U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,110.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,507.25
    +14.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.70
    -0.31 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5800
    -0.1300 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,187.78
    +425.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.62
    +11.74 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.52
    +283.56 (+1.02%)
     

Glycolic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 140.26 million with 35% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Glycolic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.77%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global glycolic acid market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the glycolic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global glycolic acid industry growth is the growing demand from the cosmetics industry. In addition, the development of new applications for manufacturing shampoo for companion animals is one of the key glycolic acid market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global glycolic acid market growth is the availability of inexpensive alternative products. 

Glycolic Acid Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Glycolic Acid Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

For more insights on the Scope, Market Dynamics, and Value Chain Analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Glycolic Acid Market Segment Highlights

  • Application

  • Geography

Grab a FREE Sample Report Copy for Segment-wise Revenue and Regional Outlook

Glycolic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

  • The glycolic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the glycolic acid market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glycolic acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • The glycolic acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the glycolic acid market including some of the vendors.

  • Acuro Organics Ltd

  • Avid Organics

  • CABB Group GmbH

  • China Petrochemical Corp.

  • CrossChem Ltd

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Glentham Life Sciences Ltd

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd.

  • Kumar Industries

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Mehul Dye Chem Industries

  • Merck KGaA

  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • RXChemicals

  • Saanvi Corp.

  • Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd

  • The Chemours Co.

  • Univar Solutions Inc.

  • Water Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Want to know more about vendor-specific product offerings and strategic initiatives? Grab Sample PDF

Glycolic Acid Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glycolic acid market report covers the following areas:

Glycolic Acid Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the glycolic acid market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors

Related Reports:

Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ethylene Glycol Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glycolic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 140.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acuro Organics Ltd, Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kumar Industries, Kureha Corp., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., RXChemicals, Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, The Chemours Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avid Organics

  • 10.4 CABB Group GmbH

  • 10.5 China Petrochemical Corp.

  • 10.6 CrossChem Ltd

  • 10.7 Kureha Corp.

  • 10.8 Merck KGaA

  • 10.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • 10.10 Saanvi Corp.

  • 10.11 The Chemours Co.

  • 10.12 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycolic-acid-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-140-26-million-with-35-of-the-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301612551.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest App

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Tesla hit with proposed class action over phantom braking issue

    A California owner of a Tesla Model 3 sued the electric vehicle maker in a proposed class action over cars suddenly stopping for non-existent obstacles, calling it a "frightening and dangerous nightmare," according to the lawsuit. Tesla has rushed its autonomous driving cars to market with unsafe technology, including its driver assistant system which the company calls Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, and its emergency braking system, according to the lawsuit by Jose Alvarez Toledo of San Francisco. This adds to growing public and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant technology, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising full self-driving by this year-end.

  • Woodside Profit Surges Fivefold on Gas Prices, BHP Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, said first-half profit soared more than fivefold on the back of higher prices and the takeover of BHP Group Ltd.’s energy assets.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ N

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Oil prices slip as inflation woes outweigh possible OPEC+ output cuts

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session. Also weighing on prices, Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.