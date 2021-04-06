U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,080.62
    +2.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,468.05
    -59.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,742.18
    +36.58 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.42
    +8.54 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.32
    +0.67 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.10
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0660 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0085 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    -0.3160 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,362.73
    -970.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    -2.56 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

GM to build an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with more than 400 miles of range

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

GM is adding an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to its lineup, as the automaker pushes to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

GM President Mark Reuss said Tuesday that the Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup will be based on the automaker's Ultium battery platform and will have an estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. It should be noted this is GM's forecast not an official EPA figure.

GM is positioning the full-sized pickup for both consumer and commercial markets. Reuss said that retail and fleet versions of the Silverado electric pickup will be offered with a variety of options and configurations.

"I'm particularly excited about its potential in the fleet and commercial space, a crucial part of the EV market, especially initially," Reuss said during a presentation at the company's Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck.

The electric Silverado will go head to head with Ford's upcoming electric F-150. And while new EV entrant Rivian is not going after the commercial market, its electric R1T pickup will also provide competition in the space. Rivian is expected to begin deliveries of its electric R1T pickup truck this summer.

The news also follows a string of announcements over the past 18 months, including the GM's Ultium battery platform and the launch of BrightDrop, an a new business unit to offer commercial customers — starting with FedEx — an ecosystem of electric and connected products. BrightDrop will begin with two main products: an electric van called the EV600 with an estimate range of 250 miles and a pod-like electric pallet dubbed EP1.

Last year, GM committed more than $27 billion to EV and AV product development, including $7 billion in 2021 and plans to launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, with more than two-thirds available in North America.

Reuss said that the company will build the Silverado electric pickup truck at the company's Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. He confirmed that the GMC Hummer EV SUV, which was unveiled over the weekend, will also be built at the factory. GM renamed its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant "Factory ZERO" in October 2020 and later said it would invest $2.2 billion in the factory to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

The facility, which is is undergoing a complete renovation and retooling and has expanded to more than 4.5 million square feet, will also produce the GMC Hummer EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built, all-electric and shared self-driving vehicle. Production of the GMC Hummer EV pickup will begin later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Millennial Money: Reboot your budget to prep for reopening

    Since many of us are already taking a close look at our finances right now as we file taxes, Laughter suggests using this opportunity to review year-end financial summaries from your credit cards and bank accounts. Would you want to continue spending that much? Laughter anticipates your future spending will be a “new normal.”

  • Why ArcLight Clean Transition Fell 14% in March

    A battery cell shortage and rising interest rates hurt this up-and-coming commercial electric vehicle play.

  • Robotic exoskeleton maker Sarcos announces SPAC plans

    While it’s true the VC world has gone SPAC-happy, the reverse merger method hasn’t been a huge driver in robotics thus far, with some notable exceptions like Berkshire-Grey. This morning, however, Utah-based Sarcos Robotics announced plans to board the SPAC train, courtesy of Rotor Acquisition Corp. The deal could potentially value the robotic exoskeleton maker and blank check co. at a combined $1.3 billion, along with a potential $281 million earn out.

  • Rams Twitter has perfect response to question about NFL’s best stadium

    SoFi Stadium opened last year and might already be the best stadium in the NFL.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Walgreens Stock May Become A Winner In This Long Straddle Options Trade, And Here's Why

    Walgreens is due to report earnings toward the end of June, and implied volatility is likely to drop after that event.

  • 2022 Chevy Camaro drops 1LE pack for V6 and Turbo models

    The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro V6 and Turbo are reportedly losing their respective 1LE packages. Muscle Cars and Trucks broke the news the other day, citing the 2022 Camaro order guides. Instead, it’s looking like you’ll need to pony up to the SS or ZL1 to get Chevy’s track-designed performance package.

  • Electric Cars Can Sound Like Anything. That's a Huge Opportunity to Craft the Soundscape of the Future

    What should you hear from an electric Vehicle? Automakers are working on answers--and composing the soundscape of the 21st century city

  • Self-Driving Stock Innoviz Is Jumping. Here’s Why.

    It's official: Self-driving company Innoviz is now a publicly traded company with a new stock symbol.

  • Hundreds of Transgender California Inmates Request Transfers to Women’s Prisons

    The California prison system has received 261 applications since January 1 from transgender, intersex, or non-binary inmates to transfer to facilities that match their preferred gender identity, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday. The requests were filed after a state law came into effect allowing transgender inmates to transfer to different prisons. Around 1 percent of prisoners in California, 1,129 inmates in total, have notified the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that they are transgender, intersex, or non-binary. The transfers have been welcomed by transgender women who reported suffering sexual violence while incarcerated at men’s prisons. However, inmates at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla told the Times that staff have warned them of potential sexual violence from men who may try to take advantage of the transfer system. Guards said “that if we think it’s bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it’s going to be off the hook, it’s going to be jumping,” inmate Tomiekia Johnson told the Times. “They say we’re going to need a facility that’s going to be like a maternity ward. They say we’re going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies.” Nina McQueen, a transgender woman and inmate at Mule Creek , said she had helped prison staff identify male inmates who attempted to transfer to women’s facilities by pretending to be transgender. “They wanted me in a confidential setting to tell them who is transgender and who is not, so they can block some of these guys from going to the women’s prison,” McQueen said. “I told him I don’t have a problem with it….We feel they’re climbing our backs.” The California initiative to consider transfer requests from transgender inmates was passed in part to align the state with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003. The law requires prison agencies to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to transfer inmates based on their sexual or gender identity. Other states including Massachusetts and Connecticut have legislation similar to California’s allowing inmate transfers. The first such transfer took place in 2019, after a transgender woman jailed in Massachusetts sued the state in order to be placed in a women’s prison. “It’s a hugely important development,” the woman’s lawyer Jennifer L. Levi, director of the Transgender Rights Project at the GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, told the Boston Globe at the time. “Transgender women can and need to be integrated into women’s facilities and doing so is not just required, but appropriate.”

  • Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO heritage nod

    This is Italy’s so-called 'dying town.’ The picture-perfect hillside town of Civita di Bagnoregio is 3,000 years old - but it’s unstable and vulnerable to collapse.It’s been reduced to a third of its original size due to erosion, earthquakes and landslides that have chipped away at its edges. Luca Profili is the town mayor. "Our motto is 'resilience' because Civita was founded by Etruscans, passed through the Roman era and the entire medieval period to reach the present day. This place is so fragile because the problem it faces is its geomorphological conformation. The cliff is made of clay and tufo (volcanic rock), and it is always subject to atmospheric agents, rain and winds that have totally changed its appearance in recent years."The town is now only 500 feet long, 300 feet wide, and only accessible via a foot bridge.But its inhabitants have gone to great lengths to preserve their beloved home.They’ve built seven ‘structural wells’ underground around its perimeter which have hundreds of steel rods attached to the hillside rock to prevent it from collapsing.Geologist Luca Constanti said that if these measures hadn’t been taken, it’s likely the town would have completely disappeared by now."This is the heart of our interventions, this is the heart of Civita. As you can see, we are surrounded by all these cracks in the rock because the rock tends to break near the edges of the city. All this mass of rock, which is more orless all broken and tends to collapse on the edges, is kept together by these wells and by these steel rods which, exactly like plugs stuck in a wall, hold everything back."Tourism has been pivotal in the town’s struggle to survive.It went from 40,000 tourists a year in 2009 to over a million in 2019, according to the mayor.This brought new jobs and financial boost thanks to the 5 euro entrance fee charge.That income helps fund the structural monitoring system that helps hold the town up.It also means residents don't have to pay municipal taxes.Of course, the past year of lockdowns and international travel bans have been challenging but Profili said visitors from within Italy have still been able to visit and support the conservation.And there’s one more reason to be hopeful.Civita di Bagnoregio and the surrounding valley are a candidate to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Achieving such a status would likely bring the international attention and tourism the town needs in order to hold out a little longer.

  • Italy Is Said to Be Under Pressure to Delay Euronext-Borsa Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting on Italy’s government to delay the acquisition of Borsa Italiana SpA by Euronext NV unless the Milan-based exchange is assured more autonomy and decision-making power, according to people familiar with the matter.The deal would create Europe’s largest listing venue, which Euronext has long maintained could become the backbone of a future European capital markets union.London Stock Exchange Group Plc in October agreed to sell Borsa to Euronext and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion). Borsa has since developed concerns over the agreement because it would concentrate power in Paris instead of creating a pan-European market, the people said on condition of anonymity.Those concerns have now reached Italy’s parliament, where a related motion drawn up by parties from the ruling coalition will be debated on Wednesday. A draft document seen by Bloomberg calls for enhanced security for the country’s “strategic assets” and a more central role for Italy within Euronext.Regulatory ApprovalThe European Commission -- the European Union’s executive arm -- has approved Euronext as a buyer in the deal, and the company has said it expects to complete the purchase in the first half of this year. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and Italian market watchdog Consob is also examining the deal.Adding Borsa Italiana would give Euronext about a quarter of all equity and trading in Europe, with 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies. That means Euronext would derive more than a third of its sales from Milan, a key reason the Italian side is pushing for a different distribution of power, the people said.Among the Italian requests are an investment plan that takes Borsa’s size and contribution into account, autonomy as part of a federation of European exchanges rather than a vertical model with Paris calling the shots, and a possible chairmanship of the managing board, the people said. In the current deal Italy was given chairmanship of the supervisory board.A spokesman for Euronext declined to comment on the parliamentary discussion. An Italian government spokesman and a Borsa Italiana spokesperson also declined to comment.Euronext made its bid for Borsa alongside Italy’s state-backed lender Cassa Depositi & Prestiti SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country’s biggest bank. The two would have stakes of 7.3% and 1.3% respectively.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence.

  • India court says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case

    An Indian court on Tuesday said China's ByteDance must deposit around $11 million that authorities believe the company owes in an alleged case of tax evasion, a decision the government said bars the firm from using existing bank funds for other purposes. An Indian tax intelligence agency in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze accounts of ByteDance India as it investigated some of the firm's financial dealings. ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, has said in court it does not owe the tax government is demanding and does not agree with the tax authority's decision to freeze its accounts.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.