Glycobiology Market: 14.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glycobiology Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 14.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)
Key Companies- Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC among others
Driver- Growing prevalence of cancer to drive the market
Challenge- Low availability of skilled professionals to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The glycobiology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
New England Biolabs Inc.- The company offers a wide range of glycobiology products such as Bacteroides Heparinase, Endo S, Rapid PNGase F. It is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a global company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global glycobiology market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Glycobiology Market Driver:
Glycobiology Market Challenge:
Glycobiology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
10.4 Asparia Glycomics S.L.
10.5 Bio Techne Corp.
10.6 Merck KGaA
10.7 New England Biolabs Inc.
10.8 Plexera LLC
10.9 Shimadzu Corp.
10.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
10.11 Takara Bio Inc.
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 115: Research methodology
Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 117: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations
