Glycolic Acid Market analysis in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio estimates around $ 124 Million growth during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 124.44 million is expected in the glycolic acid market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the glycolic acid market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download our Free Sample Report to know more!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from the cosmetics industry and the surging demand from APAC and North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glycolic Acid Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43047
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the glycolic acid market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Glycolic Acid Market size
Glycolic Acid Market trends
Glycolic Acid Market industry analysis
The glycolic acid market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand from the polyglycolic acid industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of inexpensive alternative products will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the glycolic acid market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market - Global bio-based propylene glycol market is segmented by application (unsaturated polyester resins, functional fluids and antifreeze products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, detergents and household products, and other applications) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market - Global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market is segmented by product (ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the glycolic acid market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.
CABB Group GmbH
China Petrochemical Corp.
Crosschem LP
Kureha Corp.
Merck KGaA
Phibro Animal Health Corp.
Saanvi Corp.
The Chemours Co.
Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/glycolic-acid-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycolic-acid-market-analysis-in-specialty-chemicals-industry--technavio-estimates-around--124-million-growth-during-2021-2025-301375686.html
SOURCE Technavio