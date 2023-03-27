Glycobiology Global Markets for Diagnostics and Therapeutics, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027

Company Logo

Global Glycobiology Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycobiology: Global Markets for Diagnostics and Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for glycobiology was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% to reach over $5.3 billion by the end of 2027.

Market growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the analysis of glycans, rising prevalence of chronic disorders globally, and increasing R&D investment by pharma companies. The global market for glycobiology is categorized into segments and regions.



Glycobiology is defined as the branch of biology concerned with the study of the structure, biosynthesis, and function of saccharides (sugar chains), which may exist purely or conjugated to other biological molecules to form glycoconjugates. Importantly, the study of such molecules is technically challenging as no sequencing tool, such as that used in proteomics or genomics, is available.

However, following on from genomics and proteomics, there is increasing recognition of the importance of carbohydrate-based molecules in basic cellular processes. This has resulted in more extensive glycomics research focused on glycosylation of therapeutic proteins, glycosylation patterns in cell recognition, cellular glyco profiling studies in cancer and other diseases, and improved chemical analysis and synthesis of carbohydrate molecules.



Glycobiology offers huge untapped potential for the discovery of new therapeutics originated from saccharides or other molecules that target the biosynthesis and function of saccharides. Saccharides offer a range of potential chemical varieties that is orders of magnitude greater than what their protein and nucleic acid counterparts can provide.

In addition, saccharides have multiple functions that make them relevant to most areas of biological research. The central role of saccharides in cellular interactions means that novel oligosaccharides are of value in R&D programs addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas, including inflammation, immunity, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, infection,

and others.



However, the market for carbohydrate-based drugs is still in a relatively early stage of development. In addition to "monosaccharide-inspired" drugs such as Roche's influenza treatment Tamiflu (oseltamivir), two blockbuster drugs, Bayer's Glucobay (acarbose) and heparin, stand out. Heparin is a key example of a major carbohydrate-based molecule that has been developed for medical use in anticoagulant therapy.



Because of their essential function in many cellular processes, carbohydrates are also important biomarkers in diagnostic assay development. Several biotech companies are focusing on glycobiology approaches for further detection of various pathologies, including cancer and neurodegeneration.

Major market players in glycobiology include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio- Techne, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., and Waters Corp. There are many other emerging and niche market players establishing their position in the market that stand out and that offer high-quality glycobiology products. All the market players are actively engaged in R&D of glycans to offer a strong product portfolio.



Report Scope



The current report will provide an in-depth look at the glycobiology market. This report analyzes glycobiology market trends with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2027 (forecast period of 2022 to 2027), and regional market data.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of glycobiology along with providing a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2027 and indicates the market share for key market players.



The scope of the market in this report is segmented into glycobiology segment and region. The segments of glycobiology are: glycobiology therapeutics, glycobiology diagnostics, and glycobiology reagents and tools. The regional markets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions (Rest of the World).

Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within their respective regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2022 and 2027.

Profile descriptions of the major market players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc. and Waters Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing This Study

1.4 What's New in This Update?

1.5 Scope of Report

1.6 Information Sources

1.7 Methodology

1.8 Geographic Breakdown

1.9 Analyst's Credentials

1.10 Custom Research

1.11 Related Reports



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Technological Advancements in the Analysis of Glycans

3.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Globally

3.1.3 Increasing R&D Investment by Pharma Companies

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Challenges in Glycobiology

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Inorganic Strategies among Market Players



Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Glycobiology

4.1.2 Significance of Glycan

4.1.3 Function of Glycans and Their Biological Significance

4.1.4 Structural Role of Glycans

4.1.5 Research Tools for Glycobiology Studies

4.1.6 Structural Analysis of Glycans

4.1.7 Glycomics as Part of Glycobiology Research

4.1.8 Chemical and Enzymatic Synthesis of Glycans and Glycoconjugates

4.1.9 Bioinformatics and Database Resources for Glycobiology Research

4.2 Current Market Trends

4.2.1 Protein and Glycan Glycoengineering

4.2.2 Engineering Glycans and Glycan Mimics as Therapeutic Agents

4.2.3 Glycobiology and Drug Delivery

4.2.4 Oligosaccharide Libraries for Drug Discovery Research

4.2.5 Glyconutrients as Therapeutics

4.3 Recent Strategic Alliances

4.4 Emerging Technologies

4.4.1 Glycans in Medicine and Biotechnology

4.4.2 Glycans in Nanotechnology, Bioenergy, and Materials Science



Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 COVID-19 Crisis

5.2.1 Impact on Market for Glycobiology

5.2.2 COVID-19 Measures



Chapter 6 Glycobiology Therapeutics Market

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Subcategories of Glycobiology Therapeutics

6.1.2 Therapeutic Glycoproteins

6.1.3 Glycan Therapeutic Approaches to Metabolic Diseases

6.1.4 Therapeutic Applications of Glycosaminoglycans

6.1.5 Carbohydrate-based Vaccines and Glycans as Vaccine Components

6.1.6 Blocking Glycan Recognition in Diseases

6.1.7 Transfusion and Transplantation Rejection by Anti-glycan Antibodies



Chapter 7 Glycobiology Diagnostics Market

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Glyco-biomarkers and Autoimmunity

7.1.2 Glyco-biomarkers in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

7.1.3 Autoantibodies Against Neuronal Glycans in Certain Neuropathies

7.1.4 Glycobiology Markers in Cardiovascular Diseases

7.1.5 Role of Glycans in the Histopathology of Alzheimer's Disease

7.1.6 Glyco-biomarkers and Asthma

7.1.7 Glyco-biomarkers in Infectious Disease Testing

7.1.8 Market Potential for Glycobiology-based Biomarkers and Diagnostic Tests

7.1.9 Glycobiology-based Cancer Biomarkers and Diagnostic Development

7.1.10 Carbohydrates as Potential Serum Biomarkers

7.1.11 Current Glycobiology-based Diagnostics on the Market

7.1.12 Companies with Glycobiology Diagnostic Platforms and Products in Development

7.1.13 Market for Glycobiology-based Diagnostics



Chapter 8 Glycobiology Reagents and Tools Market

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Analytical and Chromatography Techniques

8.1.2 Glycan Arrays

8.1.3 Lectin Arrays

8.1.4 Glycobiology Kits

8.1.5 Reagents for Glycobiology Research

8.1.6 Carbohydrates: Monosaccharides, Oligosaccharides and Other Reagents



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Rest of the World



Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

10.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

AMSBio LLC

Bio-Techne

Isosep

Ludger Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

