U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,992.75
    +64.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.30
    +13.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.34
    -0.57 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3380
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,451.64
    +320.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    790.68
    +17.64 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.92
    +40.62 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

GM is bringing its upgraded hands-free Super Cruise driving system to six vehicles in 2022

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

GM is rolling out three major upgrades including automatic lanes changes and towing support to its hands-free driver assistance system Super Cruise and making it available in six vehicles, including the 2022 all-new GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

While GM has steadily improved Super Cruise since its introduction in 2017, for years it has been limited to its luxury Cadillac brand. The improvements and additional vehicles mark the automaker's willingness — and perhaps readiness — to sell owners of its Chevrolet- and GMC-branded pickup trucks on the technology.

When GM launched Super Cruise, it was only available in one Cadillac model — the full-size CT6 sedan — and restricted to divided highways. That began to change in 2019 when GM announced plans to expand where Super Cruise would be available. Now the system can be activated on more than 200,000 miles of roads in the United States.

And GM is planning to expand even further. By 2023, GM aims to bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles, including the upcoming EVs Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer SUV.

The company said Friday it is adding automatic lane changes that function without a driver prompt to Super Cruise. This feature in the enhanced Super Cruise will be available in the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra. GM has also developed and will launch a new feature that will allow drivers to engage the hands-free assistance system while trailering their boat or camper. This trailering feature will be available only in 2022 model year vehicles that have towing capability. Finally, GM has upgraded its in-car navigation to show drivers the highways where Super Cruise can be used.

GM CEO Mary Barra wants to sell personal autonomous vehicles using Cruise’s self-driving tech by 2030

Super Cruise uses a combination of lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver attention system, which monitors the person behind the wheel to ensure they're paying attention. Unlike Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system, users of Super Cruise do not need to have their hands on the wheel. However, their eyes must remain directed straight ahead.

The automatic lane change feature in Super Cruise will still require the driver to keep their eyes on the road. When the system is engaged, the driver no longer needs to engage the turn signal to indicate a desire to change lanes. Instead, the system, if engaged, will make the lane change on its own after alerting the driver. The system will move the vehicle to other lane to pass a slower vehicle.

The driver-prompted automatic lane change will be the default when the vehicle is towing a boat, camper or trailer.

All of these upgrades are possible thanks to GM's newish digital vehicle platform called VIP, or vehicle intelligent platform, which provides more electrical bandwidth and data processing power, enabled engineers to add to Super Cruise's capabilities. Vehicles equipped with this VIP electrical architecture can add features Super Cruise via over-the-air software updates. That means certain 2021 models, specifically the Cadillac Escalade, will get these new upgrades.

There are a couple of vehicles, namely the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, that have a different version of Super Cruise because it is not equipped the VIP. As a result, the Bolt EUV won't get these upgrades.

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes Accelerates Electric Shift With $47 Billion Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz vowed to spend more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) this decade to electrify its lineup and defend its position as the world’s leading luxury-car maker through a historic industry transformation.Mercedes plans to launch three new all-electric vehicle platforms in 2025 and set up eight battery factories with partners, the company said in a strategy update Thursday. Mercedes is betting the luxury segment will shift faster toward battery cars than the m

  • Crown Loses $9 Billion Lifeline as Shutdown Hangs Over Casinos

    (Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd., facing a potential shutdown of its entire Australian casino empire, lost a lifeline on Friday after its closest rival withdrew a A$12 billion ($9 billion) merger proposal.Star Entertainment Group Ltd. scrapped its planned union after allegations of tax evasion and weak money-laundering controls at Crown, aired at a public inquiry, put the future of its competitor’s flagship Melbourne casino in doubt. Lawyers for the probe this week argued that Crown isn’t fit t

  • THE SUICIDE SQUAD’s John Cena Wears Peacemaker Costume to Promote Film

    James Gunn, Margot Robbie, and John Cena stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about The Suicide Squad stunts, pet rats, and more. The post THE SUICIDE SQUAD’s John Cena Wears Peacemaker Costume to Promote Film appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Mercedes hits accelerator in e-car race with Tesla

    Mercedes-Benz is the latest global automaker to set its sights on tackling Tesla's dominance of the electric vehicle market.Parent company Daimler said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $47 billion by 2030 in EVs, including partnerships to build eight battery plants.The German luxury automaker set a 2025 target year for when all new vehicle platforms will be totally devoted to the production of electric models.By that time Daimler says spending on traditional combustion-engine technology will be "close to zero."CEO Ola Källenius told Reuters that the real goal, if possible, is to be all-electric by the end of the decade.The EU recently proposed an effective ban on the sale of new gas and diesel cars beginning in 2035 as part of a broad package of measures to combat global warming.Other auto makers are stepping up too.General Motors plans to go all-electric by 2035.Volvo, now owned by Geely, wants to do it by 2030.And Stellantis, the parent company of Fiat Chrysler and Peugot, said it would invest more than 30 billion euros by 2025 on electrifying its line-up.Mercedes and the rest of its peers will get a fresh look next week at how far behind they are when Tesla releases its latest quarterly sales figures.

