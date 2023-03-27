U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,540.00
    +106.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,906.50
    +16.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.00
    -22.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -0.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4430
    +0.7420 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,910.56
    +230.04 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.38
    +37.93 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Glycerol Derivatives Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Biofuels Boosts $26.48 Billion Industry

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Glycerol Derivatives Market

Global Glycerol Derivatives Market
Global Glycerol Derivatives Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycerol Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Grade (Bio-based), By Product (4-(hydroxymethyl)-1 3-dioxolan-2-one, Polyglycerol) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glycerol derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 26.48 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction, transportation, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and cosmetics is the major driving factor for the growth of the market globally.

They are used as an emulsifier in the production of low-fat spreads such as frozen desserts and peanut butter. Increasing consumption of emulsifiers in food & beverage application is anticipated to boost the product demand in the coming years.

In addition, they are used as solvents in a wide range of personal care & cosmetic products as they help dissolve ingredients and improve the spreadability of the products. They are also used as emulsifying agents in personal care and cosmetic products. They help keep the ingredients in the product evenly mixed by preventing separation.

In addition, they are used as hair care ingredients to moisturize, condition, and improve the overall appearance of the hair. The higher penetration of glycerol derivatives in the personal care & cosmetics industry coupled with rising usage of the product globally is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

The demand for biofuels is driving the growth of the glycerol derivatives market as glycerol derivatives are used as raw materials in the production of biofuels. The growing demand for biofuels is due to rising concerns over climate change and the need for sustainable energy sources, as well as the desire to reduce dependence on crude oil. Biofuels are considered a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuels as they emit lower levels of greenhouse gases and are produced domestically. As the demand for biofuels continues to grow, the demand for glycerol derivatives is expected to increase, thereby driving the market growth.

Glycerol Derivatives Market Report Highlights

  • Bio-based is the largest growing grade segment with a CAGR of 6.7% on the account of its environmentally friendly and sustainable aspects compared to traditional petroleum-based derivatives.

  • The polyglycerol product segment will grow significantly during the forecast period, due to its non-toxic property, and also it is suitable for use in various food and cosmetic products. In addition, compared to other emulsifiers and moisturizers, polyglycerol has low-calorie content.

  • 1 3 propanediol product segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9%. As it t is used as a solvent, humectant, and raw material in the production of various personal care, cosmetic, and industrial products. It is a bio-degradable, more sustainable alternative to its counterparts, i.e., petroleum-based products

  • Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.4%, on the account of the increasing pharmaceutical industry in the region. The increasing prevalence of medicinal disorders and the development of the healthcare sector is likely to create growth opportunities for the market

  • The key players such as Croda International plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Sasol, DuPont, Lonza, and Stephan Company are constantly involved in new product development and are also focusing on improving their supply chain management and distribution network.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

105

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$15.94 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$26.48 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Product, By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 Glycerol Derivatives Market: Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

  • Shell Chemical LP

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • DuPont

  • Solvay

  • Croda International Plc

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Primient Covation LLC

  • Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

  • Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

  • Spiga Nord S.p.A.

  • Stepan Company

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • Acuro Organics Limited

  • Repsol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4kdm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Kokomo's Developers Use Wrapped Bitcoin for $4M ‘Exit Scam’

    All social media presence was deleted and Kokomo tokens fell 95%.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement f

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.

  • US Futures Rise as Banks Rally; Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures edged higher as the prospect of further support from US authorities eased some concerns over the troubled regional banking sector.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewContracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.3%. First Republic Bank share

  • Paying with plastic is so passé: The global chip shortage is causing delays for new credit and debit cards — here’s why it’s past time you made the switch to a digital wallet

    This way you won't have to worry about losing your card ... again.

  • Elon Musk Dares What No One Else Would

    This is the case when he was fined $20 million in September 2018 and lost the title of Chairman of the Board of Tesla after tweeting that he was going to take the electric vehicle manufacturer private. Despite the fact that Musk paid dearly for his non-compliance with this rule, the billionaire has not stopped mocking the SEC or engaging in a new showdown with the federal agency. This is what Musk is like.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Why the biggest banks 'could be natural beneficiaries' of current turmoil: strategist

    The biggest U.S. banks stand to become even more powerful in the wake of the banking crisis — whereas regional banks could lose their foothold.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.