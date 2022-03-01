Glycerol Market to Increase by USD 1.18 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Cargill Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glycerol Market is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of about 7.55% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (pharma and personal care, foods and beverages, alkyd resins, polyether polyols, and others), source (biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and soap industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Purchase our full report on the Glycerol Market for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.
Key takeaways from Glycerol Market study
The Glycerol Market to increase by USD 1.18 billion at 7.55% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
7.18% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
50% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period
The biodiesel segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.
Dominant vendors include Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, and others.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Source:
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Glycerol Market: Growth Drivers and Challenges
The favorable government policies are one of the major factors driving the Glycerol Market to grow. Acid rains, greenhouse gas emissions, ozone layer depletion, air pollution, and effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on water bodies are being intensively monitored by regulatory organizations. Meanwhile, glycerol has been earmarked as an eco-friendly product that does not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, dangerous pollutants, and VOCs and, thus, is supported by the government and chosen by the consumers.
"Although increasing demand for glycerol will further boost the market growth, the fluctuating raw materials prices might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The Glycerol Market report answers questions such as:
Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of Glycerol Market 2025?
Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Glycerol Market?
What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Glycerol Market?
Get all your questions answered in our full report.
Gain confidence by Speaking to Our Analyst Now!
Related Reports:
Phosphate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Glycerol Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.18
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
Exhibit 08: Key Finding 9
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 13: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the market in focus
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Pharma and personal care
Foods and beverages
Alkyd resins
Polyether polyols
Others
Exhibit 23: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application
5.3 Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Pharma and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Alkyd resins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Polyether polyols - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Source
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Biodiesel
Fatty acids
Fatty alcohols
Soap industry
Exhibit 36: Source - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Source
Exhibit 37: Comparison by Source
6.3 Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: Biodiesel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Fatty acids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Fatty alcohols - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.6 Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: Soap industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.7 Market opportunity by Source
Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Source
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 47: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 53: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 54: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 56: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 57: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 58: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 60: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Favorable government policies
9.1.2 Growing demand for glycerol in personal care and pharmaceutical products
9.1.3 Increased demand for glycerol from APAC
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices
9.2.2 Availability of substitutes
9.2.3 Availability of feedstock
Exhibit 62: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Increasing demand for glycerol in propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production
9.3.2 Growing demand for glycerol in food and beverages
9.3.3 Increasing demand for biodiesel
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 63: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 64: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 65: Industry risks
10.3 Competitive landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 66: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 67: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Aemetis Inc.
Exhibit 68: Aemetis Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Aemetis Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Aemetis Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Aemetis Inc. - Segment focus
11.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Exhibit 72: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
11.5 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 76: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
11.6 Croda International Plc
Exhibit 79: Croda International Plc - Overview
Exhibit 80: Croda International Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Croda International Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Croda International Plc - Segment focus
11.7 Dow Inc.
Exhibit 83: Dow Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Dow Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
11.8 Emery Oleochemicals LLC
Exhibit 87: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Overview
Exhibit 88: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 89: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Key offerings
11.9 IOI Corporation Berhad
Exhibit 90: IOI Corporation Berhad - Overview
Exhibit 91: IOI Corporation Berhad - Business segments
Exhibit 92: IOI Corporation Berhad - Key offerings
Exhibit 93: IOI Corporation Berhad - Segment focus
11.10 Lumitos AG
Exhibit 94: Lumitos AG - Overview
Exhibit 95: Lumitos AG - Product and service
11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
Exhibit 98: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 99: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 100: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
11.12 Wilmar International Ltd.
Exhibit 101: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 102: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 103: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 104: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objective
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 106: Research Methodology
Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 108: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycerol-market-to-increase-by-usd-1-18-bn--featuring-top-vendors-including-aemetis-inc-archer-daniels-midland-co-and-cargill-inc--technavio-301490799.html
SOURCE Technavio