribution network.
