U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.83
    +18.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.40
    +27.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.47
    +69.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.36
    +4.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    +1.49 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.45
    +0.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0420 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9050
    +0.1550 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,738.07
    +745.79 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.13
    +22.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.79
    +61.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.07
    -42.86 (-0.14%)
     

GM agrees to $5.75 million settlement with California over ignition switches

·1 min read
The GM logo is seen on a water tank of the General Motors assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co agreed to a $5.75 million settlement to resolve allegations it made false statements to California's largest pension system and other investors over its deadly ignition switch scandal.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the largest U.S. automaker concealed problems from investors related to faulty ignition switches linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.

GM previously paid $900 million to settle a U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation and $1 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accounting case tied to the ignition switch issue.

GM said it was "pleased to have cooperated with the state of California to resolve this matter."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

  • Illumina Stock: Covid, Bioterrorism And Grail Just Sent It To A Record

    Illumina stock rocketed to a record Friday after the company boosted its first quarter outlook on the growing need for DNA sequencing to surveil Covid-19 mutations and vaccines.

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer

    Speaker Pelosi has given new details as the checks legislation blazes through Congress.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 30%

    We’re well into the first quarter of 2021 now, and it’s a good time to take stock of what’s behind us, and how it will impact what lies ahead. Goldman Sachs strategist Jan Hatzius believes that we are on an upward trajectory, with better times ahead. Hatzius sees the developed economies expanding as the corona crisis recedes. For the US, particularly, he is impressed by the ‘very substantial fiscal support’ implies in the latest COVID relief package. Even with that, however, Hatzius believes that Q4 was a weaker period, and we are still not quite out of it. He’s putting Q1 growth at 5%, and says that we’re going to see further expansion ‘concentrated in the spring,’ and an ‘acceleration to 10% growth rate in Q2.’ And by accelerations, Hatzius means that investors should expect Q2 GDP in the neighborhood of 6.6%. Hatzius credits that forecast to the ongoing vaccination programs, and the continued development of COVID vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are already in production and circulation. Hatzius says, in relation to these programs, “That fact that we are developing more options and that governments around the world are going to have more options to choose between different vaccines [means] production is likely to ramp up in pretty sharply in incoming months… It’s definitely a major reason for our optimistic growth forecast.” In addition to Hatzius' look at the macro situation, analysts from Goldman Sachs have also been diving into specific stocks. Using TipRanks' database, we identified two stocks that the firm predicts will show solid growth in 2021. The rest of the Street also backs both tickers, with each sporting a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Stellantis (STLA) We’ve talked before about the Detroit automakers, and rightly so -- they are major players on the US economic scene. But the US hasn’t got a monopoly on the automotive sector, as proven by Netherlands-based Stellantis. This international conglomerate is the result of a merger between France’s Groupe PSA and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler. The deal was a 50-50 all stock agreement, and Stellantis boasts a market cap exceeding $50 billion, and a portfolio of near-legendary nameplates, including Alpha Romeo, Dodge Ram, Jeep, and Maserati. The deal that formed Stellantis, now the world’s fourth largest automotive manufacturer, took 16 months to accomplish, after it was first announced in October 2019. Now that it is reality – the merger was completed in January of this year – the combined entity promises cost savings of nearly 5 billion euros in the operations of both Fiat-Chrysler and PSA. These savings look to be realized through greater efficiency, and not through plant closures and cutbacks. Stellantis is new in the markets, and the STLA ticker has supplanted Fiat-Chrysler’s FCAU on New York Stock Exchange, giving the new company a storied history. The company’s share value has nearly tripled since its low point, reached last March during the ‘corona recession,’ and has stayed strong since the merger was completed. Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers is upbeat on Stellantis’ future, writing, “We see four drivers which, in our view, will enable Stellantis to deliver. 1) PSA and FCA’s product portfolios in Europe cover similar segment sizes at similar price points… 2) Incremental economies of scale can potentially have a material impact on both companies... 3) Both companies are at a relatively nascent stage [in] electric vehicle programs. The merger will prevent duplication and deliver synergies. 4) Finally, we see some opportunities around central staffing where existing functions can likely be consolidated...” In line with this outlook, Galliers rates STLA a Buy and his $22 price target indicates room for 37% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Galliers’ track record, click here) Overall, this merger has generated plenty of buzz, and on Wall Street there is broad agreement that the combined company will generate returns. STLA has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 7 buy-side reviews. The stock is priced at $16.04, and the average target of $21.59 is congruent with Galliers’, suggesting a 34.5% one-year upside potential. (See STLA stock analysis on TipRanks) NRG Energy (NRG) From automotive, we move to the energy sector. NRG is a $10 billion utility provider, with dual head offices in Texas and New Jersey. The company provides electricity to more than 3 million customers in 10 states plus DC, and boasts a over 23,000 MW was generating capacity, making it one of North America’s largest power utilities. NRG’s production includes coal, oil, and nuclear power plants, plus wind and solar farms. In its most recent quarterly report, for 3Q20, NRG showed $2.8 billion in total revenues, along with $1.02 EPS. While down year-over-year, this was still more than enough to maintain the company’s strong and reliable dividend payment f 32.5 cents per common share. This annualizes to $1.30 per common share, and gives a yield of 3.1%. Analyst Michael Lapides, in his coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, rates NRG a Buy. His $57 price target suggest an upside of 36% from current levels. (To watch Lapides’ track record, click here) Noting the recent acquisition of Direct Energy, Lapides says he expects the company to deleverage itself in the near-term. “After NRG’s acquisition of Direct Energy, one of the larger electricity and natural gas competitive retailers in the US, we view NRG’s business as somewhat transformed. The integrated business model — owning wholesale merchant power generation that supplies electricity that gets used to serve customers supplied by NRG’s competitive retail arm — reduces exposure to merchant power markets and commodity prices, while increasing FCF potential," Lapides wrote The analyst summed up, "We view 2021, from a capital allocation perspective, as a deleveraging year, but with NRG creating almost $2bn/year in FCF, we see a pick up in share buybacks as well as 8% dividend growth ahead in 2022-23." We’re looking at another stock here with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This one based on a 3 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. NRG is trading for $41.84 and its $52.75 average price target suggests a 26% upside from that level on the one-year time frame. (See NRG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Florida man pleads guilty to using PPP funds to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini—among other things