  • Jeff Bezos gives $100 million awards to Van Jones and José Andrés: ‘I have a little surprise for you’

    Jeff Bezos followed up his suborbital rocket trip with the news that he’s handing out $100 million each to two men who he said “aim high.” “I have a little surprise for you,” Bezos said at the end of a press conference following the 11-minute ride that took Bezos and three others aboard a rocket built by his space company Blue Origin to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. Bezos said the Courage and Civility Award “recognizes leaders who aim high and who pursue solutions with courage and who always do so with civility.”

  • 3 Stocks to Play the Electrification of the Auto Industry

    The ‘green’ economy is here, a fact of life that will impact a wide range of activities and force adjustments that, for now, are almost impossible to predict. From power generation to expansion of the recycling industry to the electrification of transportation – those are only a few of the sectors that will turn greener in the coming decades. So, let’s talk about transportation. Specifically, let’s talk about electric vehicles, a segment which is attracting a lot of interest from, well, everyone

  • Indiana to test highways that can charge moving EVs

    One day, the best way to charge an EV on a cross-country drive could be to get in the vehicle and make the cross-country drive. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Purdue University have signed up to the ASPIRE Initiative, the acronym standing for Advancing Sustainability through Power Infrastructure for Road Electrification. Funded by the National Science Foundation, the consortium of government, university, and business is devoted to working up new charging technologies for battery-electric vehicles.

  • This Growth Stock Has 365% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood has long been bullish on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In fact, she made a name for her asset management firm (ARK Invest) in 2019 when she put a $4,000 price target on the stock. In fact, ARK Invest recently bumped its price target to $3,000 per share by 2025.

  • Electric cars to be profitable in three years, says Volkswagen

    Electric cars will be profitable within “two or three years”, according to Volkswagen's boss, while Mercedes-Benz plans to spend more than €40bn (£34bn) to electrify its range. Herbert Diess, chief executive of the Audi, Seat, Skoda and Porsche owner, made the prediction at VW's annual meeting on Thursday. Although the German company has never revealed the profitability of its electric models, experts believe the immense investment required to develop zero-emission models means they are unlikely

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Shifts Gears On Self-Driving Car Deal With Lyft

    The automaker is shifting gears after announcing a partnership with Lyft, but Ford stock recently triggered this signal.

  • 1971 Chevelle SS Smacks A 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass S Around

    Or is it the other way around?

  • Mercedes plans to go fully electric by the end of the decade

    Mercedes has announced plans to expand its EV lineup by 2022 and go EV-only by the end of the decade.

  • Commercial EV company Arrival to build electric buses for Anaheim

    Arrival, the commercial electric vehicle company that is shaking up the traditional auto production line with AI-run microfactories, has been chosen to build electric buses for the City of Anaheim, California. The Federal Transportation Administration awarded Anaheim a $2 million grant in 2019, and on Thursday the city's transportation network announced the plan to partner with Arrival to achieve its goal of running California's first all-electric bus fleet by 2025. The U.K.-based company said Anaheim, which operates transit services to and from Disneyland and other local attractions, would be the first customer for its lightweight-battery bus.

  • Mercedes-Benz hits accelerator in e-car race with Tesla

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030 to be ready to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, but warned the shift in technology would lead to job cuts. Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the inventor of the modern motor car said on Thursday it would, with partners, build eight battery plants as it ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production. However, Daimler - to be renamed Mercedes-Benz as part of plans to spin off its trucks division later this year - stopped short of giving a hard deadline for ending sales of fossil-fuel cars.

  • Li Auto Lined Up for Further Upside

    As concerns related to the global environment escalate, electric vehicles are gaining a multi-year tailwind. In the transition towards electric vehicles, China has been leading the race. It’s forecasted that by 2030, electric vehicles will account for three out of five new cars in China. Without a doubt, it seems like a good time to remain invested electric vehicle companies. At the same time, it’s important to be selective when considering exposure to electric vehicle stocks. More than 400 comp

  • When self-driving cars are coming, for real

    The CEO of Mobileye, a key supplier of self-driving technology, lays out the future of driverless cars

  • Car crashes through fence, ends up in SJ swimming pool

    The driver was a bit shaken up, but otherwise fine, according to firefighters.

  • Buy now, get the chip later? Ford could start shipping unchipped vehicles to dealers

    This latest development allows Ford to get vehicles to dealers sooner, and allows the final touches to be done on site, a spokesperson said.

  • Tesla Will Let Other EVs Use Its Charging Network. Why That’s a Great Idea.

    CEO Elon Musk tweeted out that his company would open up its nationwide power stations to other electric vehicles. It's a smart move.

  • 2022 Subaru BRZ Starts Just Under $29,000

    Available in Premium and Limited trim levels, the 228-hp BRZ comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.