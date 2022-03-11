Glycobiology Market: 14.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glycobiology Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 14.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glycobiology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

Key Companies- Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC among others

Driver- Growing prevalence of cancer to drive the market

Challenge- Low availability of skilled professionals to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The glycobiology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

New England Biolabs Inc.- The company offers a wide range of glycobiology products such as Bacteroides Heparinase, Endo S, Rapid PNGase F. It is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a global company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global glycobiology market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Story continues

Glycobiology Market Driver:

Glycobiology Market Challenge:

Microfluidics Technology Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The microfluidics technology market share is expected to increase by USD 10.45 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36%.

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market share is expected to increase by USD 13.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%.

Glycobiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Asparia Glycomics S.L.

10.5 Bio Techne Corp.

10.6 Merck KGaA

10.7 New England Biolabs Inc.

10.8 Plexera LLC

10.9 Shimadzu Corp.

10.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

10.11 Takara Bio Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 117: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