    He also had $3.4 million in the bank.

  • Churchill Capital Corp. VI upsizes IPO to 48 million units

    Churchill Capital Corp. VI said Friday it upsized its initial public offering to 48 million units from an earlier plan to offer 46 million, with shares expected to start trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'CCVI.U.' The special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, is the latest one from ex-Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein. SPACs, or blank-check companies, are ones that raise money in an IPO and then have two years to acquire a business or businesses. It has become a popular way to go public during the pandemic and raised a record of $82 billion in proceeds in 2020, according to Dealogic data. Klein's Churchill Capital Corp. IV SPAC has been the subject of speculation that it may acquire electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, but the company has declined to comment.

  • Corning Is Growing Like a Chip Stock. Investors Haven’t Figured It Out—Yet.

    The company serves a diverse set of markets, from smartphones to vaccine vials. Why the stock deserves more attention

  • Bumble stock pops after surging 63% on IPO day

    Bumble's stock gained further ground Friday before the market open after its sizzling stock market debut on Thursday.

  • Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

    "We're not in a fight against oil and gas," a top Biden climate policymaker tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm Protest Nvidia’s Acquisition of Arm Ltd.

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest technology companies are complaining to U.S. antitrust regulators about Nvidia Corp.’s acquisition of Arm Ltd. because the deal will harm competition in an area of the industry that is vital to their businesses.Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. are among companies worried about the $40 billion deal and are urging antitrust officials to intervene, said people familiar with the process who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. At least one of the companies wants the deal killed. Nvidia shares fell as much as 3.1% in New York trading on Friday.The acquisition would give Nvidia control over a critical supplier that licenses essential chip technology to the likes of Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Amazon.com Inc. and China’s Huawei Technologies Co.U.K.-based Arm is known as the Switzerland of the industry because it licenses chip designs and related software code to all comers, rather than competing against semiconductor companies. The concern is that if Nvidia owns Arm, it could limit rivals’ access to the technology or raise the cost of access.Nvidia has argued that the purchase price alone means it has no incentive to mess with that neutrality but some rivals and Arm customers are unconvinced.“As we proceed through the review process, we’re confident that both regulators and customers will see the benefits of our plan to continue Arm’s open licensing model and ensure a transparent, collaborative relationship with Arm’s licensees,” an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement. “Our vision for Arm will help all Arm licensees grow their businesses and expand into new markets.” Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm and Arm declined to comment. CNBC reported Qualcomm’s objections earlier.Before the deal can close, Nvidia must get through a long review process by antitrust officials in the U.S., U.K., European Union and China. Government agencies globally are in the process of reaching out to those they believe may be affected by the transaction.A groundswell of opposition from large tech companies may make it difficult to win approval, delay the process or force concessions that change the value of Arm to Nvidia. This is also a risk for SoftBank Group Corp., the current owner of Arm. The Japanese conglomerate has been trying to sell some assets to pay down debt and buy back stock.In the U.S., the deal is under review by the Federal Trade Commission, which has opened an in-depth investigation of the merger and has sent information demands to third parties, according to a person familiar with the matter. The FTC declined to comment.The changing leadership of the FTC could make winning approval tougher for Nvidia. The commission is generally split 2-2 along party lines at the moment, with Democratic commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter holding the acting chair position. Power will shift to the Democrats when U.S. President Joe Biden picks two candidates to fill an open seat and the seat held by Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated to take over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.Deals like Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm, known as vertical mergers, are typically seen as less worrisome in the eyes of antitrust enforcers because the companies don’t compete head to head. But that view has come under fire from advocates of more aggressive antitrust enforcement who say regulators have downplayed the competitive harm from such deals.Slaughter’s elevation signals a tougher approval process for vertical deals. Before taking over the agency, Slaughter criticized new guidelines issued last year by the FTC and the Justice Department outlining how the agencies would evaluate vertical deals. She said the guidelines overemphasize the potential benefits of such mergers and are “inexplicably mute” about the harms.In December, Slaughter and Chopra said companies should no longer rely on the guidelines as an indication of how the FTC will police vertical deals.“Moving forward, we need to aggressively enforce against the harms of vertical mergers,” they wrote. “We look forward to turning the page on the era of lax oversight and to beginning to investigate, analyze, and enforce the antitrust laws against vertical mergers with vigor.”(Updates with chart after fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fisker, QuantumScape join ‘buy’ list at Morgan Stanley

