GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

1
·1 min read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.

Barra said she expects 2023 U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks to finish at 15 million units. That would be up from an estimated 13.7 million in 2022 and in line with an expected 14.7 million in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

"We are seeing strong demand for our vehicles," Barra said, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

(Reporting by Joseph White; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

