U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,751.36
    -42.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,705.79
    -93.86 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,302.17
    -320.55 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.48
    -24.39 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +1.14 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0850
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.04
    -18.56 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

GM aims to sell personal autonomous vehicles by mid decade

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

General Motors will sell personal autonomous vehicles by "the middle of the decade," the company's CEO and Chair Mary Barra said during her 2022 CES keynote presentation Wednesday.

While the company expects its self-driving subsidiary Cruise to be the first to launch a robotaxi service, Barra said the company is also pursuing personal AVs.

"We are looking further down the road at opportunities to extend fully autonomous vehicle technology to personal transportation with the safety and quality our consumers expect and with leading edge autonomous vehicle technology that will transform the ownership experience as we know it in pursuing multiple paths simultaneously," Barra said. "GM and Cruise are gaining significant technological expertise and experience and we are working to be the fastest to market with a retail personal autonomous vehicle. In fact, we aim to deliver our first personal autonomous vehicles as soon as the middle of this decade."

This is not the first time Barra has mentioned a goal of personal AVs. Barra first disclosed during an earnings call last May that it was exploring the idea of selling personal AVs by leveraging technology from its self-driving subsidiary Cruise.

Cruise, which GM holds a controlling interest, is working on shared, electric, autonomous vehicles that will operate in dense urban areas and shuttle people and likely packages. The company testing its technology on public roads in San Francisco and late last year started giving employees access to hailing driverless (so without a human) rides. The service has yet to open to the public.

Even without the details, there is one important piece to consider: Barra has established a timeline.

It's unclear exactly what vehicles would be autonomous and if Cruise would still be involved in the effort. The self-driving vehicle subsidiary is going through its own executive upheaval while trying to launch its commercial robotaxi business.

Last month, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann unexpectedly left the company with insiders claiming he was forced out. Kyle Vogt, who co-founded the autonomous vehicle company, and was the company’s first CEO, has take nover the role on an interim basis. Vogt has been serving as Cruise’s president and CTO. Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, GM said.

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 panel to seek Hannity's cooperation: report

    Fox News host Sean Hannity is the latest person the Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask for voluntary cooperation with its investigation, according to a report by Axios.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After It Reports Strong Q3 Sales But Steep Losses?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • GM aims to launch personal self-driving car by mid-decade -CEO

    General Motors Co aims to introduce a "personal autonomous vehicle" by mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday. The self-driving vehicle for personal use is being co-developed with GM's majority-owned Cruise, Barra said at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in a remote keynote message focused on the twin themes of vehicle electrification and autonomy. Barra said GM's expanding portfolio of electric vehicles, including the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and the BrightDrop commercial vehicle range, also features two new Chevrolet crossovers, a $30,000 Equinox EV and a slightly larger Blazer EV, both of which will be introduced in 2023.

  • The 5 most anticipated IPOs of 2022

    A host of companies are going public in 2022, but these 5 are some of the most anticipated.

  • Shale Giants View a Crude Oil Ascent Above $100 as Bad for Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Bosses for some of the biggest oil explorers in the Permian Basin say their industry could be hurt if crude climbs above $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?With an expectation that oil demand exceed

  • New GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers

    The competition among U.S. automakers for a still-small pool of consumers seeking electric vehicles is quickly intensifying. General Motors, normally the top-selling U.S. automaker, officially unveiled the Chevrolet Silverado EV Wednesday with a virtual press conference at the CES gadget show. Work truck versions go on sale in the spring of next year, followed in the fall by a high-end consumer version.

  • Nvidia Says Chip Supply Situation to Improve in Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. said it will be in a better position to fill all of the orders it’s getting in the last six months of the year as chip supply improves. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?“In the second half of calen

  • GM’s Electric Chevy Silverado Is Here. It’s, Well, Acceptable.

    General Motors unveiled its all-electric Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Tesla, Nio, or Rivian? Why Choose When You Can Buy Them All, Says Top Analyst

    Shares of Tesla (TSLA) stock are up 58% over the past year -- twice the gain of the S&P 500. Clearly, Tesla has momentum, and is "winning" the electric car race. On the other hand, Chinese electric car leader Nio (NIO) stock is down 34% over the past year -- and lagging the S&P 500 by more than 60 percentage points. Would-be Tesla-killer Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is in positive territory for the past year, but with only a 2% gain, it's also lagging the S&P 500 -- by 26 percentage points. And yet,

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021; Provides Monthly Production Update for December 2021; Announces US$30 million Equipment Financing with Trinity Capital

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.