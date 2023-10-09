GM agrees to restore UAW COLA and ups its 401(k) contribution in latest offer

General Motors released the highlights of its latest offer to the UAW Monday and the automaker has agreed to restore the traditional cost-of-living adjustment formula the union lost in 2009.

GM also has agreed to increase its contribution to 401(k) for active in-progression employees to 8% from the current 6.4%.

The news comes three days after UAW President Shawn Fain declared a "transformative win" with GM when the company agreed Friday to include its battery plant workers in the union's national labor agreement. Fain also did not expand the union's strike, sparing GM, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis further walkouts for the time being.

GM spokesperson David Barnas confirmed Monday that GM was updating some elements of its www.gmnegotiations2023.com website for employees since the company has made six offers to the UAW since Sept. 14. Until Monday, the only published highlights on the site were of the Sept. 14 offer.

A comment from the UAW was not immediately available.

In earlier contract offers, GM presented "inflation protection" rather than the traditional COLA meant to offset any increases in inflation. Inflation protection would have allowed for a cost-of-living adjustment increase to kick in only after inflation hit a certain percentage. Stellantis has offered cost-of-living adjustments calculated every quarter, added to every hour earned and included in weekly paychecks, it said in a statement Friday. Ford Motor Co. has agreed to restore COLA.

The UAW strike against GM, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis started Sept. 15. The union began with a long list of demands that included: a 40% hourly wage hike, a return to the cost-of-living adjustment formula members lost in 2009, the end of two-tier wages, job security, a 32-hour workweek for 40 hours of pay and a return to pensions and retiree health care for those hired after the fall of 2007.

The latest plan highlights show GM has offered the following:

A 20% wage increase over the life of the contract (generally four years) with a 10% increase in year one. GM said that means nearly all UAW represented employees will make $39.24 an hour or $82,000 in base wages by the end of the contract.

A reinstatement of COLA for members making maximum wages starting in year two of the contract.

No changes to the premiums of health care.

Job security with $13 billion invested in 20 U.S. plants since 2009.

More time off with Juneteenth as a paid holiday, two weeks of paid parental leave and "up to" five weeks of vacation.

The time to get to maximum wages cut from eight years to four years.

All active full-time temps with one year of employment will be converted to step one in-progression employees upon ratification.

Temporary employees wages increase from $16.67 to $20 an hour.

GM contribution for health care in retirement is increased to $1.25 per hour worked for active in-progression employees. It had been $1.00.

A $1,000 payment to active traditional employees' defined contribution plans.

GM contribution to 401(k) increases from 6.4% to 8% of wages for active in-progression employees.

GM hourly employees hired Oct. 16, 2007, and after do not qualify for a pension. They receive contributions into the 401(k). The pension and retiree health care issues are big for union members, but costly for the carmakers.

Stellantis makes an automatic 6.4% contribution into the 401(k) plan for the majority of full-time bargaining unit workers as does Ford.

Stellantis said Friday it offered to provide "significant improvements to the company’s 401(k) contribution for in-progression employees," but it did not provide a figure. Ford has also offered to increase 401(k) contributions for its permanent employees in its most recent offer to the UAW. Ford also did not provide a dollar amount or percentage for contributions.

