U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,761.32
    +986.79 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.38
    +36.51 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

GM buys SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Cruise for $2.1 billion

Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors said on Friday it had entered into a deal with SoftBank Vision Fund and certain of its affiliates to acquire the fund's ownership stake in GM Cruise Holdings LLC for $2.1 billion.

The company said it will make an additional investment of $1.35 billion in Cruise, a self-driving technology company.

Following the deal, GM will own about 80% in Cruise, a subsidiary of the automaker, leaving SoftBank with no ownership interest or rights, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA. The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection). The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spin

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    Remember how, earlier this week, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked when its archrival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced that comedian Pete Davidson had agreed to fly on its upcoming fourth commercial spaceflight next week? As Blue Origin tweeted last night, because of a change in flight schedule, its New Shepard space rocket will launch not on March 23 as planned, but on March 29 instead. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

    After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new superchip.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • GameStop rises after earnings miss, Didi leads Chinese tech stock gains, Nvidia stock soars

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • Russia's biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

    Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them. Volga-Dnepr said in a statement it had stopped operations of two of its subsidaries - AirBridgeCargo and Atran - that use 18 Boeing 747 and 6 Boeing 737 airplanes due to sanctions and a decision by Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) to terminate their safety certificates.

  • Mullen Automotive stock rallies 20%

    Mullen Automotive Inc. shares rose more than 20% on Friday, bringing weekly gains to more than 100%, after the southern California electric-vehicle startup was featured in a couple of news outlets this week. Mullen hopes to have its Mullen Five, an electric crossover, for sale this year and has said it has a made "progress" on solid-state battery technology. The company did not immediately return a request for comment on stock action and its latest plans. Year-to-date, Mullen shares are down 47%

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • FedEx misses on earnings, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for FedEx.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Burger King says Russia operator 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the partner, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter and Kolobov's response highlight the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. home sales tumble; higher prices, mortgage rates eroding affordability

    U.S. home sales fell by the most in a year in February as a perennial shortage of houses and double-digit price growth continued to squeeze first-time buyers out of the market. With mortgage rates rising above 4% for the first time in nearly three years, sales are likely to slow this year, though that would do little to curb house price inflation. Existing home sales dropped 7.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million units last month, the largest decrease since February 2021, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday.