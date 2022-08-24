U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Glycolic Acid Market to reach US$ 683.5 million by 2031: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Abundant use as a cleaning agent in range of household, industrial, and institutional applications underpins enormous revenue streams in glycolic acid market; applications in water treatment, dairy cleaning, and equipment cleaning in food & beverages industry generating lucrative opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand analysis of glycolic acid market indicates a widespread use of the chemical in diverse range of industrial cleaning applications, notably in cleaning equipment and cleaning of metals in various industries. Moreover, growing usage of glycolic acid as toner and cleanser agents in several skincare products has spurred sizable opportunities. The global glycolic acid market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.23% from 2022 to 2031 (forecast period).

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Furthermore, attractive toxicity profile makes the chemical useful in haircare and skincare products, thereby making personal care & cosmetics one of the key market segments in glycolic acid. Industry stakeholders operating in the glycolic acid market have benefitted from good chemical stability of glycolic acid. Stridently, the growth is fueled by expansion of personal care industry in various developing and developed economies.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1462

 Key Findings of Glycolic Acid Market Study

  • Widespread Use as Ingredient in Personal Care & Cosmetics Products to Propel Substantial Revenue Growth: Chemical companies in the glycolic acid market are garnering stable revenue streams from steady use of the chemical in range of personal care and cosmetics products, where it is popularly used as exfoliating and moisturizing agent. The segment accounted for the leading market share of 43.2% in 2021. The industry is keen on adopting products that are biodegradable and environmental-friendly. Furthermore, rise in demand for anti-aging cosmetic products has unlocked incredible avenue.

  • Rising Utilization in Numerous Industrial Cleaning Applications Presents Vast Growth Opportunities: Abundant demand in the glycolic acid market stems from the use of the chemical as a cleaning agent in several industries. The popularity of glycolic acid household, industrial, and institutional cleaning applications can be attributed to good safety profile, low corrosiveness, and remarkable cleaning efficacy. These product attributes are massively utilized in cleaning application in the food & beverages industry, dairy cleaning, and water treatment. Of note, glycolic acid 70% grade is preferred in industrial and household applications.

  • Growing Use in Other Applications to Expand Avenues: Firms in the glycolic acid market have diversified their revenue streams by catering to the requirements in biomedical and drug delivery applications. Over the past several years, its use in absorbable surgical sutures has bolstered sales projections in glycolic acid market. Additionally, it is preferred in making polymers used in medical implants.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1462

Glycolic Acid Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising production of personal care and cosmetics is a key driver for the glycolic acid market. Growing demand for industrial cleaners in various sectors has accelerated the utilization of glycolic acid.

  • Rise in demand for bio-absorbable suture material in various surgeries is fueling the market prospects. Growing biomedical applications of polyglycolic acid will expand the revenue potential.

Glycolic Acid Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is projected to be lucrative market during the forecast period. The region held a key share of the glycolic acid market in 2021. Revenue growth is propelled by rise in demand for hair care and skincare products containing glycolic acid as a key ingredient, particularly widespread demand for facewashes, cleansers, and toners. Growing demand for industrial cleaning products will open up new revenue streams in glycolic acid market.

  • North America is another remarkably lucrative region in glycolic acid market. Rising utilization of the products in industrial cleaning applications and massive use in cosmetics formulations are propelling profitable opportunities in the region. The regional market is projected to advance at CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1462

Glycolic Acid Market: Key Players

The study finds that a relatively large number of small and large-scale manufacturers and suppliers control demand and supply dynamics in the glycolic acid market.

Some of the key players are Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Saanvi Corp, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd., Water Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., CrossChem LP, CABB Group GmbH, and The Chemours Company.

Glycolic Acid Market Segmentation

Grade

  • ≤68%

  • 70%

  • ≥99

Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Hair Care

  • Skin Care

  • Others (Including Nail Care, Dental Care)

Cleaning Agents

  • Household

  • Industrial

  • Institutional

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia & CIS

  • Rest of Europe

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 734.8 Mn By 2031

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market - Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 7.04 Bn By 2031

Transparent Ceramics Market - Transparent Ceramics Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 2.85 Bn By 2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market - Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 195.0 Bn By 2031

Agrochemicals Services Market - Agrochemicals Services Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 1.27 Bn By 2031

Bioplastic Textiles Market - Bioplastic Textiles Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 1.8 Bn By 2031

Acrylic Powder Market - Acrylic Powder Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 92.1 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycolic-acid-market-to-reach-us-683-5-million-by-2031-tmr-study-301610801.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

