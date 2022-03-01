Glycerol Market to Increase by USD 1.18 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Cargill Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glycerol Market is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of about 7.55% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (pharma and personal care, foods and beverages, alkyd resins, polyether polyols, and others), source (biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and soap industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key takeaways from Glycerol Market study

The Glycerol Market to increase by USD 1.18 billion at 7.55% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

7.18% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

50% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

The biodiesel segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.

Dominant vendors include Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, and others.

Vendor Landscape



The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Source:

Glycerol Market: Growth Drivers and Challenges

The favorable government policies are one of the major factors driving the Glycerol Market to grow. Acid rains, greenhouse gas emissions, ozone layer depletion, air pollution, and effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on water bodies are being intensively monitored by regulatory organizations. Meanwhile, glycerol has been earmarked as an eco-friendly product that does not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, dangerous pollutants, and VOCs and, thus, is supported by the government and chosen by the consumers.

"Although increasing demand for glycerol will further boost the market growth, the fluctuating raw materials prices might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The Glycerol Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of Glycerol Market 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Glycerol Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Glycerol Market?

Glycerol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

Exhibit 08: Key Finding 9

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the market in focus

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Pharma and personal care

Foods and beverages

Alkyd resins

Polyether polyols

Others

Exhibit 23: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Pharma and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Alkyd resins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Polyether polyols - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Biodiesel

Fatty acids

Fatty alcohols

Soap industry

Exhibit 36: Source - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 37: Comparison by Source

6.3 Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Biodiesel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Fatty acids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Fatty alcohols - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Soap industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 54: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 56: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 58: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 60: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Favorable government policies

9.1.2 Growing demand for glycerol in personal care and pharmaceutical products

9.1.3 Increased demand for glycerol from APAC

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

9.2.2 Availability of substitutes

9.2.3 Availability of feedstock

Exhibit 62: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing demand for glycerol in propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production

9.3.2 Growing demand for glycerol in food and beverages

9.3.3 Increasing demand for biodiesel

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 63: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 64: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 66: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 67: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aemetis Inc.

Exhibit 68: Aemetis Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Aemetis Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Aemetis Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Aemetis Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 72: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 76: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 79: Croda International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 80: Croda International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Croda International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 83: Dow Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Dow Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Exhibit 87: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Overview

Exhibit 88: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 89: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Key offerings

11.9 IOI Corporation Berhad

Exhibit 90: IOI Corporation Berhad - Overview

Exhibit 91: IOI Corporation Berhad - Business segments

Exhibit 92: IOI Corporation Berhad - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: IOI Corporation Berhad - Segment focus

11.10 Lumitos AG

Exhibit 94: Lumitos AG - Overview

Exhibit 95: Lumitos AG - Product and service

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Wilmar International Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objective

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 106: Research Methodology

Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 108: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations

