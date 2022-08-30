Glycolic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 140.26 million with 35% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Glycolic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.77%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global glycolic acid market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the glycolic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global glycolic acid industry growth is the growing demand from the cosmetics industry. In addition, the development of new applications for manufacturing shampoo for companion animals is one of the key glycolic acid market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global glycolic acid market growth is the availability of inexpensive alternative products.

Glycolic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

The glycolic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the glycolic acid market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glycolic acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The glycolic acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the glycolic acid market including some of the vendors.

Acuro Organics Ltd

Avid Organics

CABB Group GmbH

China Petrochemical Corp.

CrossChem Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glentham Life Sciences Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kumar Industries

Kureha Corp.

Mehul Dye Chem Industries

Merck KGaA

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

RXChemicals

Saanvi Corp.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd

The Chemours Co.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Water Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glycolic acid market report covers the following areas:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glycolic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avid Organics

10.4 CABB Group GmbH

10.5 China Petrochemical Corp.

10.6 CrossChem Ltd

10.7 Kureha Corp.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

10.10 Saanvi Corp.

10.11 The Chemours Co.

10.12 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

