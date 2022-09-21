Glycerol Market revenue worth USD 4 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Glycerol industry is anticipated to register 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to increasing product utilization across the food & beverages industries.

The glycerol market value is anticipated to exceed USD 4 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rapid proliferation of the food & beverages industry as a leading factor fostering the market trends.

Extensive utilization in animal feed products to bolster the demand for crude glycerol

Glycerol market from crude glycerol segment is poised to gain significant momentum by 2030. The considerable rise in biodiesel production, driven by the rising environmental concerns and growing emphasis on the utilization of biofuels, is seen as the primary factor positively influencing industry statistics. Crude glycerol is used as a potential ingredient in animal feeds. It is also utilized as chemical feedstock due to its proven impact in enhancing the feed conversion ratio.

Increasing administrative support to aid the growth of fatty alcohols segment

fatty alcohols segment was valued more than USD 200 million in 2021 and is speculated to expand at over 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The growing consumer inclination toward natural ingredients and products may stimulate the market outlook. Besides, the escalating rollouts of several government-backed initiatives focusing on boosting fatty alcohol adoption.

Escalating regulatory approvals to foster business landscape

Glycerol market from food & beverages segment is anticipated to cross USD 1 billion by 2030. Glycerol is extensively utilized for moisture management, oil-water emulsion stability, and as a thickening agent in a range of beverages and food products, including energy & nutrition bars, soft candies, condiments, dried fruits, diet foods, cake icings, etc. Glycerol has secured the regulatory nod from several regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Glycerol Market Analysis By Product Type (Crude, Refined), Source (Biodiesel, Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Soap Industry), Application (Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Alkyd Resins, Foods & Beverages, Polyether Polyols, Tobacco Humectants), Downstream Application (Propylene glycol, Epichlorohydrin, Acrylic Acid, 1,3-Propanediol, Acrylonitrile), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/glycerol-market-size



Proliferating demand from end-use industries to push the acrylic acid segment expansion

acrylic acid segment expected to exhibit over 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The wide range of applications of acrylic acid in several end-use verticals, including plastics, latex, paints & coatings, polish, emulsion polymers, etc. In addition, the growing product utilization as a chemical intermediate and molding powder for construction units, signs, and emblems may increase the market share.

Robust economic landscape to drive product demand in Europe

Europe glycerol market is likely to exceed USD 1 billion by 2030, owing to the surging demand for beverages, processed food, and bakery products in countries such as Italy, Germany, and the U.K. Glycerol is witnessing significant momentum due to the proliferation of personal care and cosmetics industries in the region, driven by the positive economic outlook, rising disposable incomes, and increasing inclination towards beauty and aesthetics, generating revenues for the regional market.

Rising environmental concerns to strengthen the competitive outlook

Major companies partaking in the global glycerol market include P&G Chemicals, Kao Corporation, Archer Daniel Midland, Wilmar International, Dow Chemical Company, and BASF. These organizations have been actively strengthening their strategic position and introducing sustainable technologies focused on minimizing carbon footprints and environmental impact while delivering improved products to consumers.

