U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -3.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,907.67
    +8.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,796.21
    -37.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.20
    +1.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    -6.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.23 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8420
    +0.0590 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5000
    +0.4500 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.76
    -684.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.29
    +17.92 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Glycol Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global glycol market size is expected to reach about 43,957 kilotons in 2022 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for polyester films, PU adhesives, and PET bottles from the packaging industry and increasing demand for propylene glycol from the food & beverage industry.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glycol Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309367/?utm_source=GNW
On the flip side, the toxic nature of ethylene glycol and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.

Key Highlights
Over the short term, increasing demand for polyester films and PU adhesives, and increasing ethylene glycol consumption from china’s textile industry, are some of the factors which are stimulating the market demand.
The toxic nature of ethylene glycol may hinder the market growth.
The growing popularity of bio-based glycols is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.
The Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Textile Industry

Glycols find application in producing polyester fibers, leather, and cellophane. Ethylene glycol is one majorly used in product textile applications.
The global textile industry was valued at USD 1000 billion in 2020. It will likely showcase commendable growth, reaching USD 1235 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of nearly 4.5%. This will drive the glycol market during the forecasted period.
Global fiber production was hit hard in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed a fall from 111 million tons to 109 million tons. However, it largely recovered in 2021 with improvement in the market activities following the active pickup in the global economy.
China, the European Union, and India are among the three largest exporters of textiles, holding a share of over 65% across the global market
China’s textile industry witnessed commendable growth in the first ten months of 2021. Combined revenue from major enterprises showcased a rise of around 14% Y-o-Y, reaching USD 650 billion.
The Indian textile industry is one of the fastest-growing industries across the globe. Textile exports rose by around 31% from April to December 2021 compared to the previous year. Investments in the Indian textile sector have showcased prominent growth since the outbreak of COVID-19. In Budget 2021-22, the government announced a scheme for developing mega textile parks in India to make it globally competitive and boost employment.
To boost textile production in the United States, in 2021, the government declared a new waiver process on the Buy America Act. The new waiver process aims to provide more transparency in the procurement process, which is likely to benefit textile companies as they can better understand the potential business opportunities and work to modify and provide made-in-America products.
Owing to all these factors, the market for glycol is likely to grow globally during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for glycol consumption, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with increasing demand from end-user industries such as packaging, food & beverage, cosmetics, textile, etc. in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Southeast Asian nations.
The packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by factors such as increasing demand for packaged foods, and growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods, including E-commerce. The use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector (PET containers, bottles, etc.) is increasing at a tremendous rate, owing to their advantages.
The demand from industries like food & beverage, consumer goods, and others, for packing materials, is increasing in the region, owing to increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption. PET is produced from ethylene glycol and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) or terephthalic acid.
The Asia-Pacific food additive market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Propylene glycol is one of the most common glycols used as a food additive.
The Asian cosmetics market is gaining popularity worldwide. It is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5%, during the forecast period, with Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China being the top 10 global cosmetics exporters. Propylene glycol is used in moisturizers to enhance the appearance of skin by reducing flaking and restoring suppleness. Other uses include skin-conditioning agent, viscosity-decreasing agent, solvent, and fragrance ingredient.
Polyester fiber is heavily used in the textile industry. China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, and Hong Kong are amongst the largest exporters of textiles worldwide. This ensures regular demand for Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in the Asia-Pacific region, which is used to manufacture polyester fiber.
Thus, rising demands from the above-mentioned end-user industries are expected to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The glycol market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Evonik Industries, Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, Indorama Ventures, Petronas Chemicals, and Sinopec, among others (not in any particular order).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309367/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeMusk, the c

  • Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Investors Reassess 'Safe Yield' Telecom Stocks

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • The Upper Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

    FINANCE Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Earnings Season Is About to Kick Off for Chip Stocks. What to Expect.

    “The ongoing ‘purgatory’ stage of the semiconductor cycle continues to be in full effect as we head into 2Q22 earnings season,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore. Semi stocks have been pummeled in recent months, with investors pulling back from the sector in response to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • What Warren Buffett Can Teach You From His Top 3 Holdings

    There's a reason Warren Buffett is often regarded as one of -- if not the -- greatest investors to ever live: He's very good at it. Due to his success, people often look to his portfolio (via his company Berkshire Hathaway) to influence many of their investing decisions. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is loaded with blue chip stocks, including its top three holdings: Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Digital Advertising Stocks Take A Hit?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Tesla Boosts Capital Spending Plans, Reveals New SEC Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. increased its capital expenditure plan by billions of dollars after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk referred to the carmaker’s new factories as “gigantic money furnaces.”Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeThe revised plan was revealed Monda