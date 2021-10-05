U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.16
    +63.70 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,473.22
    +470.30 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,481.85
    +226.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.74
    +26.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    +1.55 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0530 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4820
    +0.5640 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,089.84
    +2,483.62 (+5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.81
    +21.45 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.62
    +68.61 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

GM builds new center to unlock cheaper, longer range batteries

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

General Motors is building a new facility at its Warren, Michigan campus aimed at unlocking breakthrough cell technology that will drive down the cost of batteries while improving their range.

The automaker said Tuesday that the initial phase of the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, which will be about 300,000 square feet and located on the campus of GM's Global Technical Center, is already under construction and is expected to be completed in mid-2022. The center is projected to expand up to at least three times its initial footprint as needed. GM did not reveal the cost of build except to say "hundreds of millions" was being invested.

The facility is named after Bill Wallace, a GM director who led the team that designed the battery systems in the Chevrolet Volt 1, Volt 2, Malibu Hybrid and Bolt EV. Wallace, who died in 2018, also GM's relationship LG Chem R&D (now LG Energy Solution).

GM already has labs and an R&D facility working on the development of cheaper and more energy dense batteries. This new center is supposed to tie all of GM's various efforts together, including work done at its chemical and materials subsystems and battery systems labs.

GM aims to developed batteries with an energy density of up to 1,200 watt-hours per liter and slash costs by at least 60%. The goal is ambitious — some might say lofty. It's also viewed as a critical step for GM if it wants to compete with the every other automaker, all of which have announced plans to shift to an all- or mostly electric vehicle portfolio.

Right now, the foundation of GM's shift to EVs is its Ultium platform, and Ultium lithium-ion batteries. That new electric architecture and battery system, which were revealed in 2020, will support a wide range of products across its brands, including compact cars, work trucks, large premium SUVs, performance vehicles.

GM has already announced plans to invest $5 billion into an Ultium cell battery manufacturing joint venture with LG Energy Solutions. The companies are establishing a battery cell assembly plant on a greenfield manufacturing site in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio that will create more than 1,100 new jobs and a factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Ultium batteries will use less of the rare earth material cobalt and feature a single common cell design that can be configured more efficiently for higher energy density and a smaller space than current GM batteries, the company has said.

The Wallace center will be a key part of GM's plan to build cells that will be the basis of more affordable EVs with longer range in the future, according to Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain. These breakthroughs won't show up in this coming generation of Ultium batteries.

Work at the Wallace Center is expected to speed up the development of new technologies, including lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state batteries. The center will also focus on improving production methods that can be used at battery cell manufacturing plants, including GM's joint ventures with LG in Lordstown and Spring Hill and other undisclosed locations in the U.S., the company said.

Notably, the new facility will have the capacity to build large-format prototype lithium-metal battery cells for vehicle usage beyond the small-scale lithium-metal cells typically used in handheld devices or research applications. These cells could be as large as 1,000 mm, nearly twice the size of the initial Ultium pouch cells and will be based on GM's proprietary formula, the company said.

Recommended Stories

  • Audi CEO says brand's EVs are almost as profitable as its other cars

    After, oh, a hundred years or so of building vehicles primarily powered by internal combustion engines, automakers around the world have been and still are pumping billions of dollars into the development of electric vehicle technology. Everything from platforms and batteries to motors and the software to control it all requires untold hours of development, and that takes time and money. As a brand, Audi contributed more than a quarter of overall profit for the massive Volkswagen Group, which has such powerhouse brands as Volkswagen and Porsche among others.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • GM, Wolfspeed Enter Supplier Agreement To Use Silicon Carbide For Electric Vehicles

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has signed a supplier agreement with Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM's future electric vehicle programs. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) officially changed its name to Wolfspeed and began trading today under the new ticker "WOLF" on NYSE. Wolfspeed's silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the ra

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Prototype Drive Review | Let the supertruck wars begin

    Hummer is high on the list of vehicles we never thought would return. Weeks from now, Hummers will start rolling off the line at GM’s rechristened EV site, dubbed Factory Zero, in the Motor City. While the Hummer SUV will undoubtedly prove its worth, GM is leading with the pickup, ambitiously calling it a supertruck and eagerly touting its metrics and mojo-generating features, like CrabWalk, against the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, as well as gas-powered off-roaders like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, plus various Jeep and Land Rover SUVs.

  • Lake Worth police search for burglary suspect who stole over $8,400 worth of tools

    The suspect spray-painted a security camera and cut off electricity to the business, disabling the other cameras.

  • Mizzou had a robot named Spot dance with Golden Girls at halftime of Saturday’s game

    Bet you never saw the Terminator bust a move.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of embattled electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened sharply lower on Tuesday, after a prominent Wall Street analyst cut his bank's rating on the stock. As of 10 a.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 8.1% from Monday's closing price. In a note released after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on Lordstown to underweight, from equal weight, and lowered its price target for the shares to $2 from $8.

  • General Motors Big Bet on EVs Just Got Bigger. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The auto maker will build its Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center to help pave the way to an "all-electric, zero-emission future."

  • How Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Kansas farmers concerned about Biden administration's proposed tax changes

    The Biden administration's proposal to repeal stepped-up basis and force recognition and taxation of capital gains at death is troubling for many Kansas farmers.

  • Stephanie Grisham Trashes Jared and Ivanka, Calls Lindsey Graham a Freeloader in Her Tell-All Book

    In her new book, Stephanie Grisham reveals a peek behind the scenes of the Trump White House, “where everything was like a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse of fireworks.”

  • NASA taps GE Aviation to develop new flight technology

    America's space agency has tapped GE Aviation for a $260 million program to advance new technology.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why the Infrastructure Stalemate Hit Nikola and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Today

    The infrastructure bill that was passed by the U.S. Senate experienced another delay last week en route to a vote in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to vote, and pass, the bill by last Friday, but a stalemate among Democrats is holding up the vote. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, shares of electric vehicle maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), hydrogen-fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and solar technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) were down 4.9%, 6.4%, and 5.8%, respectively.

  • Puerto Rico has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a clean energy grid – but FEMA plans to spend $9.4 billion on fossil fuel infrastructure instead

    A banner reads "Fuera Luma" (Luma out), opposing the company managing Puerto Rico's electric grid, at a May Day protest in San Juan on May 1, 2021. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Biden Administration has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help Puerto Rico transition to a greener and more resilient energy future, but it’s on the verge of making a multibillion-dollar mistake. Since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, many residents and environmental advocates have called for

  • This Home Upgrade Has Paid Off the Most for Me

    Over the years, I've done a lot of upgrades on my home -- many of which have been expensive. Energy-efficient upgrades were expensive up front -- more so than many other changes I've made. The first and biggest reason these upgrades paid off is because they provided a positive return on the investment (ROI) I made.

  • The Kainai/Blood Tribe and Indigena Capital Provide an Update on Pe-na-koam on-Reserve Wind Project

    In 2016, the Kainai/Blood Tribe through their Kainaiwa Resources ("KRI") development entity, partnered with Indigena Capital, LP ("Indigena"), to advance the on-Reserve Pe-na-koam wind project. This 200 to 300 megawatt ("MW") project will be the first industrial scale electricity generation wind farm of its kind on-Reserve in Alberta and will provide companies searching for power purchase agreements and/or renewable energy credits an option that also enables them to maximize their social impact.