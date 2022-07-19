U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,844.75
    +11.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,092.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,945.75
    +38.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.40
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.32
    -0.28 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0550
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,216.95
    +887.87 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.86
    +27.67 (+5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,977.37
    +188.90 (+0.71%)
     

GM previews the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and SS model

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
GM DESIGN

GM previewed its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV today, adding the two-row mid-size crossover [in a variety of trims, including the SS performance model,] to its growing lineup of all-electric cars. As far as SUVs go, the Chevy Blazer hasn’t ever been the most eye-catching or highest rated. But the new Blazer EV could stand out as a solid, reasonably priced electric mid-sized SUV in a market filled with (way too many) options. The vehicles include a 11.5 kW AC charging module for at-home charging and charging capability of up to 190 kilowatts. Roughly 10 minutes of charging will add up to 78 miles of range.

The 2024 Blazer EVs take things in a dramatically different direction than older models of the Blazer, at least design-wise. The exterior is a tad more aggressive and futuristic than older models of the Blazer. The RS model features 21-inch wheels and a black grille and accents and the SS features a black roof, ultra-thin 22-inch wheels. Depending on the size of the battery pack, the RS has a maximum range of 320 miles, while the SS can run for 290 miles. The SS model can produce up to 557 horsepower and has a high-performance mode known WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode that can enable 0-60 mph times of less than 4 seconds. Both the RS and SS models feature heated front and rear outboard seating (though on the RS it’s an additional charge) and a flat-bottom steering wheel and sculpted vents.

The most bare-bones option of the bunch, the LT (with two different trim levels), comes with 18-inch wheels and a monochromatic coat. The 2LT delivers an estimated range of 293 miles, while the 1LT can go for 247 miles on a single charge.

The vehicles are all equipped with a 17.7-inch-diagonal screen and Chevy's infotainment system. To top it off, the Blazer EV is built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, which kind of serves as a unified battery system for all of GM’s electric vehicles. The automaker believes that using just one battery — the Ultium — for all of its EVs will cut down production costs and allow it to easily convert to an all-electric lineup by 2035.

The new cars will arrive next year: The 2LT and RS will debut in the summer of 2023, and are priced starting around $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The SS will arrive later next year, and starts at $65,995. Finally, the 1LT will debut sometime in the first quarter of 2024 and start at $44,995.

Recommended Stories