    In another sign Wall Street is keeping close tabs on electric vehicles and related stocks, Morgan Stanley adds four stocks to its coverage list, giving Fisker Inc. and QuantumScape Corp. its highest rating.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Big Test Of Spaceplane — And SPCE Stock

    Virgin Galactic delayed a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo vehicle, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • Inovio Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Shares of vaccine researcher Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) are currently trading around the $15 level, and one analyst thinks that's a bargain. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh makes the argument that progress on Inovio's INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine, combined with its INO-5401 cancer vaccine and its Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine VGX-3100, could drive Inovio stock higher. How much higher? Singh initiated coverage on INO with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and set a Street high price target of $35. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 128% over the next 12 months. (To watch Singh's track record, click here) Of the three biggest vaccine candidates, Singh sees INO-4800 as the one offering the most immediate value, and contributing $20 per share to his $35 overall target price. Less well known than competing coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, Singh notes that INO-4800 has several advantages to recommend it. For one, it's DNA-based, and thus can theoretically be modified to combat mutated versions of the COVID-19 coronavirus. For another, it offers a better "safety/tolerability profile," that could recommend it as an alternative to other vaccines. And for a third, INO-4800 is said to be both easier to store and has a longer shelf life than other vaccines on the market today, which might make it more suitable for stockpiling against future coronavirus outbreaks. VGX-3100 is the next most valuable of Inovio's vaccine candidates, thinks Singh, being worth perhaps $7 a share. It's also, says the analyst, the vaccine with the "highest sustainability and potential upside on commercialization" for Inovio, as HPV will presumably remain a problem long after the coronavirus pandemic has gone away. Singh also sees "potential to expand into other (pre)cancerous indications" based on research done for VGX-3100. Finally, Singh sees INO-5401 as worth perhaps $5 a share to Inovio stock. In the analyst's view, INO-5401 could be a "potential breakthrough" drug for treating patients with glioblastoma, a cancer that has not seen a real improvement in treatment options "for decades." Other vaccine candidates in the pipeline, plus Inovio's cash on hand, make up the final $3 of the analyst's target valuation for Inovio. Not all this value may be immediately apparent to investors, however. Notably, Singh admits that revenues at Inovio over the past three years have been measured in the low single digits of millions of dollars. It won't be until next year, says the analyst before sales really grow appreciably. But once these vaccines begin coming to market, the analyst sees significant growth potential: $656 million in sales in 2022, twice that in 2023, $2.1 billion in 2024, and $3 billion in 2025. Indeed, by 2025, the analyst forecasts that Inovio could be earning $6.48 per share, per year, making today's price target of $35 (not to mention today's actual share price of $15) look cheap indeed. And indeed, that's probably why the analyst is rating the stock "outperform" and recommending that investors buy it. In the meantime, though, investors will need to be patient, because Singh sees no chance of Inovio earning anything this year. Profits will only emerge alongside sales next year -- $1.46 per share. Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about INO as the Oppenheimer analyst. INO's Hold consensus rating is based on 3 Buys, 5 Holds and a single Sell. INO shares have had a bountiful 2021 so far, and are up ~72%. As such, the $16.14 average price target suggests limited upside potential. (See INO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • As Marijuana Stocks Light Up On Legalization Hopes, Analysts Bring Cold Water

    With a new Democratic president and Congress, the year ahead for marijuana stocks will largely be about the U.S. and the prospects of wider legalization.

  • Key tax changes this year could mean bigger tax refunds for many

    Many taxpayers will face numerous tax changes on their federal returns this season after the government put in place various stimulus provisions to provide relief during the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • With a reported deal in the wings for Joby Aviation, electric aircraft soars to $10B business

    One year after nabbing $590 million from investors led by Toyota, and a few months after picking up Uber’s flying taxi business, Joby Aviation is reportedly in talks to go public in a SPAC deal that would value the electric plane manufacturer at nearly $5.7 billion. News of a potential deal comes on the heels of another big SPAC transaction in electric planes (for Archer Aviation). It’s a heady time for startups making vehicles powered by anything other than hydrocarbons, and the SPAC wave has hit it hard.