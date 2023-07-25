GM CFO on big quarter: 'Consumer demand continues' as pent-up demand is unleashed

GM (GM) can drive away from another strong earnings season and into a period of faster EV production.

"Consumer momentum continues," GM CFO Paul Jacobson told Yahoo Finance.

Jacobson said consumers continue to show an appetite for higher margin trucks and SUVs as they invest in new vehicles. GM is leaning into the trend by doubling its EV output in the second half of this year and offering more premium-priced trim levels.

The company doesn't see those trends slowing down, giving GM the confidence to hike its profit guidance for the second time this year, Jacobson said.

Here's an overview on GM's performance.

The earnings rundown

Net Sales: +25% year over year to $44.75 billion vs. estimate of $42.82 billion

Adjusted EPS: +68% year over year to $1.91 vs. estimate of $1.86

What else caught our attention

Full-year net-income guidance lifted to $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion from $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion previously.

Full-year earnings-per-share guidance hiked to $7.15 to $8.15 from $6.35 to $7.35.

GM met its goal to produce 50,000 EVs in the first half of 2023.

GM says it remains on track to make 100,000 EVs in the second half of 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: The all-electric Chevrolet Blazer EV is on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Car Show on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

What analysts were saying pre-earnings

"Consensus estimates have risen but we continue to see ample upside mainly from strong North American pricing. Another beat/raise should move the stock higher off the current ~5.8x consensus P/E and with GM having underperformed Ford year to date. In our view, an ~$8+ EPS outcome isn’t out of the question this year. Although there’s some risk that second half conservatism might again be interpreted cautiously, we’d note that: (a) Even with conservatism, GM likely exits 2023 at annualized EPS that’s well above 2023 consensus at the start of the year. (b) By our estimate, GM is still under-earning by $4-5 billion this year. (c) Beyond Q2, we see catalysts from Cruise’s progress, the Ultium EV ramp and November CMD. We also think GM can unlock value by disclosing Truck/Non-Truck financials separately." - Itay Michaeli, Citi

"Another very strong, but well anticipated quarter on high buy-side expectations given strong production, pickup mix (+9%) and pricing (+3-5% year over year). We see North American operating profit upside potential to $3.5-$3.8 billion (touching 11% margin). We do NOT see a fiscal year guide raise but likely indicating upper half ($7-7.50 EPS). We continue to believe the stock is rangebound between low-$30s & low/mid $40s for despite pricing holding “higher for longer” the headwind will always be “coming” (gets interesting if UAW strike pushes inventory restock out another 6 months!)." - Chris McNally, EvercoreISI

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on deals, mergers, activist situations, or anything else? Email brian.sozzi@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance