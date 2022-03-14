U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.50
    +34.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,170.00
    +245.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,393.75
    +101.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.00
    +17.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.55
    -2.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.10
    -9.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    -0.27 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.5770
    +0.2970 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,830.60
    -1,058.88 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.75
    -14.19 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,627.48
    +464.70 (+1.85%)
     

Glycerol Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.3% During 2021-2031, Asserts TMR Study

·5 min read

- Massive utilization of physical and chemical properties of glycerol in personal care industry to spur revenue generation during forecast period; rising application in manufacture of skin care products to catalyze sales

- Asia Pacific glycerol market to witness vast lucrative avenues; massive demand in various industrial applications to bolster growth

ALBANY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of glycerol has considerably expanded in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food applications, spurring the production volumes in the glycerol market. Predominantly obtained as a by-product of bio-diesel production, supply has proliferated over the years independently of the demand. The global valuation of the glycerol market is projected to reach US$ 454.1 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Rise in investments by firms in cosmetics and personal care product manufacturing has spurred the demand for glycerol, expanding the avenue for the growth of the glycerol market. Massive utilization of glycerol in several industries has made it a popular platform chemical. Its use as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) additive and its increased popularity as natural constituent are propelling the utilization of glycerol in the food & beverages industry as a solvent.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=917

The use of the chemical in a number of personal care products and pharmaceuticals are generating massive profitable avenues for firms in the glycerol market, find the analysts in an in-depth TMR study. Additionally, its steady use in textile and healthcare industries has helped boost the revenue streams for players in the glycerol market.

Key Findings of Glycerol Market Study

  • Use in Skin Care Products to Offer Value-grab Opportunities: The use of glycerol has risen in a wide range of personal care products such as toothpaste, hair care products, soaps, and increasingly in skin care products. The demand from the personal care industry is expected to proliferate, thus fueling the revenue potential in the glycerol market. Of note, glycerol has been popularized as a moisturizing agent in several skin care products. Thus, thriving sales of moisturizing skincare products in developing economies have catalyzed revenue growth, assert the analysts in a detailed assessment of the glycerol market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=917

  • Multiple End-use Industries Benefit from Unique Properties: Rise in demand for glycerol in multiple industries has steered the valuation growth of the market, finds the in-depth TMR study. Moreover, it has therapeutic benefit in patients with glaucoma and for cerebral edema. Of note, biodiesel-derived glycerol has witnessed predominant use to cater to the demands in various end-use industries.

  • Application in Food & Beverages Industry to Catalyze Revenue Gains: Products in the glycerol market are growing in utilization in commercially prepared low-fat foods. In addition, its use as humectant, sweetener, and solvent in food & beverages industries has generated sizable sales.

Glycerol Market: Key Drivers

  • Glycerol purification methods have undergone continuous advancements over the years, making its production more cost-effective. Subsequently, the chemical's use has become more versatile than ever, where end-use industries are benefitting from the bevy of chemical, physical, and biological properties.

  • Growing commercial value of the glycerol in various industrial applications has nudged manufacturers to expand their units across the globe, thereby underpinning the revenue potential in the glycerol market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=917

Glycerol Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major share of the global glycerol market during the forecast period of 2021–2031. The opportunities have been fueled by strides made in personal care and cosmetics industry across the region.

  • The use in several applications has also proliferated especially in emerging economies, thus expanding the valuation of the Asia Pacific glycerol market.

Glycerol Market: Prominent Companies

Some of the key players in the glycerol market are Sofiproteol Group, Godrej Industries Ltd., Dow Chemicals, Wilmar International, Croda, Kuala Lumpur Berhad, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Group, and P&G Chemicals.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=917

Global Glycerol Market: Segmentation

Glycerol Market, by Production Source

  • Biodiesel

  • Fatty Acids

  • Fatty Alcohols

  • Soap Industry

Glycerol Market, by Application

  • Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

  • Alkyd Resins

  • Foods and Beverages

  • Polyether Polyols

  • Tobacco Humectants

  • Others (including Explosives, Textile, and Paper)

Glycerol Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Glycerin Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycerin-market.html

Flexible Foam Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flexible-foam-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glycerol-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycerol-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-6-3-during-20212031--asserts-tmr-study-301500966.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official War

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • Why Your Tesla or Ford EV May Soon Be Even More Valuable

    When those big winter storms or blazing hot summer temperatures knock out power for miles around, where can you turn if you don't have a power generator handy? Electric vehicles have not been an option, unless an EV owner wanted to take a chance on having their car's warranty revoked by making some electrical adjustments to their vehicle. Tesla warranties state that vehicle damage or malfunction caused by "using the vehicle as a stationary power source" would not be covered by the vehicle's warranty and could void the warranty, according to an Electrek report.

  • Paris Jackson Bares All In Beautiful & Candid Behind-The-Scenes Snapshot

    Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram. On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged […]

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest development

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favor

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.